As Braves GM, John Coppolella had his dream job. Now it’s gone

A dynamic duo no more: John Coppolella and John Hart. (Curtis Compton/AJC)

John Coppolella was never much of an athlete. He’d been the manager of Notre Dame’s football team. But Coppolella loved baseball, loved it so much that he turned down a six-figure job at Intel to earn barely a subsistence wage as a Yankees go-fer. His parents were not pleased.

Coppolella’s heroes were never ballplayers. His heroes were executives, two of whom he’d come to work under – John Schuerholz, who hired him away from the Yankees, and John Hart, who’d become his mentor. By his 36th birthday, the guy with the economics degree from Notre Dame was the general manager of a big-league club and the de facto author of the most aggressive rebuild the sport had ever seen. He mightn’t have fit the profile, but by golly he’d gotten where he wanted to go and was, damn the torpedoes, doing as he wanted to do.

On Monday, it all went away. Coppolella resigned as the Braves’ GM for what the team described as “a breach of Major League Baseball rules involving the international player market.” With the first full wave of this rebuild poised to hit SunTrust Park next season, the rebuilder-in-chief is out.

The international player market is a murky place. (Scout Gordon Blakeley, an old pro on the international scene, also resigned Monday.) Everyone had the Venezuelan teenager Kevin Maitan ticketed to sign with the Braves long before he was eligible to sign with any team; sure enough, Maitan signed with the Braves in July 2016 and is regarded, at age 17, as one of the 10 best prospects in what has become the sport’s No. 1 farm system. That farm system would never have gone from fallow to bountiful without some serious pushing. Monday’s resignation suggests that Coppolella pushed too hard.

Even when he was a front-office guy without a seat at the grown-up table, that was his M.O. He’d come to work with an exotic trade proposal, only to be shot down by a higher-up. He’d come back after lunch and say, “What if we do this instead?” He was relentless, and there were some who considered him too much. A year ago, Hart – who has nurtured many of the best and brightest in the sport – said: “The most valuable asset I’ve been fortunate to have is John Coppolella, with his work ethic and creativity.”

Without Coppolella’s manic intensity, the Braves would never have collected so many prospects so fast. But manic intensity can bear a cost: The Hector Olivera trade was always a reach, and in hindsight the Andrelton Simmons deal seems the work of a young GM desperate to make his mark. And yet: Not a month after trading Simmons, Coppolella swung the Miller-for-Swanson/Inciarte/Blair trade, which many consider the best deal of this century.

When you move this fast, you make enemies. Some baseball folks weren’t crazy about the nerdy non-athlete, whose ingenuity was widely hailed among the sabermetric set (read: nerds). Still, that No. 1 farm system had to come from somewhere. Largely it was the work of Coppolella, who was as smart as all get-out and backed by Hart and Schuerholz and Bobby Cox. To be nearer the Braves’ new ballpark, Coppolella had moved his wife and three young children from Newnan to East Cobb. He’d gotten the job he’d wanted, and he was within a year or two of reaping the rewards. Then he resigned.

Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports tweeted Monday: “MLB was looking into everything from Braves’ international operations to its domestic draft to Coppolella’s treatment of Braves employees.” He also tweeted: “Early on in investigation, little evidence had been found to corroborate a number of accusations levied against Coppolella.”

It’s unlikely that mere vocational jealousy would have forced this resignation. (Contacted via text message Monday, Coppolella declined to comment.) And it’s a matter of record that the Braves played the draft-slotting game as hard as anyone, spending all but $5 of their 2016 allotment. Asked what the Braves did with that fiver, Coppolella said: “We split a hamburger.”

This rebuild wasn’t going to work by taking half-measures, which fed into Coppolella’s wheelhouse. He was pedal-to-the-metal 24-7. He once said, “The first thing I think about when I wake up is the Atlanta Braves.” At his first press conference as fully minted GM, he said his aim – forget making the playoffs – was “to bring a world championship to the city of Atlanta.” The final sentence of an essay written by this correspondent for the 2016 Baseball Prospectus yearbook: “He might be new to the job, but he is not afraid.”

He wasn’t a politician, wasn’t an old-time baseball hand. He was an economics major who loved the game. John Coppolella had the job of his dreams and was doing it the way he’d envisioned. Now he’s gone. And several dozen baseball execs are lusting to inherit what he built.

fcbowers
fcbowers

Here's an analogy:  "Mommy" and "Daddy" (Hart & Schuerholz) gave their "favored child" ("Little Johnny"), the "keys" to the rich family's "expensive houses and cars" because he had "earned their trust", then the "went on a family vacation" and lo and behold, with the "keys to the houses and cars", "Little Johnny's" let the money, power, ego (lack of humility), poor judgment and "questionable associations and friends" (sound familiar and he's not even the athlete, but it can happen to the "nerd-wannabes" too), get in the way because of his immaturity and lack of "supervision"..."Risky Business" for sure.  My Dad (God rest him) always had a couple of things he'd say about this time:  "Son, people don't do what you expect, they do what you inspect" and "if sounds too good to be true, it usually is!"  I'd be really surprised to find out that no one above him (either of the two "Johns") knew anything at all about his “breach of Major League Baseball rules involving the international player market”, and if they really didn't, what does that say about how much the Braves are paying those two guys to "manage"...all I can say now is, "Oops...another sports figure (of any type or position...players, coaches, front office personnel, etc.), NOT playing by the rules...can you say "Steroids", "AAU", "Gambling", "Points Shaving", "Taking a dive"...Oh and by the way, did any one of the two "Johns", tell him, hey "Little Johnny" at some point we are gonna need some HITTERS to go with "Freddie" and using "pitchers as bank cash" will NOT WORK...not when we're setting a new home run record each year...the game has evolved into a "put butts in the seats" promotion and a regular diet of 2-1 games and "minor leaguers" masquerading as major league players gets old after a year or so...that's my take...sorry "Coppy"...maybe next stop...

