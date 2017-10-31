How much longer will ‘disengaged’ John Hart be Braves president?

John Hart, fully engaged in conversation. (Curtis Compton/AJC)

ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick – “Cras,” as he’s known in the biz – reported Monday that MLB’s investigation into Atlanta Braves improprieties will absolve team president John Hart of any wrongdoing. At the same time, Crasnick’s report offered this unflattering description of Hart’s managerial style. “Disengaged” was the word used by a source.

To those who monitor the Braves, this isn’t really news. Even when John Coppolella was still technically an assistant general manager, he was acting as a fully minted GM. The trades of Jason Heyward, Justin Upton, Evan Gattis, Craig Kimbrel/Melvin Upton, Alex Wood/Jose Peraza and Chis Johnson – all conducted from November 2014 through August 2015 – were Coppolella’s work. (He was officially named GM on October 2, 2015.)

Hart and Coppolella talked every day, many times most days – sometimes before the sun came up, sometimes after it set. It wasn’t as if Hart wasn’t interested in what the younger man was doing; he was, and he vetoed a trade or two. But Hart, whose family lives in Orlando and who has a place in the mountains, wasn’t always in the office.

When, in the wake of Frank Wren’s firing in September 2014, Hart acceded to John Schuerholz’s request to oversee things, that was the question many in baseball had: How hard was a guy who’d essentially taken early retirement – he was acting as a Braves consultant while appearing on the MLB Network – willing to work?

Hart’s principal role was to serve as Coppolella’s mentor, something he does well. (The number of Hart employees who rose to run their own organizations is in double figures.) Given that Coppolella resigned under pressure for what the Braves called violations in the international talent market – Crasnick notes the investigation had spread to the domestic draft as well – the mentor might have paid closer attention. Yes, that’s a classic second guess.

With Hart apparently getting a pass regarding any MLB sanctions, he figures to be the guy who’ll hire the next GM. At issue is whether Hart will hire that person and then go back to consulting. This is believed to an issue regarding Dayton Moore, the Kansas City general manager who essentially acts as his own president and who is unlikely to move for a lesser job.

(Oh, and that bit about the Royals refusing the Braves permission to speak with Moore? I’m not sure that’s the end of this. Read esteemed colleague David O’Brien’s perceptive assessment.)

Also of note: Ben Cherington, now a Toronto VP, has been mentioned as a possibility here. As a GM, he had one of the stranger careers ever. He succeeded Theo Epstein with the Red Sox when the latter moved to save the Cubs. Under Cherington, Boston won the 2013 World Series; that was the only winning season it had during his stewardship. He presided over a thriving farm system that included Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts and Andrew Benintendi. Cherington was also the GM when the Red Sox ran afoul in the international market in 2015; they were later forced to forfeit five players they’d signed.

Back to Hart: If he isn’t included in any sanctions, that should mean that the Braves won’t have to let Schuerholz or Terry McGuirk do the hiring. But having your president branded as “disengaged” isn’t a compliment. I’d be surprised if Hart remains president much beyond this year. I would not be surprised if the Braves end up with Moore.

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

In my opinion it is time for Liberty Media to step up and actually show some interest in the day to day business of the Atlanta Braves. Greg Maffei needs to walk down the hall at Liberty media tap his most aggressive junior partner on the shoulder and give him a one way ticket to Atlanta. Give this person the Title of CEO of the Braves, let him handle the retirements/ or firings  of McGuirk, Schuerholz, Hart and Cox. Then Hire Moore or Harris as Team President/GM  and proceed to give either one the go ahead (financially ) to put the best team they can on the field in 2018. 

Liberty Media's approval rate with Braves fans is the worst of any ownership in professional sports, if this is to change someone there has  to step up now, when it appears that some real leadership is needed to fix the mess the Braves front office currently has become. It may be one of the most important years for the Braves organization, get it right and the future of the team may be bright.Get it wrong and the franchise may continue to flounder at the bottom of the NL .

POV1948
POV1948

MLB's report won't be the end of the story most likely.  Coppy and his lawyer will have a response. 


If Hart has been so "disengaged" that he was clueless about what was going on under his nose, why would his bosses have him name the next GM?  

58Supersports
58Supersports

@POV1948 same reason he pick Snit as Manager again.They too are disengaged... time to wake up front office..

58Supersports
58Supersports

Wow! super job DOB. Agree Hart needs to go! 

No to Cherington....