Is ‘The Braves’ Way’ the way out of this mess? Maybe not

By
| Filed in: ajc-sports.ajc, Atlanta Braves / MLB

John Hart, John Schuerholz and Bobby Cox after Frank Wren’s termination. (Curtis Compton/AJC)

A week before the regular season ended, general manager John Coppolella sat in the executive box at SunTrust Park and spoke of how next year would be different – and presumably better. The Braves would be younger, with as many as seven prospects primed to make their big-league debuts. The first full fruits of a rebuild about to enter its fourth year were about to be seen. The 2018 season figured to be an exciting time.

One day after the 2017 Braves played their final game, Coppolella resigned – using the Braves’ phrasing – “due to a breach of Major League Baseball rules in the international player market.” Thus did Week 1 of what figured to be a serene offseason become an exciting time, and not in a good way.

As we speak, about all we know for sure is that the 2018 Braves will be managed, at least for a while, by Brian Snitker. Everything else is open to question. Such as:

Can the rebuild continue apace without its rebuilder-in-chief? Don’t be misled by John Hart’s title. The president of baseball operations was mostly a sounding board – occasionally a veto – for Coppolella, who was concocting and executing exotic trades while technically an assistant general manager. This happened with the blessing of team patriarch John Schuerholz, who hired Coppolella from the Yankees. For better or worse, the nuts and bolts of the rebuild were mostly if not entirely Coppolella’s doing.

Wouldn’t anyone who assumes stewardship of the Braves be willing to let what is generally considered baseball’s No. 1 farm system continue to flower? The nature of baseball execs is to value what they inherit less than what they accumulate. Note how many of Coppolella’s prospect-gathering trades were made with teams with new GMs – A.J. Preller in San Diego, Dave Stewart in Arizona, Billy Eppler in Anaheim, Jerry Dipoto in Seattle. Note also that Coppolella was willing to shed Jose Peraza, rated the Braves’ No. 1 prospect under Frank Wren, in the Hector Olivera trade. Different eyes see different things. While it’s hard to imagine anyone’s first move after alighting in Cobb County being to put out feelers on Ronald Acuna, you never know.

Will new management be given a different mission statement? As stressed on the day of Wren’s termination, Schuerholz’s aim was to return this franchise to “The Braves’ Way” of doing business – meaning building through the minor leagues, building around young pitching. (Also meaning: No massive contracts for the likes of B.J. Upton and Dan Uggla.) Schuerholz was mostly glowing in his assessment of the rebuild, but he did promise “never again” after the desultory 2015 season. As we know, 2016 and 2017 offered only incremental improvement. The next GM – or president, or whatever – could be told, “Enough of this. Win now.” Which could mean that other teams start getting calls about, if not Acuna, then some of these young pitchers.

Speaking of which, will the new GM be just a GM? It’s widely believed that the Braves would like to bring Dayton Moore, once Schuerholz’s No. 2 man, back from Kansas City. Moore, who presided over two World Series runs and the 2015 championship, mightn’t warm to the notion of working under Hart. If Hart is doing the hiring – he has left the impression that he is, though some are wondering if Schuerholz, officially the team’s vice chairman, again wants to act patriarchal, perhaps literally – would he be amenable to hiring his eventual and perhaps immediate replacement? Jon Heyman of FanRag suggested this week that relations between Schuerholz and Hart have frayed and that the former would like to see Moore return to groom Jonathan Schuerholz, the team’s assistant director of player development, for a bigger job.

Should John Schuerholz have a say in this? The Hall of Famer’s influence on this franchise remains powerful, but he has stepped away from day-to-day concerns. And, to be frank (pun slightly intended), he’s the guy who brought Wren and Coppolella here and championed their advancement. He is — or was — close friends with Hart, who was contracted as a consultant during the Wren administration and who was lured out of semi-retirement after Wren’s ouster.

