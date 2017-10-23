Dan Quinn has the team he wanted. Now he needs to coach it

By
| Filed in: ajc-sports.ajc, Atlanta Falcons / NFL

Dan Quinn after Sunday’s loss in Foxborough. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Sometimes it’s not, to borrow one of Dan Quinn’s many bromides, all about the ball. Sometimes iron – here’s another – no longer sharpens iron. Sometimes a team needs its coaches not to lead cheers but, you know, to coach.

The Atlanta Falcons should have won Super Bowl LI. That they didn’t had much to do with another Quinn-ism: You’ve got to be true to yourself, and the Falcons’ self-styled mode is to be aggressive, even at the expense of blowing a championship. We’ve seen this – here’s the latest slogan – all-gas-no-brakes approach rear its head the past two weeks, when Quinn’s men have squandered two interceptions for the tactile pleasure of smacking a quarterback too late.

The good news: Quinn has built a fast ‘n’ furious team in his quick-talking image. It’s an approach borrowed from Pete Carroll in Seattle, and it worked there well enough to win a Super Bowl title. Only one, though. A second consecutive championship was lost when the Seahawks blew a lead a 10-point lead with eight minutes left – as defensive coordinator, Quinn was part of that – and then threw the ball on first-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Malcolm Butler intercepted.

Butler plays for the Patriots, who don’t have many slogans, unless you count Bill Belichick’s non-speak. (“We’re on to Cincinnati” and, especially, “It is what it is.”) What the Pats have is five Super Bowl rings and a coaching staff that puts whatever players it has in position to win. In the aftermath of that lost 28-3 lead on Feb. 5, it was easy to forget that New England made it that far and then outscored the Falcons 31-0 without benefit of Rob Gronkowski, their second-best player. He’d been lost to injury in November.

Through two seasons plus six games, this we know: Given the keys to this franchise, Quinn drove it really far really fast. This we also know: His first team finished 8-8 after starting 6-1, and his second team blew a 25-point lead with a championship in sight. His latest edition is 3-3, having managed 41 points in its past three games – it averaged 33.8 last season – and been outscored 43-0 over 91½ minutes spanning two Sundays.

Quinn is the coach, but not just the coach. He was handed final say over this roster. General manager Thomas Dimitroff works to serve Quinn, not the other way around. The Falcons have remade their organization to find players this coach wants – “DQ guys,” as they’re known in-house.

On the field last season, the Falcons were mostly great. On paper, this bunch looked even more imposing. Pro Football Focus deemed this roster the NFL’s best, and why not? The reigning MVP, the league’s best receiver and center, its highest-paid running back and its top sack man from 2016 – what opponent can match that?

And yet: These Falcons are 3-3, two of their victories being hairbreadth things. The defense hasn’t taken the expected leap. The famous offense has crashed. Some of this, maybe most of it, is due to the Falcons having coordinators who’d never coordinated in the NFL. (And, to be fair, Kyle Shanahan was the toughest act to follow.) But Steve Sarkisian and Marquand Manuel are Quinn’s hires. This is his team. In every way regarding the football product, this is his franchise.

“I am surprised by the results,” Quinn said Monday, just after exiting what he called a state-of-the-team meeting with his players. Also this: “We’re not where we expected to be, not where we want to be.”

The Falcons are too good to have been outscored on the season. They’re too good to have lost back-to-back home games to Buffalo and Miami. They’re too good to have no-showed the hyped-to-the-heavens Super Bowl rematch in Foxborough. They have, alas, managed all the above. And if the talent isn’t in question – and it isn’t – that leaves coaching.

We’re not just talking about not running the ball on fourth-and-1 against the Bills and running wide with Taylor Gabriel on fourth-and-goal Sunday night, though those are egregious examples. We’re talking about Matt Ryan becoming the first opposing quarterback not to throw for 300 yards against the Patriots, possessors of the NFL’s 32nd-ranked pass defense. We’re talking about Julio Jones going five games and 55 minutes of a sixth without a touchdown catch. (The aforementioned Butler was positioned to intercept this one.) We’re talking about a defense that entered Sunday’s game, as ESPN’s Bill Barnwell noted, with the 28th-best adjusted sack rate.

In sum, we’re talking X’s and O’s. (Toward that end, Quinn mentioned that he’d be adding practice periods to address failings on third down and in the red zone.) Bromides are fine and dandy, but they carry a limited shelf life. Full credit to him for changing the ambience at 4400 Falcon Parkway, but that hay’s in the barn. His ballyhooed Brotherhood – to invoke the biggest DQ bromide – doesn’t need him to be Daddy Dan. His Falcons need him to coach them out of this mess.

