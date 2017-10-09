Polls are now open: Is Georgia really a playoff team?

“You’re No. 1! And we’re No. 4!” (Curtis Compton/AJC)

Four teams make the College Football Playoff. Georgia is ranked No. 4 in this week’s Associated Press poll. (It’s No. 5 in the coaches’ poll, 24 points behind Washington.) Of ESPN’s four-person panel of college football watchers, three have Georgia making the field.

That in mind, we ask: Is Georgia really a playoff team?

On the one hand, Georgia has been very good, with victories over again-ranked Notre Dame and then-ranked Mississippi State. On the other hand, it’s Georgia, which hasn’t played for a national championship since 1882 1982. (Sometimes it seems longer than that, does it not?)

Georgia figures to be favored in every game save the road test at Auburn. As we speak, that’s the Bulldogs’ one remaining game against a ranked opponent, though Georgia Tech would have been No. 26 this week if the AP poll stretched that far. There’s also the matter of the SEC championship game, of which Georgia hasn’t partaken since 1812 2012, which would presumably match Kirby Smart’s new team against Kirby Smart’s old team.

There’s also this: What if Georgia finishes the regular season 12-0 but loses to Alabama in Mercedes-Benz Stadium? Would a 12-1 SEC runner-up make the field over, say, a one-loss Big Ten or Big 12 or Pac-12 champ? We’ll have more to say about that in a bit, but for now, feel free to avail yourselves of this extremely scientific poll.

Omustgo
Omustgo

They've played no one and they're believing their own press, Kirby be damned.

GTroller
GTroller

Georgia will have a tough game against GT.

DawginLex
DawginLex

Way too soon


Just beat the next team

Dobearsbare
Dobearsbare

12-1 could look a couple different ways. They could run the table and then wind up playing Auburn again. If they lose that game,  probably not. 


The more likely scenario, or at least the one that everyone assumes, is 12-0 Georgia losing to 12-0 Alabama. In that circumstance, I'd think the quality of the loss matters. If it goes to the last play as in 2012, UGA still has a chance to get in. If it more closely resembles the Dawgs' game against Alabama in 2015, it seems pretty clear Georgia won't be going to the playoff. 

Covfefe23
Covfefe23

 Would a 12-1 team SEC runner-up make the field over, say, a one-loss Big Ten or Big 12 or Pac-12 champ?


They should, of course, but they probably won't.

GTroller
GTroller

@Covfefe23

Why?  The PAC-12 and BIG-10 are both better football conferences top to bottom.

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@Covfefe23 Even if UGa were to win the SEC East and go 12-0 and then lose to #1 Alabama in the SECCG ,the selection committee will likely put a 1 loss B1G champ in over a 1 loss SEC runner up.

Just the way the system is made up . Even if UGa goes into SECCG ranked #3 behind Clemson , and a 1 loss Penn state or Ohio State beats Wisconsin in the B1G playoff , the committee will jump the B1G champ over a one loss UGa. The Only way UGa gets in the playoffs is by winning the SECCG over a undefeated Alabama team. Then a one loss B1G Champ may be left out, both UGa and Bama would make the playoff in that scenario.

Mulk
Mulk

@Covfefe23 Why? Other than Bama, the SEC is relatively weak. Bama wins at about a .99 rate in conference games but is only .333 in the championship game against out of conference competition. What does that tell you? Why give a team that has just been beaten, another bite of the apple?


If UGAG gets beat by Bama, maybe a conference champion Clemson or a conference champion Ohio St. could pull off an upset. It has been done recently, just not in the SEC.

FlatTire
FlatTire

@Mulk the SEC is relatively weak?  But the Big Joke 10 conference that went 3-7 in last years bowl games  that also had Overrated ST being allowed into the playoff that couldn't even score or get past the 50 yd line is better than the SEC?


Thats really funny

Mulk
Mulk

@FlatTire @Mulk Besides Bama, yes. Bama is 1 out of 3 against other conferences in the championship game. Their success rate is a lot higher than that within the SEC. UGAG looks good this year. They need to beat Bama. I would love to see how UGAG matched up against Ohio St. instead of Vandy, Tennessee, Kentucky, Carolina, Mizzou and Florida. Wouldn't you?


Bama is very good, but I would love to see them matched up against teams other than Auburn, LSU, Arkansas, Missy St., Ole Miss, A&M. 

TOJacket
TOJacket

Just win East and beat the west champ and you're in for sure. Nothing to it.

FlatTire
FlatTire

@Mulk. You talk as if Ohio St is this great program.  Ohio St is a whopping 2-17 vs UGA, Clemson, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, LSU, Auburn FSU, Alabama and they're aren't even in the top 15 in bowl victories.  UGA is 10-3 vs the Big 10 so Im not concerned at how UGA will fair vs Overrated St.


Ohio St is nothing more than a program propped up by the media that plays in a conference that has one other decent team that accounts for 77 conference championships between the both of them.

tipstotips
tipstotips

Who in the Big 10 is so impressive?

