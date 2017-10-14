Onrushing Georgia takes another step toward a collision with Bama

Mecole Hardman scores the first of his touchdowns. (Curtis Compton/AJC)

ATHENS – In Georgia’s first three SEC games, it yielded an aggregate 17 points. In the first 23 ½ minutes here Saturday night, Missouri managed 21. The Bulldogs’ initial exposure to a halfway decent passer proved a shock, but only a brief one. Nothing debilitating. Nothing that should make anyone think this team can’t get where it wants to go.

Which would be the SEC championship game, where Alabama will surely await. A first half like this – at least the defensive part of it – will feed Kirby Smart a full clip of bullet points to make before the trip to Jacksonville, but we note that Smart’s men led after that half by 13 points. Georgia isn’t just a defense. Georgia is a real team.

“It was the sloppiest game we’ve had if we’re going to be the team we want to be,” Kirby Smart said, which is what he’s supposed to say. And here’s how sloppy it was: Had his Bulldogs not taken a knee on the final two snaps, they’d have broken 700 yards.

Missouri arrived having surrendered an average of 40 points – that’s correct, the big Four-Oh – over its first five games. Georgia nearly got there by halftime. With the desperate Tigers jamming the line in the attempt to blunt Nick Chubb, Jake Fromm threw for 250 yards in the first half, which bettered anything he’d done in a full collegiate game.

After 30 minutes, the Bulldogs had 407 yards to go with their 34 points. Even with the defense wobbling against Drew Lock, Georgia looked as if it could name the score, which it pretty much did. It won 53-28.

And here the Bulldogs stand, seven games played and seven won, having yet to trail against an SEC opponent or in Sanford Stadium against anybody. Alabama shouldn’t be trembling just yet – though it’s worth mentioning that almighty Bama hasn’t finished undefeated since 2009 – but through seven games Georgia has been one of the four best teams in college football. And four teams, as you know, make the playoff.

We’d also have to say that Georgia is among the nation’s four most talented teams, and this year – unlike in previous years – that talent is being applied to something approaching the max. Of those 407 first-half yards, only 33 were gained by Chubb. He finished the half as his team’s third-leading rusher, which didn’t stop his team from rushing for 157 yards. Georgia is not a one-man, or even a two-man, team. Georgia is a team, period.

A Fromm interception enabled Mizzou to tie the game at 7. Two 63-yard touchdown passes from Drew Lock to Emanuel Hall retied matters twice. All this did was make what figured to be a walkover semi-interesting. Said Smart: “Two times we took big-time shots; the offense picked us up.”

Georgia scored on its next six five possessions. Missouri didn’t score again until it trailed by 26. With 8:26 remaining in the third quarter, the Bulldogs had 40 points. They would get more.

Along the way to half-a-hundred-plus, Georgia’s conspicuous gifts rose to the level of outrageous. Chubb pulled a Knowshon – or a Gurley, take your pick – and hurdled a defender. Charlie Woerner, nephew of Scott, hurdled a defender, though this one was bent at the waist. D’Andre Swift, Georgia’s third-best tailback, broke a 71-yard run and made you wonder, not for the first time, why Swift and Lorenzo Carter have to wear the same number. Then, just for grins, Swift popped a 35-yarder that involved, of all things, a hurdled defender. (It was negated by a penalty, alas.)

Sony Michel knocked cornerback DeMarkus Acy from the game simply by running into him. Mecole Hardman scored on 35-yard jet sweep in the first half. In the second — three plays after drawing a hard hit on a kickoff return; the hitter would be ejected for targeting – he turned a simple out on third-and-8 into a 59-yard touchdown. That’s meeting force with force.

Fromm completed 18 of 26 passes for 326 yards, scored on an option keep and presided over an offense that succeeded on 13 of 18 third downs. (Smart: “He understands the game. He knows where to throw the ball …  He’s putting us into the right plays.”) Linebacker Roquan Smith, who just might be the best player on this stacked roster, had eight tackles. The bespectacled folk hero Rodrigo Blankenship made four field goals. Dominick Sanders notched his 14th career interception, one-upping his coach.

We stipulate that this came against Missouri, which is lousy. But look down the rest of Georgia’s schedule. Who’s good? Three-loss Florida? South Carolina? Kentucky? Auburn, which couldn’t score a touchdown in one Death Valley or hold  a 20-point lead in the other? Georgia Tech, which lost to a team the Bulldogs beat by 45? What befell Clemson in Syracuse, N.Y., is a reminder that there are no givens in this sport, but somebody will have to upset these Bulldogs to keep them from 12-0.

It would be foolish to suggest that anybody other than Alabama is the nation’s best team, but Nick Saban’s former deputy might be coaching the second-best team. The two are hurtling toward a December collision. And since you asked: Yes, Smart’s crew would absolutely have a shot.

TideDawg
TideDawg

Normally I would like to see Alabama crush Tennessee, but I feel sorry for ole flat top. Those Vol fans may have already sent a moving van to his home. Well, you gotta admire their spirit.

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

OH:IO October 5, 2017

Vandy in the home upset.

OH:IO September 17, 2017

dogs will drop to the 20's after next week on their way to "others receiving votes".

OH:IO September 17, 2017

I'm going with Miss State.

Over/Under/Spread whatever

OH:IO September 15, 2017

SaMMMMMford upsets dogs

OH:IO September 8, 2017

Prediction:

dogs lose at South Bend

Ohio State beats Oklahoma in Columbus.

