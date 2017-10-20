What’s ailing the Falcons and Ryan? They’re not as good on first down

Since winning the NFC crown, the Falcons are 3-3. Just sayin. (Curtis Compton/AJC)

We’ve spent much of the week discussing the Atlanta Falcons, who are 3-2, and Matt Ryan, whose passer rating of 87.3 ranks 20th among NFL quarterbacks. (His rating last season, when he was MVP, was a league-best 117.1. His rating in 2008, when he was rookie of the year, was 87.7.)

And now, from Neil Greenberg of the Washington Post, comes a stat-based look at why the Falcons are 3-2 and why Ryan hasn’t been himself. The reason: first downs, and their failure to make as many.

Writes Greenberg: “The 2016 Falcons were forced into punting after just three downs once every seven drives (13.7 percent); that’s increased this season (18 percent). As a result, their scoring rate has dropped from 2.9 to 2.3 points per drive.”

As for Ryan: “He averaged a robust 10.7 yards per attempt on first downs last season but is averaging just 7.9 yards per attempt in 2017. Ryan’s completion percentage on first down is 62.5 percent in 2017, lower than last year’s mark of 67.3 percent. He also threw just three first-down interceptions in 2016; he has three in 2017 and the season isn’t even half over.”

Greenberg offers much more in this edition of his “Fancy Stats” column, which has long been one of the most edifying features on the Internet. (He addresses all sports, not just football.) I’d highly recommend you read the whole thing yourself. And I’ll leave you with this:

A week ago, we noted that the Falcons, who were then 3-1, were ranked 13th in the NFL by Football Outsiders’ DVAO (defense-adjusted value over average) ratings. This week? They’re No. 17. The offense ranks fourth, the defense — ouch — 27th. If there’s a sliver of good news, it’s that New England, which the Falcons play Sunday night, is only the 15th-best team.

Less-good news: Football Outsiders assigns the Falcons only a 21.6 percent chance of winning the NFC South, behind both Carolina and New Orleans.

The stats in this article support the theory of diminished performance. You can always look at the stats from a different point of view. Maybe the offense is so programmed that the defenses are anticipating what the Falcons do on certain downs and are defending better. It's up to the OC to figure that out and compensate with different tendencies. It may be time to give Schwab a shot at running the offense just to change from being predictable. 

Ryan is 32 years old. Last year may have been his peak. Only one way to go from there. He may be showing he effects of 10 years wear and tear in the league. I wish him well but the Falcons better start looking for a QB in the next draft. Ryan may only be capable of performing at an average for QBs for the next 2 years. However, any QB can win with a great team supporting and protecting him.