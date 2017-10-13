Our outraged president has left the NFL in a no-win position

By
Sept. 25, 2017: Jerry Jones and the Cowboys. (AP Photo/Matt York)

The press box usually is a placid place during any rendering of our national anthem. We all stop typing. We stand. We look around whatever stadium/arena we happen to be in. We start to get antsy if the performance drags – Paul Zimmerman, the legendary football maven known as Dr. Z, would time it with a stopwatch – but that’s about the extent of press-box movement. Usually.

Now we get out binoculars, scan the sideline, check the TV monitors. We count the number of players who aren’t standing and jot down their numbers. In sum, we take roll. Because we know that what happens during the national anthem will be bigger national news than the game we’re supposed to cover.

Example: The Packers and Cowboys, yet again, played a pulsating football game Sunday, but the day’s main NFL-related headline involved our vice president exiting a game in Indianapolis before it started. Our president then tweeted that he instructed his veep to leave “if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country.”

Forget football. NFL games have become venues for playing tit-for-tat. You can say that the kneelers started it, and technically you’d be right. (Although the kneelers were protesting what they perceive as a systemic civil wrong.) You can say that our president made it a far bigger deal by demanding that any kneeler be fired. But now we’ve come to a place where the debate – not that anything in our overheated society recalls Lincoln-Douglas – has descended into farce.

After Sunday’s loss, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who two weeks earlier had knelt with his players before the anthem, told the Dallas Morning News: “If you do not honor and stand for the flag in the way that a lot of our fans feel that you should … then you won’t play.” ESPN’s Jemele Hill tweeted that companies who advertise with the Cowboys should be boycotted. The Worldwide Leader, which issued a warning (but no suspension) after Hill characterized this president as a white supremacist, suspended her for two weeks, apparently with pay.

In September, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell responded to our president’s fire-them firestorm with what seemed unqualified support for the men who comprise his league: “The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture.” This week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the same Goodell wrote a letter to the 32 teams bearing a different message: “Like many of our fans, we believe that everyone should stand for the national anthem.”

Tampa Bay defender Gerald McCoy, among the NFL’s more respected players, told Schefter: “I think it’s gonna be an uproar if that is to happen because you’re basically taking away a constitutional right to freedom of speech.” Titans receiver Rishard Matthews, whose half-brother died in Afghanistan, tweeted that he’d retire from the NFL if forced to stand for the anthem. He then deleted the tweet.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that a Twitter user going by the name “Jones smith” had expressed pointed support for Goodell 14 times. The tweeter was revealed to be Jane Skinner Goodell, the commissioner’s wife and a former Fox News anchor. She told the Journal: “It was a REALLY silly thing to do.”

It’s almost impossible to feel sympathy for the hoity-toity NFL, but this tempest has left the No-Fun League in a no-win position. Seventy percent of its players are African-American; the kneeling began as Colin Kaepernick’s way of protesting the killing of blacks by police. (Also of note: Kaepernick cannot find an NFL team willing to hire him.) The NFL, however, is not a non-profit entity. It exists to make money. ESPN’s suspension of Hill – ESPN is an NFL rights-holder – was a nod to commerce. Goodell’s invocation of “many of our fans” was a nod to reality: The league has become a flash point for something that cuts deeper than Deflategate.

Having said that, what’s the way up and out? Polls have shown that African-Americans tend to support the anthem protests, whereas whites feel otherwise. The players play the game, but they’re paid to play by money from TV, meaning advertisers, and ticket-buyers, some of whom mightn’t agree with the kneeling. What began as a gentle exercise of civil disagreement has slammed into the jagged rocks of money and politics.

Say what you will about this president – by now, we’ve said it all a thousand times – but he’s the world champion of outrage. (Less clear is what a descended-from-money billionaire would have to be outraged about, but never mind.) Outrage, not just his, made him president, and he clearly sees it as the way to keep being president. As Rich Lowry wrote for Politico: “After Trump got involved, the polling on the protests began to show the public more evenly divided. If you’re Donald Trump and at 40 percent or below in the polls, though, a 50/50 issue works for you. If you are the NFL and hope to appeal to as broad an audience as possible, a 50/50 issue is a disaster.

