The Falcons have really good players. So why are they 3-3?

DQ in Foxborough. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The Atlanta Falcons have: the NFL’s reigning MVP, its best receiver, its highest-paid running back, its best center, its leading sack man of 2016 and one of its five best cornerbacks. Pro Football Focus has rated this roster the NFL’s best.

The Atlanta Falcons are 3-3, having lost three in a row against AFC East opposition. They’ve scored 41 points over those three games. Last season they averaged 33.8 per game. They just went 91 minutes and 28 seconds — the equivalent of six quarters — between points. Over those 91-1/2 minutes, they were outscored 43-0.

They’re third in the NFC South, a division they won last season by two games. They were beaten Sunday night in Foxborough, Mass. with barely a whimper. They keep saying they should be better than this, and they’re right. They should.

Personnel-wise, they cannot cry hunger. (See first paragraph.) But if they have the players and they aren’t winning, what’s left to blame but the coaching?

More soon.

jjjlow
jjjlow

It appears that GM and Dan Quinn and staff did not eventuate there offense coridnator and Make sure he knew talent and offensive plays that works for Matty Ice and Julio and Freeman. The offense line blocking duties are not the same. MATTY seems confuse and throwing interception because the offense system is not like last year. That is Dan Quinn reponsible. Fix it Dan. You got evelen games left to correct offense.

D_wining
D_wining

We gone get it rite y'all just stay down

pride
pride

When you lose a Super Bowl by sheer stupidity the players lose faith in the leaders (both players and coaches). When you seemingly change coordinators on a yearly basis again players lose faith (and continuity).  The leadership has gone off the tracks and Arthur Blank leading the team during the Anthem protest was sheer cowardice on his part. 


Fortunately many fans have found other hobbies to occupy our leisure time - that is all you players and coaches and owners are, a leisure time activity that is easily replaced.

dawgfacedboy
dawgfacedboy

If DQ has been routinely making decisions like he did right before half (going for it on 4th down at midfield, down 10 when they were getting the ball back in the 2nd half) then he certainly is not helping. This is starting to confirm my fear that this team is not as good as they showed in 2016. They are a team that got hot and were clicking. Nothing more.

Charles5469
Charles5469

Put a fork in em guys, the falcons are done for 2017. The coaches are at fault, 100%.  It is their job to motivate and prepare the team for each game.  And the scary thing is, the Falcons are just 11 points away from being win-less this season. They stink more than their mediocre record.

TideDawg
TideDawg

I am unaccustomed to seeing this many sane posts on the blog. 

Can'o'corn
Can'o'corn

seems the coaches and players are both struggling right now. hopefully this last game will be a jolt to get this moving in the right direction. 

BaseballBuff
BaseballBuff

Going for it on 4th down at midfield, down 10-0 with 2 minutes left in the first half, was a desperation move. You punt in that situation, then regroup at halftime down by only 10.

Ryan was flat-out awful. He overthrew several open receivers. And when has Matt Bryant ever made a kick as bad as the FG attempt that hit the left upright? Why is Bosher not getting distance on his punts lately? Is it possible that Shanahan's offense was covering up what a lousy coach DQ is?


Looks to me like the Brotherhood is falling apart. Like I said before the season started, 8-8, although that looks optimistic the way this sorry bunch is playing.

chrisweinert
chrisweinert

It is coaching.  They lost the Superbowl because they did not have a plan to win.  Quinn didn't learn from Seattle loss not to pass at end of the game.  They should have run 3 times, eat the clock or NE timeouts then kick the FG and done.


Now you see undisciplined players getting stupid penalties causing the loss of the game.  3rd and long and you see the pass thrown you pull up not lower your head and get roughing the passer.


Arthur Blank may have to get a real football person to clean house


I will soon have more time on Sundays for me. 

DanJohn
DanJohn

Dan Quinn is a good coach and seems like a good guy. However he will realize that Cheer-leading and Cliches don't win Championships. Coaches who are considered players coaches don't last long. 


You can preach explosive plays, aggressiveness all you want but the most important thing is being consistent and playing smart. The Falcon's have had roughing the passer penalties the past two weeks that hurt them on defense for example. And the offense has simply been pathetic. 


The thing I don't understand is why Julio isn't getting targets. If he's doubled teamed run rub routes or quick slants. He is being wasted being a decoy. 


