A red (and black) herring? The ‘Georgia-can’t-pass’ narrative

By
“Here’s where I’m coming FROMM. Get it?” (Curtis Compton/AJC)

South Carolina safety Chris Lammons was asked what part of Georgia’s offense concerned him. “The run,” he told reporters in Columbia. “They can’t pass.”

I stipulate that I’ve heard this from other people. If you check the raw SEC stats, you can find buttressing numbers. The Bulldogs are last in the league in passing yards per game, last (by three miles) in passes thrown. But we ask: Does that mean Georgia can’t pass, or does it mean the Bulldogs simply prefer to run?

If you ask stat people, the most important offensive number is yards per pass. Not yards per completion, mind you. Yards per attempt. Know where Georgia ranks among SEC teams in YPA? Second. Behind only Missouri, the SEC team that throws it best. (Caveat: The SEC is not the Big 12 or the Pac-12.) Georgia’s YPA is 9.29, just off Mizzou’s 9.39. Alabama’s YPA is 8.33, FYI.

Let’s do more numbers. In completion percentage, Georgia ranks fifth in the SEC — at 60 percent. In touchdown passes, it ranks seventh. But if we go by touchdowns-per-pass, the Bulldogs are again No. 2 behind Missouri, averaging a touchdown every 10.8 throws. (Mizzou averages one every 9.9.)

This isn’t to suggest that Jake Fromm has a world-class arm. (He doesn’t.) But to say he can’t throw the ball accurately and effectively is to ignore the black-and-white truth. He’s doing that already. His quarterback rating is the SEC’s best.

Oh, and there’s this. Fromm’s completion percentage as a freshman — 61.7. Jacob Eason’s completion percentage as a freshman — 55.1. Fromm’s YPA — 9.87. Eason’s YPA last year — 6.57.

Granted, Georgia’s offense last season was a mess, which wasn’t all Eason’s fault. (Presumably it wasn’t his ideal to have Nick Chubb block on fourth-and-1 against Vanderbilt.) And maybe a healthy Eason in Year 2 would have turned into Eric Zeier, but we can’t know that. What we know is that Georgia is 8-0 and ranked No. 1 by the College Football Playoff committee, and a team cannot be that with a bad quarterback.

I will, however, concede this: There is a difference between throwing when you want and throwing when you have to throw. Georgia hasn’t trailed since 3:35 remained in South Bend on Sept. 10. Jim Chaney has been able to call every tune since, and most of those tunes have stuck to the pounding beat of Chubb and Sony Michel and D’Andre Swift. Fromm hasn’t faced many third-and-longs. Against a resolute defense — Alabama has one, I hear — he’ll absolutely face third-and-long.

MauryL
MauryL

Jake can make all the throws needed---with GA's running game, a big arm passer is not required. Ga beats usc by 20.

KJ00
KJ00

Seems like they should at least try to throw more in the upcoming games against USC/UK, to prepare for the possibility that they'll HAVE to throw against AU/UA.

Bayonet
Bayonet

Here's what no stat is going to show:  CLUTCH passing.  Fromm has made some amazing pinpoint passes when he's had to.  I'd rather have a QB who is accurate when the pressure is on, than one that just slings it around the park all day.  Moreover, Fromm can use his feet...again, in those clutch moments.  He's sort of got that David Greene thing----not flashy; but his generalship produces wins.  I'd rather have wins than gaudy stats any day!

Frankster
Frankster

There will come a time when Fromm WILL be required to be an effective passer against a legit defense or Georgia will lose.  It could be Auburn, but definitely against Bama. 

Frankster
Frankster

Comparing Eason's numbers last year to Fromm's this year is ridiculous.  1) the OL was terrible, 2)the most productive WR was a 5'8 kick returner 3) 2 of the next 3 top receivers were true FR, 3) considering #1, the play-calling was abysmal.  It is so unfair is that Eason gets the blame for all that mess. 

BaseballBuff
BaseballBuff

@Frankster @Frankster  All true, but what bothered me last season was Eason's lack of touch on short, easy passes, even when he had time and even late in the season after he had gotten a lot of snaps. But that's all water under the bridge now. Fromm is the QB for as long as he wants to stay, and he will probably be followed by Justin Fields. Barring injury to Fromm, I'd say Eason is likely to transfer.

BaseballBuff
BaseballBuff

I believe the Dogs can be an effective passing team when they have to be. Fromm may not have a cannon, but he threw a 50-yards-in-the-air strike for a TD against Missouri, which indicated his arm is plenty good enough. Fromm is not a liability; Fromm's leadership, attitude, and yes, his athletic ability all  provide UGA with an edge at QB. Let South Carolina and others believe that UGA cannot throw the ball. That kind of thinking will be to their detriment.


TideDawg
TideDawg

Can't Pass???? We don't know that. We only know that they haven't needed to pass. It could be of concern if they get in a game where it's necessary.....like the Auburn game is likely to be. Fromm hasn't been put in a position of being pressured to throw and that doesn't bode well in a tight game. Auburn has a good defense....we'll find out if they can pass.