The USFL owner who, in 1986, technically beat the NFL in antitrust court – though the settlement of $1, then trebled for damages, bankrupted the fledgling and debt-ridden league – has again beaten the bearers of Goodell’s precious shield. By playing to his base, this president leaves the NFL facing a choice guaranteed to infuriate some part of its core. If it bows to political expediency, it risks losing its players. If it stands with those players, it risks losing money and market share. All this over the national anthem of – pause for effect – the United States of America.

ChessMaster
ChessMaster

While I've given up watching the NFL, I find myself in a quandary. I need to know who advertises during NFL games so I can stop buying their products. Other than watching the games to make my list, is there another method? I know Budweiser but who else? Thanks in advance. 

RoyalDawg
RoyalDawg

It is even more difficult for me to understand what black men made millionaires playing a game are outraged about.

Keep your politics off the field and OFF OF THE SPORTS PAGE. There will be a cost. Your paper is already a laughingstock.

RickRN69
RickRN69

@RoyalDawg listen...the killing of unarmed black men...not criminals that challenge poice example philando castile


DawgDadII
DawgDadII

Is a person who intentionally rams their car into a police car nearly hitting a cop getting out of the car "unarmed"? Consider how that assault is treated legally. This was on the video of the chase where the St. Louis cop ultimately shot the heroin dealer and then was acquitted.

The Ferguson situation has been dissected ad nauseum.

RickRN69
RickRN69

maybe they should stay in the locker room during the anthem it's no one way to protest but it's their choice period.

Mary
Mary

Leave your politics out of the sports page. Remember the Rams wide receivers coming out of the tunnel holding their hands up to support the false narrative of "hands up don't shoot"? That was proven by black witnesses and the DOJ to be a lie. Where was your "outrage" over that?

If you desire to be an poltical opinion columnist slip on over to your rags poltical section and join Jay Bookman. You sound just like him. Geez!

58Supersports
58Supersports

@Mary I stop read Jay over a year ago, what a one track brain... loves to hate.

EngLab
EngLab

Mark Bradley, No one is listening to stupid cop-outs like you. You use the collective of: We, Our, fails to cover your tracks. Man up and own your position. Reminds me of your "sabermetrics" bore throughout bb season; unsubstantiated and pointless

Donald_01
Donald_01

i go to games to escape and not to be preached to by over paid players. STAND and be proud you are in a country where you can be grossly over paid fir providing entertainment. You are absolutley killing the golden goose.

tampagirl
tampagirl

Dumb commentary but what should we expect. The NFL should have done the right thing from the jump. The players knew exactly what they were doing when they made their protest during the national anthem and dishonored the flag. They did it for the attention and they got it. They were wrong and everybody knows it. Quit propping up a false narrative. People are tired of letting the media and liberals frame the debate and telling the rest of us what is right and wrong. If you really want to have a discussion about what is going on in our country, let's have it but the majority of the problems are right in the mirror or in your own community. Stop the BS.

sleithe
sleithe

Trump is a loser who doesn't even understand the basics of his job: protecting Constitutional rights. He can't tell people how or where to protest anything. He needs to stop terrorizing people, and people need to just ignore him until he's impeached.

Craiser
Craiser

Trump is outraged on behalf of the people who have elected him President. Pretty dim witted statement to wonder what a billionaire has to be outraged about. THINK before you write stupid comments. Perhaps all these multimillionaire players would prefer to stop being paid millions to do their job and instead become some more of Soro’s paid protesters. I hear they get at least $15 an hour! Yay!

TOJacket
TOJacket

Now that is pure stupid.

TOJacket
TOJacket

And that goes for any damn color!!

Wild Will
Wild Will

@Craiser  I sure your ignorant a** didn't go to college or have a degree. Think about it fool, these guys are the high achievers who your sister wants to be with. Athletes are the people in this world who can be whatever they want to be, not a racist no skill bum like you. You're out of your league when come to professional players. Where do you think Deion Sanders would be if he wasn't an athlete, he would still be ahead of you. $15 is only for you

Wild Will
Wild Will

@TOJacket  What part? You went to school with players and be truthful, you were never in their league.