I know. I went out on a limb.

OH:IO August 24, 2017

dogs:

#15 - 3rd tier

7-5 with slim win over SaMford and a L to App State

Bawahwahwahwah

Grant1296
Grant1296

Caryd must have run and hid. Probably on a bug blog wallowing in misery with the rest of the nerds...

"Boo Hoo, we lost because the ball bounced"

LowSage
LowSage

auburn's not that good, losing to lsu, and Florida's terrible. The dogs will win out and play Alabama for the sec title. With their running game, Ga can pull the upset if they get a couple of turnovers.

DawginLex
DawginLex

FSU has more wins over winning power 5 teams than Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin combined

Facts don't lie

DawginLex
DawginLex

Gus and Fish fry must be coaching the Falcons now

TideDawg
TideDawg

If I was in the entertainment industry I would turn this blog into a sitcom. It's hilarious sometimes with some of the characters here. What am I doing here......hell I'm just another character. I love competitive sports, especially college football.

OH:IO
OH:IO

dog Stafford mailing it in. Most overrated and overpaid QB in the NFL. Pick-6'd (2nd time) by Buckeye Marshon Lattimore. 


woof woof

DawgNole
DawgNole

@OH:IO

Meanwhile, Ezekiel will sit on his woman-beating as* for six games.

What a fine, upstanding example of his ohio state football pedigree.

Grant1296
Grant1296

Yhea...

Detroit should probably trade him for Cardale Jones...

Grant1296
Grant1296

You gonna take that bet Caryd?

Ya can say what you want about Rocky Topp, but at least he wasn't scared...

DawgNole
DawgNole

@Grant1296

gtcaryd, stingshuh, TOJacket.

Doesn't matter what the fool calls himself, he's clearly a gutless hypocrite who runs that cowardly yap constantly about "owning the state" and "2 of 3," but doesn't have the integrity to back up his own bragging mouth by betting on his own team.

What a shameful embarrassment he is.

OH:IO
OH:IO

Auburn 21, LSU 24 


What a Conference

DawginLex
DawginLex

Rutgers beat Illinois

Indiana took Michigan to OT

What a crapfest

DawginLex
DawginLex

Fromm proved to be capable of taking part in a shootout. Defense got burned a couple times and woke up. Good teaching moments. Kirby keeps them humble and we will be ok. Nice to be in the mix

OH:IO
OH:IO

@DawginLex


In deed. A true Mrs. Landers teaching moment. The delusion is exanding exponentially. dogs have played no one. THE SEC! SEC! LEAST is a joke.

DawginLex
DawginLex

You've been spewing that our QB can't throw the ball

How many more times must you be shown to be an idiot before you slither back into your hole fat boy?

DawgNole
DawgNole

@DawginLex

That's not all he's been spewing.

DawgNole
DawgNole

@TOJacket

No, YOU stop posting them, gutless hypocrite. Then I won't have them throw back in your cowardly face.

Grant1296
Grant1296

ND would spank osu all over South Bend...

THE LITTLE TEN, LITTLE TEN LEAST IS A JOKE...

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

You are so stupid gtcary.

You and your butt lovin little ten fan need to stop posting that child material to begin with.

Can't copy and paste it if it doesn't exist.

OH:IO
OH:IO

Cowherd:


Lots of FB coaching depth in ACC, BIG 10, Big 12 & Pac 12. Hard to go unbeaten. Saban's edge --he mostly faces gym teachers & coordinators

DawginLex
DawginLex

Cowherd is well known for getting fired for being a blowhard idiot

He must be your idol fat boy

Go eat another donut Bluto

DawgNole
DawgNole

@DawginLex

Have you noticed that he, TOJacket, and LOGS have cut waaaaaaaay back on their UGA football predictions?

Mission accomplished.

Big Wally
Big Wally

PSU = Ohio.  Ohio got tired of getting his arse whipped, so he changed his name.

TideDawg
TideDawg

@Big Wally  I don't know about that Wally. Those PSU posts showed to much sanity to be OH:IO.

Big Wally
Big Wally

@TideDawg @Big Wally He brought up 1980 a minute ago, just like Ohio does all the time.  It's him all right.  You'll notice Ohio hasn't posted in a while.

PSU92
PSU92

My hand is up high ... for now. Big 3 game stretch coming up vs Mich, OSU and MSU. Should be fun to watch and no, PSU92 is not OHIO ... new to this blog.

Big Wally
Big Wally

@PSU92 Yea, right.  Let's ask ourselves a question, why would a PSU come to a blog about UGA?   Ohio is a closeted Tech fan, which you are also evidently.

DawgNole
DawgNole

@TOJacket

Karma gonna be sweet???

And when's it coming, gutless hypocrite?

Got any more astute predictions for us?

DawgNole
DawgNole

@TOJacket

Idiot???

You post imbecile trash like this and have the nerve to call someone else an idiot?

Like I said, gutless hypocrite--you epitomize one.

DawginLex
DawginLex

I KNOW you won't take the bet now

DawgNole
DawgNole

@TOJacket

Oh, look, the gutless hypocrite's calling everyone else stupid again and pretending he never said he'd consider the bet in midseason.

DawginLex
DawginLex

A bet is only considered stupid by a person who accepts one knowing he will lose