How much blame does Hart bear? As much as the Braves might love to dump everything in the lap of one overzealous GM and one rogue chief of international scouting (Gordon Blakeley, who also resigned Monday), Hart is president of operations. A whisper holds that MLB’s investigation was a function of an in-house whistle-blower. If what was happening was known within the front office, why didn’t Hart know? And if he did, why didn’t he act? He isn’t exactly a president-in-absentia – he has a condominium in The Battery Atlanta; he and Coppolella would talk many times a day – but his work rate has been a source of curiosity. This week he felt compelled to tell Joel Sherman of the New York Post that he has played golf fewer than 10 times this year. Hart also said that he and Schuerholz had gone to lunch three times this week.

Is Hart staying? He’s not under contract for next season, though it’s believed he plans to work through 2018. It would look weird if he hired Moore as president, handed him the office keys and said on his way out, “Good luck – we’re all counting on you.” The Braves’ issues with MLB aren’t close to being resolved. The organization figures to get hit with significant sanctions. More resignations could be coming. They could lose Kevin Maitan, their No. 5 prospect. Had the Braves felt there was no meat to the investigation, they wouldn’t have pointed Coppolella toward the door. But if Coppolella had to go, should his mentor go, too?

Is this as big a mess as it appears? Sometimes we in the media say, “Such-and-such team is in chaos.” Two months later, upheaval has yielded to business as usual. Until we know what MLB does, we can’t affix a real prognosis. But it’s clearly the darkest moment “this great, grand organization” – Schuerholz’s immortal and immodest description – has known. Losing games is one thing. Losing face is another. The Braves have been so embarrassed they might well wonder if “The Braves’ Way” is has outlived its usefulness, like Turner Field. Which makes us wonder if the solution is yet another old Braves’ hand riding to the rescue.

Categories: ajc-sports.ajc, Atlanta Braves / MLB

Reader Comments 0

14 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest
tmc
tmc

What kills me is Schuerholz, Cox & Hart are glorified for being such great (at least 2 of 3) baseball minds. Yet, they can't seem to find a way out of the one major anchor holding back the organization from being competitive. They have a huge problem spending money for talent on the field. Most agree it is because of a very poor tv contract. If so, great minds find a way out of a horrible 20 contract.
I never thought Joe Johnson or Marvin Williams could be traded. Danny Ferry did that and more, but he was run out of town...
The Braves "greats" are sitting on their collective hands while trading mlb talent for minor league pitching prospects at nauseam. And neglecting the everyday 8 positions needed to compete in baseball today.
CHANGE is needed or this will continue for many, many years.  

alareno
alareno

Every team has their "Way." Most of them wind up with fairly similar records over the span of, say, thirty years. They exist to make money for a handful of people and to provide diversions for people like us who have our theories about all of it.

My theory is that you have to have consistently good hitters and pitchers, not just one or the other.

I also think it's foolish to take a fastball down the middle of Broadway after saying you're waiting for a pitch you can drive.

Oh, and why pitch to a guy who's red hot and kills you almost every time you see him?

In conclusion, why not walk a Masher with the bases loaded and force in one run instead of pitching to him and letting him drive in two, three or four runs?

See? It's fun!!

DawgDadII
DawgDadII

The bottom line is black so the baseball operation is pretty much irrelevant to this owner. "The Braves Way" cannot be recreated without an owner passionate about winning.

POV1948
POV1948

Hard to believe the remaining Johns knew nothing about Coppy's shenanigans, not just with international players but contacting agents illegally.  The one value you'd assume they both still have is being plugged in to the MLB grapevine.  If not, what good are they?

Berserker
Berserker

I will have to take your word for it, because I will never drive out to Smyrna to see it. But, in 10 years they will tear it down and build a new one somewhere else.

vcch
vcch

Read this quote from a commenter about the Braves on the "Dirty South Soccer" blog - "The Braves are the Uncle Rico of professional sports in Atlanta".  How true...

Berserker
Berserker

This garbage is not the way Bobby Cox and Schuerholz built the Braves. Just trading every player in the organization for a bunch of pitching prospects won't cut it. They have to be GOOD prospects. I have seen no proof that they got any really good pitching in any of those deals.