Wild Will
Wild Will

@TOJacket  I can understand your feeling about them not standing, but to berate people who worked hard at their craft to get where they are is demeaning, let's leave race out the discussion and then we can talk

Mary
Mary

College? Ha! Dude, your response is an example of stupidity.

RickRN69
RickRN69

@TOJacket if they choose to not stand so what...some people in this country are ok with killing unarmed black men with children in the car...sick people

TOJacket
TOJacket

Deion Sanders is my favorite player of all time. As far as I'm concerned "Greatest Athlete" of all time. But it doesn't earn him anymore privileges than myself....they play a kids game and are millionaires. They can stand or F em.

fazsha
fazsha

One option that would allow people to heal is for the players to say the following:


"We wanted to make a statement by kneeling, and we have. It is not necessary for us to make a statement EVERY FRIGGIN' WEEK. Also, because we feel our message has been distorted by people's emotions with the National Anthem, we will discontinue the kneeling, and instead start talking about what's bugging us when we're asked to do interviews, using actual language rather than body language. Also, this will allow teammates to disagree with me quietly, as opposed to standing while I kneel."

DanJohn
DanJohn

The owners are in panic mode fearing loss revenue from merchandise sales and the potential boycott of their sponsors products. Budweiser has been flooded with calls. There's calls for boycotts on YouTube as well as fans burning their merchandise. Personally I wouldn't burn jerseys however I don't plan to buy Sunday Ticket again. I've had it every year since 1995 on my old C band satellite. 


Players aren't going to like seeing the salary cap drop either. I can see that happening as well. 

PappyHappy
PappyHappy

The NFL created their own problem by not nipping Kaepernick's antics in the bud last year.  A growing number of folks in this Country are getting a bit tired of too many -- NOT ALL -- NFL players being suspended for acts that should not be copied by kids who look up to them: drugs; felonies (including murder); domestic abuse; alcohol abuse; and then act like UNTHANKFUL FOOLS on the field when the Stars Spangled Banner is played.


The citizenry of this Country has a lot more common sense than the NFL 'leaders' attempting to cover for these MEN MAKING MILLIONS PLAYING A GAME! 


The NFL has damaged its brand, and probably will not recover until they really clean up their act -- and just not disrespect for the flag and what it stands for.  Have little sympathy for the cause these ungrateful men have when they are so weak they allow themselves led by a QB who only won three games last year, and has had every opportunity this Land has to offer!

mgunter
mgunter

Great post DawdDadlll.

NFL players, go to Chicago on your off days and protest Black on Black crime. Hundreds killed every year!

Bradley your left leaning slip continues to show.

JohnThrasher
JohnThrasher

If I was an NFL owner I would keep the players, coaches and cheer leaders off the field until the conclusion of the national anthem. As their employer, I would make it clear that they would be free to protest at a time of their choosing as long as it did not take place while they were representing the team. In other words, no protest would be allowed during games, practices or an other team events. This would include games held in other teams stadiums. During all these protests they would not be allowed to wear their uniform or jersey or anything that connected them to the team to make it clear that this is an individual exercising his or her first amendment rights. Ultimately, if this activity negatively impacted the performance of the player or was detrimental to the team, I would reserve the right to do what was in the best interests of the team up to an including termination of employees contract.    

kips
kips

Sorry, as a Vet ... I am very hurt by the kneeling of over paid - big headed - football players with guaranteed contracts .... no more will I and others go to the games , buy "stuff " from the NFL or watch it on T V .... just one person I know ...just ask an Army team of Rangers what ONE person means ...

FineousMcDirtyBird
FineousMcDirtyBird

@kips So the NFL's problems with bilking tax payers, beating women, substance abuse, and debilitating brain injuries are A OK, but a silent, peaceful protest during the anthem is a bridge too far for you. Ok. That makes sense. Wait, no, that's the dumbest thing I've ever heard. As for your service? Thank you, but being a Ranger doesn't make your point any less stupid.

Wild Will
Wild Will

@kips  What branch of service were you in and what unit? Just wondering. 

Ken430TX
Ken430TX

Politics don't belong in sports.  NFL players started this mess. They need to clean it up.  I am not interested in their political opinions or statements.  They can respect the flag, and play the game they get paid for.  In the meanwhile I am boycotting the games, and any sponsors products who sponsor these spoiled rich athletes.