Categories: ajc-sports.ajc, Atlanta Falcons / NFL

Reader Comments 0

23 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest
nyctraffic
nyctraffic

Great read, as usual.  Quinn will be on the hot seat if the Falcons end up 6-10 this year and start slow next year.

BobDawg
BobDawg

Good Read, MB!   On Point..... BTW... I don't watch the NFL anymore even though I keep up with the boxscores..... 

puwameva
puwameva

I'Μ ŚtunnÈD thĀt ĀnyboDy cĀn gÈt pĀiD $6444 in four wÈÈkŚ on thÈ intÈrnÈt. hĀvÈ you ŚÈÈn thiŚ link >>>>>>>>>>>http://www.marssmart.com

RickRN69
RickRN69

i didn't see it wouldn't believe it...

TakingAKneetoNFL
TakingAKneetoNFL

The loss last year will ruin these guys forever. Don't care - protesting the protestors. Done with NFL after 35 years of attending, watching and buying.

Darla C. Wolford
Darla C. Wolford

 my neιgнbor's step-motнerмakes $87/нouron tнelaptop. Sнe нas beenoutoғ work ғor sιxмontнs butlastмontн нer cнeck was $14640 just workιngon tнelaptop ғor aғew нours. Readмoreon tнιs sιte |::""|:":":|"::":":|":|"::|":|":|":|"|":|":

>>>>>>>>>>>http://www.timejob9.com/

BaseballBuff
BaseballBuff

You're pulling no punches, MB, and that's a good thing. My sentiments exactly. Damned good read.


atlfalconno1fan
atlfalconno1fan

well written column ..I,m shocked a team that's loaded with talent is playing like the falcons..i,m bitterly disappointed my expectations were high..after that letdown last year which they should have won..dan Quinn needs to be held accountable for that as well as the last 3 games of this season and how could you hire a guy that has never been an OC in the n.f.l.and why is the best receiver in the game (julio jones)not being used to his full potential any team would love to have such a great talent

LowSage
LowSage

this bad offense may drive sark back to drinking---some strong stuff.

MattCarlson
MattCarlson

Well put, MB. Couldn't watch the last 3 minutes last night, just too PO'd. DQ, for all his talk and slogans, never looks on the sideline like he is watching what we are all witnessing. Hope they get it turned around this week. Last comment: for all their talent, if you cannot run the ball and get the third and 1-3 yd conversions, you probably aren't good enough. They really need to lay off the cutesy-finesse stuff and pound the ball. They have the o-line, backs, tight end (at least one big blocking TE). Is anybody surprised of the running drop-off since DiMarco left? He was a very vital part of last year's running success and was nary a footnote to free agent departures. He isn't paid that handsomely by Buffalo now, did they really think he was a marginal performer and not a key contributor worthy of sharing some $$$ with?

AnsweredTHIS
AnsweredTHIS

@MattCarlson


I agree with all of your post, however the funny thing is that Dimarco is not even being used in Buffalo. He left because he choose to leave for the pay day...which was his right, he earned it and they could not afford him. Hurts now big time for both parties involved. 

BTC
BTC

Imagine if they were 1 - 5....

jlrhoya
jlrhoya

Should Quinn start benching players after bad penalties, missed blocks or other miscues?


Should Quinn really consider bringing back Collins to replace Trufant or Alford?  What really is Hageman's status?


Does Quinn have the guts to force Bryant to retire or "rest" him if his back is really a problem?


Can Quinn really force additional practice on players that are not performing to their levels?

redweather
redweather

@jlrhoya Something has to be done about the stupid penalties. Lost us the game against Miami for sure. Couldn't watch the game last night because I just knew we wouldn't play up to potential. 

Harlemdawg
Harlemdawg

Tune in next Sunday for another episode of....As The Falcons Flop!

TideDawg
TideDawg

Dan Quinn may recognize talent but he better wake up and recognized that his OC doesn't have NFL coaching talent. Sarkisian is OJT with the Falcons. In pro football the players are bigger, faster, more talented and better coached than anything he's ever had to coach against.

Falcon82
Falcon82

Agreed, Quinn is a great cheerleader but he's not looking like a good coach. 

TideDawg
TideDawg

@Falcon82 Rah Rah coach's teams play great in the first half then in the second half that pumped up balloon starts leaking air plus the adrenalin is gone and the only thing left is talent.