As for whether "the Braves way" is the right way, it is the ONLY way. They don't have to only focus on pitching prospects. That is not what they did in the past, anyway. Dave Justice, Ron Gant, Chipper Jones, Andruw Jones, and Javy Lopez were not pitchers. They were all brought up threw the Braves' farm system, with many others. But, the Braves don't have another way to build a team. They can't just buy a team like the Yankees, Red Sox, and Dodgers do. They can't keep trying to trade away their best players for prospects. That is an endless cycle of failure. See: Marlins and Pirates.

Coppolella is a bum. Good riddance. Hart is the loser who hire him and presided over this disaster. Hart must go. Then the Braves might be able to hire someone like Dayton Moore who knows what he is doing to clean up this mess. Snitker has to go also.

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@Berserker Schuerholz  Hired Coppolella not Hart , Hart's position as director of Baseball operations  included supervising  Coppolella, but evidently he was not too observant in doing so. I think both Johns should retire after hiring the next Braves President/Director of Baseball operations, whether it is Dayton Moore or someone else.

Berserker
Berserker

Hart promoted Coppolella to GM, and by all accounts, has been working very closely with him.

joedavis
joedavis

Schuerholz = immodest.  Among the truest words written by the Atlanta media since this whole crap show started.  During the past few years, he has been introduced to the music of "Hail to the Chief," and has "overseen" the decline of a once-great team and organization.


Meanwhile, he has been inducted to the Hall of Fame, been honored with his own "night," TV special, etc.  He takes full credit for the Braves 1990s run, in which he inherited two Hall of Fame pitchers, and signed another one thanks to the generosity of Ted Turner.


Looks like his son is in line for a top front office job soon.  Let the Atlanta media praise-fest begin.

tmc
tmc

@joedavis

couldn't have said it better. Teflon John has not only avoided any criticism of 16 years & counting of not 1 playoff series win, but has convinced the powers to be elected into HOF. You can bet your bottom dollar they won't be able to hire any decent GM/Pres because they will low-ball the hell out of them. So they will have to turn to son Schuerholz to be an assistant GM grooming to be.... Meanwhile the John's and Cox continue pulling the strings and nothing changes. 
i am so fed up w/ the sunshine-boys and their "we know better than you" garbage. Cause just like 1 championship from the teams rolled through ATL in the 90's, they're won't be a playoff series win for at least 20 years and then who knows how long. They can hang that on their mantle along with 14 division titles...
It's beyond time to clean house in the upper management.



TideDawg
TideDawg

All I've heard on talk shows and read in the news is about Dayton Moore and a kid named Maitan. Neither are of great significance at this point. Maitan is 17 yrs. old and is not the savior for Braves future. Dayton Moore is only a name in the news that everyone seems to think is the Braves savior. You can't make me believe that Moore is so great that he would walk away from KC and become the sainted GM that will make all of the right moves and be a player in every trade for the Braves. So the Braves lose Maitan....big deal. Moore decides he doesn't want to join the fray......big deal. The Braves get sanctions.....big deal, they are not out of business. The Braves still have what they have and I don't remember any news about Moore or Maitan before all of this came about. Maitan  is a prospect. That's all. Many prospects in the Braves system never made the grade. We have two good football teams in Georgia.....let's get back to bashing them and creating controversies which is the media way.

We_Will_Get_Fooled_Again
We_Will_Get_Fooled_Again

The "Braves' Way" has produced zero playoff series wins since 2001 and no World Series appearances since 1999, so no, it's not the answer and hasn't been for quite some time.


The Braves seem utterly resistant to ever moving on from the Cox-Schuerholz era. Even the rebuilding effort, with its emphasis on loading up on starting rotation, seems to be about trying to recreate the Maddux-Glavine-Smoltz glory days. If it works out that way, awesome, but why does it seem like everything this organization does is a callback to the '90s? 