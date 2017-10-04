Four games in, there isn’t much about these Falcons not to like

By
There will be better Sundays. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The 2016 Falcons started 3-1 and wound up … well, you know where. The 2017 Falcons are 3-1 and look like the 2016 Falcons, which isn’t at all a terrible thing. Difference is, when you wind up where last year’s team wound up, you’re held to a higher standard. After games when you don’t look Super, we all wonder, “Why not?”

These Falcons have looked Super once – against Green Bay in Week 2. That’s the only game that couldn’t have gone the other way. If you’re an optimist, you’re saying 3-1 could easily be 4-0. If you’re a pessimist – and if you’re a Falcons fan, you probably are – you’re thinking they could be 1-3. Either way you’d be right, which says more about the NFL than it does these Falcons.

The NFL is not college football. There’s no Alabama among the pro set. Nobody wins big every given Sunday/Monday/Thursday. Every road game is a potential trap, and even home games aren’t gimmes. (To wit: Bills 23, Falcons 17.) Record-wise, the Falcons are fine. Not that everything in this world revolves around my predictions, but I had them at 3-1, albeit with the loss coming in Detroit. I also had them finishing 12-4, which would more than suffice.

Back to that part about these Falcons looking much like last year’s team: Among some folks, that won’t be cause for jubilation. There was hope that the 2017 assemblage would be Falcons 2.0 – a sleeker and swifter version of a team that should have hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. They looked great in the first half against Green Bay and the first quarter against Detroit, but those are the only times. They had to hang on against the Bears and Lions; they needed a comeback, which didn’t quite materialize, against Buffalo.

I could recite a bunch of year-over-year numbers, but here’s all you need to know: The offense isn’t quite as irresistible as in 2016, while the defense is indeed much better. The Falcons are averaging 26 points, down by a touchdown per game off last season’s massive yield. Opponents are averaging 22.3 points, which is down by a field goal. The Falcons are fourth in total offense, down from last year’s second, but 13th in total defense, much better than last year’s 25th.

Football-wise, that was always going to be the story of this season: Can a better defense offset the loss of Kyle Shanahan? (Here we stipulate that, even had the offensive coordinator returned, the Falcons weren’t likely to be any better at moving and scoring than they were, last year having been a harmonic convergence.) Early returns have been encouraging. You can go a long way with a top-five offense and an almost-top-10 defense, which is what – yes, it’s a small sample size – the Falcons have.

In Sunday’s loss, the offense – by then minus Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu – managed two touchdowns. It turned the ball over three times in four second-half possessions. And yet: With three minutes left, the Falcons had the ball and a chance to win. A year ago, the offense had to keep scoring. This year, the defense is capable of holding up its end. In the grand scheme, that’s a good sign.

The offense under Steve Sarkisian hasn’t approached last year’s pinball wizardry, but it hasn’t been anywhere close to awful. Jones hasn’t scored a touchdown, which will surely change. (If it doesn’t, somebody needs to be fired.) Matt Ryan’s passer rating places him 22nd among qualifying quarterbacks, but that’s largely a function of five interceptions, three of which were tipped. ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating has him fourth, which is more like it.

The Falcons show no signs of needing to win games 13-10. Against Buffalo, 24 points would have carried the day. I haven’t found anything about this team I don’t like — hey, give me time – except that it’s getting hurt, which boils down to luck, or the absence thereof. Last year’s Falcons lost Desmond Trufant in early November and Jones for two December games, and that was it until Alex Mack broke his leg in the NFC title game. (He played in the Super Bowl anyway.)

With the NFL having a hard cap and free agency, there’s not much difference in talent. (Unless you’re the Browns. Then there is.) With nearly every Super Bowl team, we can say – after the fact – that it stayed reasonably healthy. With the injuries suffered by Ryan Schraeder, Vic Beasley Jr., Ricardo Allen and now Jones and Sanu, the Falcons already have been dinged in a way they weren’t last season. The good news: All of the above should return soon.

If the Falcons haven’t dazzled us yet – and in the main, they haven’t – that doesn’t mean they won’t make the playoffs. They should. They’re still good, just in a different way. To say, “This doesn’t look like a Super Bowl team” in early October means nothing. They’re 3-1, same as they were a year ago, and that team ended up … well, you know where.

12 comments
jcarson
jcarson

You just have to play well enough early to survive.  Of course there would be an adjustment period with a new OC.  I expect this team to get stronger as the season goes on.  The loss of Schraeder has had a massive impact because we were already breaking in a new right guard (Wes has steadily improved btw...58, 68, 75 last 3 weeks according to PFF).  I think we will be fine.

PeteMTL
PeteMTL

What's not to like about the Falcons ? Their fans. My guess, 20,000 + empty seats vs Miami in 2 weeks.

David McCallum
David McCallum

The Falcons must replace Jack Crawford with someone who could be at least a lesser version of Crawford. what also has to be taken into account is the injury history of Claiborne. This guy is definitely prone to injury. How about Joey Mbu? is he around? He;s been in many Falcons camps he should know the system a bit, even if he's not that talented.

Big Wally
Big Wally

Someone is sniffing glue.  Offense is no where near what it was last year.  Right side of the OL is horrible, Ryan has happy feet again, Julio is hurt, yet, again, injuries are piling up,  Duke Riley doesn't know what he is doing.  It's a miracle they are 3-1.  Should be 1-3.  When they are 4-6 or 5-5 after 10 games, it will be interesting to see what Bradley says then.

TideDawg
TideDawg

This OC may not have it!! The Falcons have already repeated the same mistake that probably cost them the Super Bowl victory, and it probably cost them the game against Buffalo.......maybe Ryan doesn't have it either!

TideDawg
TideDawg

Regardless of the hype about Ryan and Sark being on the same page. It's no different than the first year of Ryan & Shannahan. Ryan is obviously not comfortable with Sark......why should he be. Sark should be listening to Ryan's input so they can jell.  Don't forget Ryan's age. He's old for a QB in the NFL. Last year may have been his last good one and it's downhill from there. Injuries, age, and a new OC......doesn't look good for the rest of the year.

gfw
gfw

Put aside the interceptions.  Beginning with the second game Ryan has not been accurate with his passes...short, medium, or long.  His gifted receivers are often contorting to catch the ball.  He wasn't without these problems last year, but it seems worse this year.  How often, even on short passes in the flat or slants over the middle, has he thrown behind the receiver?  A lot.

Techmate
Techmate

@gfw Yes, I agree that Matty Ice has been less accurate this year. That could be because he is not yet confident in the O-line. They are not protecting him as well as they did last year. Injuries and new guys are the issue. 

Maybe time for more roll-outs or play action in order to give him another second to throw. But I do feel confident that they will figure it out. 

DawgNole
DawgNole

"They’re 3-1, same as they were a year ago, and that team ended up … well, you know where."

_____________

Yeah, we know where alright--on the losing end of the greatest collapse in SB history.

That's where.

Techmate
Techmate

@kevkat @Jupiter_Jim @DawgNole Funny! Most people seem to forget that the Falcons were on no ones radar a year ago to even be near the Super Bowl. Not with the defense they had. The fact that they got as far as they did was testament to their unique offense and Quinn's coaching the D the last part of the season.

Gotta have skill and luck (with injuries) to make it to the SB.