FineousMcDirtyBird
FineousMcDirtyBird

@Ken430TX Is it really so taxing for you to sit through about a minute and a half of someone silently kneeling? Are you THAT friggin fragile?

USMC2841
USMC2841

Way to lament politics in sports while taking a dig at the President on the Sport's page.

FineousMcDirtyBird
FineousMcDirtyBird

@USMC2841 Yeah. Why exactly is the President involved in this story again? I mean he has a ton of important things to do, right? Oh, yeah, HE INSERTED HIMSELF IN THE DEBATE! Don't want to get wet? You stay out of the pool.

FineousMcDirtyBird
FineousMcDirtyBird

I love reading threads like this full of pumped up fake patriotism and idiotic bluster.


1. The protest is not against the flag. It is not against the troops. This was explained over a year ago. Just because you FEEL that it is disrespectful doesn't mean that it actually is. Pick up a dictionary, find the words "context," "intent," and "reality."

2. Silently kneeling during the anthem is the lowest impact protest I've ever seen yet you people act like they're burning old glory and taking a dump in Uncle Sam's mouth. Might as well look up "perspective" while you're at it.

3. If a silent protest is why you stop watching the NFL, you are quite simply a freakin child. Grow up. 

4. I served so that people could do pretty much whatever they want. It's called freedom. Don't speak for me or those I served with.

CrackerBox
CrackerBox

"The protest is not against the flag......"

Um, yeah, part of it is, pal:

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color," Kaepernick told NFL Media in an exclusive interview after the game.

SO he didn't want to STAND for the FLAG because of his perceived oppressions, showing complete disrespect for the FLAG, ANTHEM and COUNTRY.  Pretty easy to comprehend for most people. 

sleithe
sleithe

@FineousMcDirtyBird Right on.... people are stupid, but most of all, Trump apologizers are ignorant AND stupid. Stop watching the NFL if it bothers you. Say Merry Christmas all day long. No one cares what Trump voters do. He will be impeached soon and then we can all get on with our lives, if there's anything of our country left.

DawgDadII
DawgDadII

And when they are disrespectful they can be called out. People near and dear to me have served, fought for, suffered for, and paid respects to the flag and our Anthem, symbols of what we and our nation STAND for, literally and figuratively. Some have had the flag draped over their coffin, is a funeral an appropriate venue for protest? Advice: Don't try it.

RickRN69
RickRN69

@DawgDadII im a veteran i didn't fight for the flag...to protect and defend the constituton and this way of life... yes i know racist have rights too


MichaelDavis1951
MichaelDavis1951

I blame the media as much as anyone.  Don't show the anthem and don't say who stood and who didn't.  As with many things without publicity the hoopla will go away.  Do I think players should stand: yes.  Do I think we should MAKE them stand: No.  I think many people feel the same way.  It is free speech, no matter what you think.

Alphadawg88
Alphadawg88

Mark,


I think you are way off in thinking there is a chance the league will "lose its players" over this.  These players are MASSIVELY overpaid, have nowhere else to earn that money and there are thousands of people willing and able to replace them.  NO ONE CARES if Rishard Matthews retires.  The league has no chance to replace its customers.  This is a very easy decision for a business.

Wild Will
Wild Will

@Alphadawg88  Overpaid? These players have devoted years to their craft, high school, college. What have you done to received your salary. I sure whatever you do you don't deserve the paid you get for it

Craiser
Craiser

How about when their actions start losing NFL dollars?

sleithe
sleithe

@Alphadawg88 Trump literally can't tell Businesses what to do. It's illegal. So the correct response to Trump when he complains about the NFL protests is "STFU".

Big Wally
Big Wally

Hey Jemele, as bad as your show is doing, it looks like you will be the one without advertisers very soon.

DawgNole
DawgNole

@Big Wally

I sure hope it's doing badly; that's the only hope we have of getting rid of it. Who the hell wants to watch/listen to a couple of jive talkers swapping lies and inside jokes for an hour? They've ruined what used to be the network's flagship/signature show.

Just give me the damn scores, stats, and highlights--and dispense with the smarmy, ego-driven, fawning, butt-kissing, politically correct "hosts."