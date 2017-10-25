These are dark days for the Braves, but better times are coming

Luiz Gohara: He has a future. (AP Photo/Tami Chappell)

The Braves have no general manager. This is because of an MLB investigation regarding – perhaps not entirely – their dealings in the international player market. John Coppolella resigned under pressure the day after the season ended. The organization has made no public comment since, except to announce (via release) that Brian Snitker is staying as manager and that it has exercised Tyler Flowers’ option for next season while declining R.A. Dickey’s.

MLB apparently is waiting after World Series to announce its findings. Meanwhile, we on the periphery fill the gaps with rumor and guesses. Depending on the day, you hear: Dayton Moore is coming here. No, wait. Dayton Moore would be a moron to come here. John Hart is to blame for everything. Or John Hart is to blame for nothing because he hasn’t worked hard enough to see anything. Or it’s John Schuerholz’s fault, or Terry McGuirk’s, or Liberty Media’s, or – going way back – it’s the Curse of Noc-A-Homa. The Braves are apt to be penalized by losing Kevin Maitan, one of their heralded prospects, but those prospects aren’t as half as good as advertised, so who cares?

That’s what you hear. Some of it may even be true. In a news vacuum, idle minds will do as idle minds do – expect the absolute worst. I’m not pointing a finger; I’ve gone surfing on the same wave of speculation. Which is why, as we await MLB’s decision, the arrival of Baseball America’s list of the Braves’ top 10 prospects for 2018 offered a bracing slap of reality.

Their No. 1 prospect is Ronald Acuna. Then: Luiz Gohara, Mike Soroka, Kyle Wright, Ian Anderson, Austin Riley, Kolby Allard, Max Fried, Maitan and Cristian Pache. That’s a strong list – six pitchers, two infielders, two outfielders. All but Acuna were acquired in the three years under Coppolella/Hart. In the wake of the GM’s ouster, we’ve heard that he was disliked by other GMs. Those listed names – and the No. 1-ranked farm system include more than 10 names – could be one reason why. Even if (and maybe because) corners were cut, the Braves’ rebuild was moving at warp speed.

Speaking of which: This postseason has offered yet another reminder of the power of rebuilds. This is the fourth consecutive World Series to feature a team that consciously took backward steps to move forward.
In December 2010, Moore – then in his fourth year as Royals GM – traded his greatest asset (Zack Greinke, the 2009 Cy Young winner) to Milwaukee for youngsters Lorenzo Cain, Alcides Escobar and Jake Odorizzi. It would take two more seasons for Kansas City to nose above .500, but by 2014 they reached the Series; the next year they won it.

The team the Royals beat in 2015 made a similar trade in December 2012: The Mets sent R.A. Dickey, who’d just won the Cy Young, to Toronto for Noah Syndergaard and Travis d’Arnaud. When finally the team broke a run of six consecutive losing seasons, it reached the Series on the strength of young starting pitching, with Syndergaard, known as Thor, throwing the hardest. D’Arnaud was the catcher handling this staff.

The team the Mets beat in the 2015 NLCS hadn’t had a winning season since 2009, but it got good by trading established starting pitchers and, via the inevitable losing, improving its draft position. Kris Bryant, taken No. 2 in June 2013, would be the National League MVP in 2016, the year the Cubs – stop me if you’ve heard this already – won the World Series.

The most audacious rebuild was happening in Houston. The Astros lost 106 games in 2011, 107 in 2012 and 111 in 2013. In the summer of 2014, Sports Illustrated proclaimed that woebegone team “your 2017 World Series champs.” Within baseball, that pie-in-the-sky prediction became a knee-slapping punchline. This week Ben Reiter, author of that prescient story, reflected on a forecast that might well come true. Wrote Reiter:

“The Astros … never claimed to own a crystal ball, or that they would never make a mistake. They always expected to make many of them. Their goal was to make marginally more correct decisions than their competitors, in the long haul, and to do so they implemented an analytically rigorous system that not only processed all of the bleeding-edge metrics they could find or create, but also heavily incorporated data from old-fashioned sources (meaning scouts).”

Not to put too fine a point on it, but the Braves were operating along those lines. Coppolella is big on advanced analytics, but he and Hart also valued their scouts. That management tandem made mistakes – landing Hector Olivera, shedding Andrelton Simmons – but there always was a purpose. The acquisition of assets, be it young talent or draft slots or money to spend, was what mattered. The more assets you have, the better your odds.

Nobody bats 1.000 when it comes to rebuilds. Imagine the Astros had they picked Bryant No. 1 overall, as opposed to Mark Appel. (They’ve since traded Appel to Philadelphia for Ken Giles, another move they might like to have back.) Rebuilds run on skill and savvy, but mostly they run on volume.

The chief architect of the Braves’ rebuild is gone, but much of the volume work has been done. The club will face its penalties and find another GM and there’ll be a spring training and, come March 29, 2018, Acuna could be in the starting lineup at SunTrust Park. In a dark October for the local club, the presence of yet another rebuilder in the Fall Classic should serve as a reminder: These things can and do work. It could still work here.

DawgDadII
DawgDadII

"Warp speed? What has happened to the two year proclamation, er, propaganda, from the Hart regime?

