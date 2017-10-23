The Falcons have really good players. So why are they 3-3?

The Atlanta Falcons have: the NFL’s reigning MVP, its best receiver, its highest-paid running back, its best center, its leading sack man of 2016 and one of its five best cornerbacks. Pro Football Focus has rated this roster the NFL’s best.

The Atlanta Falcons are 3-3, having lost three in a row against AFC East opposition. They’ve scored 41 points over those three games. Last season they averaged 33.8 per game. They just went 91 minutes and 28 seconds — the equivalent of six quarters — between points. Over those 91-1/2 minutes, they were outscored 43-0.

They’re third in the NFC South, a division they won last season by two games. They were beaten Sunday night in Foxborough, Mass. with barely a whimper. They keep saying they should be better than this, and they’re right. They should.

Personnel-wise, they cannot cry hunger. (See first paragraph.) But if they have the players and they aren’t winning, what’s left to blame but the coaching?

More soon.