RoyalDawg
RoyalDawg

It's all just speculation, for fun. UGA will win out to the SEC Championship and make it, or they won't. Simple.


The only thing out of their own hands is whether the SEC could get two teams from an exciting Championship game.

OH:IO
OH:IO

Caption the photo: 


Dayum, I got stung by a bee :(

OH:IO
OH:IO

I remember last time the dogs made it (or started) to #4. Didn't end well. 

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@OH:IO Remember the last time Ohio State made it to # 4 ,it ended 31-0.

TOJacket
TOJacket

As much as it pains me to say...if you chose the teams after 6 games...I would have to probably vote yes...they have certainly been one of the stronger, more dominating teams this year. Going to go brush my teeth now.

TOJacket
TOJacket

Not after 6 games. Halftime

LaKeisha
LaKeisha

Georgia has a chance to make the playoff...which is really about all we can say right now, isn't it?  That's what we play the games to find out.

alderboy
alderboy

Nick Saban is a Rat Poison Fink. If coaches don't like what the media write, tell them to do a weekly column. Hummer had it right ... coaches are hired to win, then they don't want the winning to be covered. Very childish for such men making ±$5m a year.

BTC
BTC

Only if they somehow beat 'bammy in the championship game

JKToole
JKToole

Prepare for your next opponent, practice and play hard. As a football team (and coach) that's all you can do. Wins are reality - facts - they cannot be taken away.

"Championships" are created by organizations and fans. Like many things in our society these days they are increasingly informed by opinion, feelings and public relations. 


OH:IO
OH:IO

Dogs will be a two loss team assuming they make to the annual Bama beatdown. To suggest they make the PLAYOFF with the #118 pass offense and a Freshman QB is silly. They've played no one and they're believing their own press, Kirby be damned.


The SEC! SEC! LEAST is the weakest division in Power 5 and will do the dogs little favor getting ready to play Bama. 

USMC2841
USMC2841

@OH:IO The 118 ranking is misleading in the fact that they haven't had to pass i.e. Alabama is ranked 101st.  UGA has put themselves in position to develop it's passing game by getting up on opponents early with the run.  They will eventually face better D-lines that will force them to go to the air.  Fans will then find out if Fromm or Eason is better suited to beat these teams.  In the meantime the Dawgs can take comfort in having a great running game and and elite defense.  If Oklahoma had UGA's D they'd still be undefeated and OH:NO's chances of making the playoffs would be better.  Although, the prospect of facing Clemson again may cause real chest pains this time.

Grant1296
Grant1296

And OSU will be at least a 4 loss team..

OH:IO
OH:IO

@Grant1296


Care to bet your house? It's not a little one, is it? Or, are you a renter?

Tallcarl
Tallcarl

@OH:IO @Grant1296 They and Penn St. have not played anyone yet. Wait till they play the big boys in the Big10. They will be playing in the Fiesta Bowl against Ar. St...

Grant1296
Grant1296

Live rent free everyday, right in the middle of your numb skull..

Based on your numerous predictions on these blogs Techeye, I would love nothing more than to gamble with you.

Through 6 games you would need at least 10 houses, and I'd own them all..

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@OH:IO Bucky Ohio State lost to the only ranked team they played and have played all of their  B1G and non conference Cupcakes, come back after the Penn State game and made your comments then, if the Buckeyes are not a 2 loss team after playing the Kittany Lions.

DawginLex
DawginLex

@OH:IO You don't have a clue as has been proven countless times on here. You predicted we would go 7-5


Just shutup you moron

Bill72
Bill72

Hard to see how GA makes the playoffs if/when they play Alabama in the SEC Championship Game and lose.  There is Alabama and then there is everyone else in the SEC. And I say that as a Dawg fan.  

JKToole
JKToole

@Bill72 Didn't LSU and 'Bama face this similar (not exact scenario) a few years back?

Didn't Ohio State play for the NC when they were defeated in their conference championship game?

Stranger things have happened.

tipstotips
tipstotips

Too many other contenders at this point. UGA has to win out. And they very well might.

OH:IO
OH:IO

@tipstotips


Last time you played Bama in something meaningful Boxscore couldn't close the deal. Frosh Jake is no Boxscore. 

Tallcarl
Tallcarl

@Bill72 You sir are no True Dog Fan. You are dismissed from the team.

TOJacket
TOJacket

You need to put the blame on the coaches. They didn't let him spike it.

Mulk
Mulk

@JKToole @Bill72 LSU and Bama situation occurred before the present selection process? And, who knows how that Ohio St. selection happened? Hopefully, their poor performance will put more pressure on the committee to put more weight on conference championships. 


Don't you think that it should be conference champions? Why should LSU, Auburn, UGAG get two bites at the apple if they lost the first time around? Bama beat them on the field. Give the PAC 12, B1G, ACC a shot at them. Even though Bama wins 99% of the time against SEC competition, they are at .333 when facing other conferences in the championship game.

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@OH:IO @tipstotips JtB is no Boxcscore either Bucky. Where is that offensive guard ohio state had playing QB in 2015? Is he still on a NFL bench or back in Ohio State taking remedial classes?