Might want to hedge on the praise until the team starts winning with the kids, at least breaking .500. 2018 figures to be more extended Spring Training, April to October.

POV1948
POV1948

Having totally bought into Coppy's "I'm brilliant" line, Bradley has a lot invested in some of these moves working out. So far, nada. Other than putting the Braves in baseball jail, Coppy's legacy consists of (1) Olivera; (2) trading the best SS in MLB for Sean Newcomb; (3) year after year of not even sniffing the break-even mark.

SouthernHope5
SouthernHope5

I think a few things are going on:

> Liberty Media. enough said. We're a tax write-off and they've discovered that the team doesn't have to win games to make their corporation a ton of money.

> Alienating fans.  Yes, the move to Cobb County was greeted with happiness by X% of the fans but there's also a large subset who were completely turned off by the move & how it was done.   (You can put me in bitter camp).

> Current staff who simply don't seem to know what they're doing.  As others have pointed out, we have a low-ranked farm system.  We're in Year 4 of the rebuild and we feel less built than ever. 

peedie7
peedie7

I forget...can someone tell me how many "wait till next year" we've had....I've lived here a long time....and it seems that I've heard that many times.


Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

Okay Mark which year of the Braves rebuild are we in Three or Four, or does it have to be reset now that the main architect (Coppolella) of the rebuild has been given his pink slip. Will the new GM ( or Hart) have the money to spend on a #1 Starting Pitcher (Arrieta or Darvish) or even a mid level starter like Alex Cobb or Jeremy Hellickson? Or will the Braves stand pat with the Pitching staff and hope two or three young prospects can join Teheran and Foltynewicz to fill out the pitching rotation.Will Acuna be the only position player added to the lineup,and which veteran OF will be jettisoned to make room for him? Will the power void at 3B be addressed or will the Braves make do with a combination of light hitters ( Albies, Camargo and Swanson) filling the IF positions with Freeman at first base?The bench was rather productive with Matt Adams ,Lane Adams ,Flowers or Suzuki (depending on which one starts) will it remain intact? 

The biggest sore point may still be the bullpen, will Jim Johnson and his $5 million dollar contract be back as closer, or will Vizcaino take the position, and will the same group arms from 2017 be expected to improve drastically in 2018 or will the Braves pick up a new group of bullpen arms ? 

A lot of questions for the 2018 Braves, when will Sports Illustrated predict an appearance in the World Series for the team :2020 ,2021 or sometime later in the decade.

DawgNole
DawgNole

@Buschleaguer: ". . .when will Sports Illustrated predict an appearance in the World Series for the team :2020 ,2021 or sometime later in the decade."

_____________

More likely sometime later in the century.

DanJohn
DanJohn

Liberty Media? I'm not sure where the Braves slot where payroll is concerned but my guess is at best middle of the pack. I know dollars are always mentioned concerning them. Unless they get an owner with more money than sense who's willing to spend the rebuild will be endless. 


Liberty Media only sees them as an asset. There's no emotional connection from their owner. So my guess is they will only compete if all the stars align and they get unseen contributions from their farm system OR a billionaire buys them. 

The_Shade
The_Shade

Pains me to say this, but the farm system did not win a single major league ballgame, and the players who did come up to try major league baseball on for size for the most part got schooled.  Pitchers who could not get critical outs, and batters who could not hit sliders.  Shortstop has a minor league arm.  No power.  Bullpen sucks.  Ace of the staff cannot win in his home ballpark.  Basically we have a center fielder, a first baseman, and a good hitting catching duo.  Bradley, I really hope you're right, but just because other teams were successful by rebuilding with power, there is no current evidence that it is working here with pitching.  They are a bad team now, and they will be bad in 2018.  Most fans agree, and it showed in the second half of the season, both in the record and in attendance consistently dropping week-by-week.  Good heavens, I remember an article when the Braves were at .500 asking if this was a playoff team.  Seriously?  I have to agree with the previous comment - wake me in 2020.  Hopefully some of these guys will be coached up by then.  If not, we can always tear it down and rebuild, right?

Riceville1
Riceville1

Must be nice to dust off the same article year after year, update a couple of names and references and lay it on the masses.

BTC
BTC

Wake me in 2020

Sidslid
Sidslid

Those teams with the exception of the Mets, who always have been pitching first, built with offense, as did the Nationals right before them.  Braves lineup is middling.  Looks good compared to god awful pitching, but still not a lot of power in this new power era.  Look at all those home runs sprinkled through the lineups of the final four teams.

STHornet1990
STHornet1990

Get back to me when a top 10 farm team wins the world series...

Jonathon Smith
Jonathon Smith

That happened already just last year with the Cubs & will again his year regardless of who wins.

TideDawg
TideDawg

Braves management doesn't play the games they just make the news. It would be nice if the media could concentrate on the players/team and try to get positive on 2018.

Mayretta J. Slobberknock
Mayretta J. Slobberknock

@TideDawg Management acquires and sheds players. In the offseason, that's the news - especially so now with what happened with Coppollela. Come spring when players are on the field, I'm sure there will be plenty reported about what they're doing. 