My point is that nice guys finish last and get fired! Stop placating and making excuses for players and hold them accountable. You should have cut Jalen Collins after his suspension to make a point. You didn't! 


This years edition of the Falcon's lacks an identity. From the outside looking in it appears they play not to lose the game instead of driving a nail in the coffin. Like Dan Quinn's clock says: THE TIME IS NOW but only if you want to salvage the season. 

At this time you look like a 6-10 team with the 9th pick in the 2018 draft. 

TideDawg
TideDawg

@DanJohn You can take top ten players in the draft every year, but if you can't coach them up you might as well draft last.

We_Will_Get_Fooled_Again
We_Will_Get_Fooled_Again

The jury is still out on Quinn, in my opinion. He presided over an inexplicable mid-season collapse from 6-1 to 8-8 in 2015, as well as the worst blown lead in Super Bowl history. There's a growing perception that last year's success had as much or more to do with Shanahan than Quinn.


We'll soon find out if Quinn is the real deal and can guide the Falcons out of this malaise, or if he's another just another Bill Callahan, Lovie Smith, or Ken Whisenhunt, coaches who lost Super Bowls and never approached that same level of success again.

clemsonbrad9
clemsonbrad9

Mark, you said it all in about 4 paragraphs. That sums it up.

Jpace
Jpace

Great intro to what I'm sure will be a great article, Mark. I had to turn it off last night after they couldn't break the goal line from the 1 inch line. Am not smart enough to know specifically where the problem lies but the search probably starts with offensive coaching and play calling. Keep at it. With all the hype, we deserve better than we are getting from the Falcon team...and then there's the Braves. They can't even win while cheating...apparently. Easy to know where to look in their case...absentee ownership and top management (start with McGuirk and Hart).

Marty McFlyball
Marty McFlyball

Dline didn't pressure Brady enough or stop the run.  Brady is more accurate than Ryan.  What happened to the Falcons underneath throws?  Hooper?  Pats seemed more prepared.

At Last
At Last

Its an overall collapse...Matt Ryan has lost his edge. The defense cannot go on rushing three and four D-lineman against the likes of Brady, he will destroy them with no pressure. The Chiefs played defense against the GOAT Brady...a playbook lesson the Falcons refused to look at. Why do we continue to abandon the running game?? SMH. Really hard to watch.


peedie7
peedie7

They may have the best players.....but they don't have a team...and football is a team sport 

jjjlow
jjjlow

You say we don't have a team. Question? What teams were in super bowl last year? Hello!!

gfw
gfw

Well, it's not ONLY the coaching.  I see the biggest problem being Ryan's chronic inaccuracy.  In his passes on crossing routes he's consistently throwing behind receivers, and on downfield passes he's consistently overthrowing receivers.  He's always had streaks of inaccuracy, but this year it's much worse.

GTroller
GTroller

The Falcons don't have good players.  They're losers-- always have been, always will be.

Don't waste your money on these selfish guys.

Go buy a ticket and watch Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern or heck, even Georgia play.

foxdog
foxdog

Georgia Southern ??? Not till they win one.

Hell Horsey
Hell Horsey

@GTroller Drive all the way down to Statesboro to see a winless team?  Have you been drinking?

jjjlow
jjjlow

These haters can't hold us back. Lol

DanJohn
DanJohn

They're trying to shake the label...identity of chokers. Against Detroit, Buffalo and Miami they played not to lose once they got leads. Against New England they played desperate/foolish. Their season is imploding right before our eyes. 

TideDawg
TideDawg

Some questionable play calling. Not targeting  Jones more in the first 3 qtrs. The defense held their own. If you hold Brady to 23 points you should be in the game......the Falcons never were. Time of possession was grossly in favor of NE. 


The announcers appeared to be mocking the Falcons and fans by repeatedly referring to the Super Fold. I think Blank should file a complaint against the network for allowing the announcers to continually bring up the Falcons failure in the Super Bowl. However, that doesn't make up for the Falcon's play last night......it was pathetic.

SteveA
SteveA

Who cares? Take a knee! The players do not respect their fans or our country.

cigs
cigs

SteveA don't watch then because your not a fan either. You are one of those on the band wagon when team is winning. You are probably one of those people that think kneeling is against the military.

Ackshun
Ackshun

So maybe entrusted the leagues best scoring machine to an OC who has never called an NFL game in his life wasn't the best idea after all....

TChris
TChris

Overrated... Under Coached! Both coordinators are deficient! DQ not the wisest...