BaseballBuff
BaseballBuff

Excellent old-school sportswriting, a very fine article, MB.  Furman Bisher couldn't have done it better. A damned shame indeed, but Coppy must have done something pretty bad to blow up his dreams like that.


tmc
tmc

Something is not being told with this whole thing. Has this ever happened to another organization? cause it seems like the punishment doesn't fit the crime. Seems like the Braves found a way to cut bait on someone...
We can't drop any further down the totem pole... It's time for the sunshine boys to clear out and anyone still loyal to any of them. I'm sick and tired of the philosophy employed by the old-crony's of pitching, pitching, pitching and neglecting the every day 8 positions. It's been 16 years (& counting) since a playoff series win. IMO this offsets the 14 years of division titles. Yeah, they're great, but w/ only 1 championship it's more a label of the underachievement than major accomplishment.
Moving forward, can we please stop trading away proven mlb talent for prospects? We now have a stocked farm system that needs to be groomed to produce mlb talent. A trade needs to be done to supplement the major league club, not move money or to solve a problem on the horizon. If spending market share money is the problem for Liberty then time to sell the business. It's also past time for the current management to start spending money on the field. When every move revolves around saving money, the product on the field suffers. You would think they would have figured this out by now over the last 16 years. I think i'm just one of many that have grown increasingly angry with the Braves management. And Coppy isn't part of that equation. 

Bob_the_Blogger
Bob_the_Blogger

Coppy never seemed to have the people skills for the job. Even in interviews, he seemed to have a lack of respect for the players as people; his references to them always seemed cold and calculating without any humanity.  While GMs have to make difficult decisions regarding players, his coldness came through in the interviews in a way that contrasted Hart's and Schuerholz'.

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

Still have to think someone in the current Braves hierarchy wanted Coppy gone whether it was Schuerholz , Cox or Hart . Fudging on international Pool money seems to be a matter settled with a Fine of a forfeited draft pick or picks. 

Marty McFlyball
Marty McFlyball

The stage may have been too big.  At times I thought he revealed too much during interviews.  You don't always have to answer the question.  I hope the Braves and Coppy aren't hurt too much from this.

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@Marty McFlyball Braves will likely forfeit the rights to Maitan along with being barred from participating in the international draft for one or two years.

DawgDadII
DawgDadII

(1) I would not trade Simmons for Swanson/Inciarte/Blair. Ever. Under any circumstances. (2) Yes, you have to mind the store in the minors and sustain a reasonably productive feeder system. The Braves took this to obsessive degrees, bombarding the fans with the notion the Baseball America ratings mean more than enjoying the daily pennant race for . . . several years and counting. (3) 2018 doesn't figure to be any better unless we see a truly miraculous emergence of multiple young pitchers. (4) Several years in Braves haven't gotten over the bad contracts, they just keep stringing out the pain. Conclusion: The whole front office needs to go.

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@DawgDadII The Braves traded Simmons to the Angels for Sean Newcomb and the now departed Chris Ellis. Ellis and John Gant were traded to the Cardinals for Jaime Garcia. The root of the Inciarte/Swanson/ Blair trade was the Jason Heyward trade for Shelby Miller and Tyrell Jenkins.from the Cards. Miller was flipped to the D-backs for Inciarte/swanson and Blair.

DawgDadII
DawgDadII

@Buschleaguer @DawgDadII My #1 comment is in direct reference to the statements in the article re: the players cited. I understand this wasn't the direct trade chain of trade events. If you keep Simmons, like any baseball person with half a brain would have, you don't trade for Swanson.

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@DawgDadII @Buschleaguer If Swanson was not part of  Miller deal, why not make the deal anyway? It would have worked out well for the Braves even if it was Miller for Inciarte straight up.And Swanson could play 3b or 2b or be traded for another starting pitcher. If a team is willing to trade you the #1 pick in the draft. I think if you have half a brain you take him.

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@DawgDadII @Buschleaguer Your # 1 comment does not make any sense. Swanson was not the player the Braves got to replace Simmons in the Angels trade, it was the forgettable Erryck Aybar who forgot how to hit when he was a Brave. Swanson fell into coppy's lap when another GM desperate to make a big move (Dave Stewart of the D-backs)  included Swanson in the Miller Trade . Stewart was fired during the 2016 season.

TideDawg
TideDawg

Obsession leads to mistakes. Mistakes lead to firing. Maybe Coppy was trying to be a genius when simple logic should have prevailed.