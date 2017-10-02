A real October surprise: John Coppolella out as Braves’ GM

The man in the middle is out. (Hyosub Shin/AJC photo)

Stunning stuff: John Coppolella, the principal architect of the Atlanta Braves’ rebuild, has resigned as general manager. According to the Braves’ statement, “The resignation comes as a breach of Major League Baseball rules regarding the international player market.”

The international market has long been a place where “handshake” agreements have long preceded contractual ones. The destination of many international players is often known months before the window for signing opens. And the Braves, it must be said, were believed to have cleaned up on the international market in the summer of 2016.

Still, this is a bolt from the blue. It leaves the rebuild without its chief rebuilder. John Hart is the team president, but he wasn’t the guy working the phones in the unending pursuit of prospects, prospects, prospects. (Hart will serve as GM until a replacement is found, the Braves announced.)

Some Braves fans will rejoice, Coppolella having made several trades that lots of folks hated. Others, noting that he built baseball’s No. 1 farm system, may be a bit more circumspect.

More to come.

jadubuhoxe
jadubuhoxe

ctbold
ctbold

Please tell me there wasn't skullduggery involving the Battery.  I so love the place.  You know, I think I think I'll go up there right now - probably a big group of inconsolable weeping fans assembling outside the offices...

moboman
moboman

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

The Braves absentee ownership will likely let Hart and one of the new asst. GM 's Coppy hired run the show for the foreseeable future. As long as Liberty's real estate investment (the Braves) is in the Black,the ownership will be happy. 

Still surprised that Coppy fell on his sword so quickly, for what may be a minor offense regarding the International Player pool.

thebrandguytim
thebrandguytim

Bradley, you must be crushed. You were his and the Braves biggest fanboy. Maybe you will actually have to be a journalist now...

Braves Fever
Braves Fever

I'm predicting a Dayton Moore/Ned Yost package deal.

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@Braves Fever It would be the right time for Ned to leave the ROYALS although both Yost and Moore are under contract until the End of the 2018 season,

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@Braves Fever @Buschleaguer More likely the Royals hurting for prospects  would like to arrange a trade for Moore and Yost. Although I may think the Braves may be more interested in Moore than Yost at this point.

Gman84
Gman84

What a joke.

Official confirms of what many of us already knew, Crappy had no idea what he was doing...totally in over his head.

Can we have Simmons back?

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@Gman84 Why not pull a blockbuster deal to get Simmons back? Now that Coppy is gone ,maybe Liberty Media will start a suggestion box for the Braves fans to offer their ideas on trades and Free agent signings.

Here is one  Freddie Freeman ,Ender Inciarte, Nick Markakis,Julio Teheran,Sean Newcomb and of course "the Great Dansby" for Andrelton Simmons and Mike Trout, of course the Angels will throw in a couple of Class A pitchers with sore arms to complete the deal. 

Pretty equal on the salary numbers considering it is 6 Braves for 2 Angels.

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@Gman84 Braves lineup after the trade would still be pretty good

Albies 2B

Camargo 3B

Trout CF

M. Adams 1B

Acuna LF

Simmons SS

Suzuki C

L. Adams RF

Foltynewicz P

DawgNole
DawgNole

@Buschleaguer: ". . . maybe Liberty Media will start a suggestion box for the Braves fans to offer their ideas on trades and Free agent signings."

_____________

Yeah, right--LM being such a fan-conscious organization and all.

C'mon, Busch, you know better than that.

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

Dang Bradley, who will be your new source for leaks,now that Coppy's gone?

POV1948
POV1948

No circumspection here, Marky Mark.  All out rejoicing.  The guy was a dolt as GM. 

Practicality
Practicality

Just a good start - get rid of Hart next. If Schuerholz is still breathing he would be best, maybe with Bobby Cox as a consultant.

MaybeMaybeNot
MaybeMaybeNot

First Danny Ferry......now Coppellola....Dimitroff is undoubtedly next.  

Dsyelxia
Dsyelxia

This seems like an overreaction to me. I wouldn't be surprised if Hart used it as an excuse to get rid of the young whippersnapper. Gotta get some more Octogenarians in there so they can reminisce about Mickey Mantle!

Mulk
Mulk

This is like convicting Al Capone on tax evasion. International player market?

Toby Allen04
Toby Allen04

Can he take the Liberty Media skinflints with him?

DaltonbywayofBickley
DaltonbywayofBickley

Shoot! He was building something that looks like it might be pretty good sooner than later.

DawgNole
DawgNole

@DaltonbywayofBickley

"Might be pretty good"???

Need a little more than that when you've waited 22 seasons for a championship--and 30-plus before that.

Jedediah Leland
Jedediah Leland

Good riddance.  The Braves have spent waaaaay too much time congratulating themselves for moving to Cobb County and waaaay too little time fielding a baseball team. Coppolella didn't get the job done.  Hart should be the next to go.  

Mulk
Mulk

@Jedediah Leland I see your point but the move to Cobb was a really sweet deal for the Braves and their fans.

DawgNole
DawgNole

@Mulk

A "sweet deal" would be winning only their second championship EVER!

BravesBeliever
BravesBeliever

Perhaps it's because they expected more development from him....like reaching puberty....and he didn't....that voice- YIKES! 

DrTruth
DrTruth

Am I the only one who isn't surprised by this?  I (and others) have been saying since John Hart rode into town and Coppy got promoted after an AWFUL 2015 season that this was nothing more than a shell game perpetrated on Braves Fans.  The Fire-Sale was the easy part.  Rebuilding an MLB team after you destroy it and take it from the BEST NL team from 2010-2014 to the absolute cellar of the NL after literally HUNDREDS of acquisitions, drafts and trades while only showing marginal improvement over THREE YEARS clearly means you don't have a clue what you're doing.

Can hardly wait to see how Bradley spins this since he's shamelessly worshipped at the feet of the almighty Coppy for the past 3 miserable Braves seasons....

Good riddance Coppy.  PLEASE take John Hart with you.

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@DrTruth I don't concur with your statement the Best NL team from 2010 -2014. Success in Baseball and any sport for that matter is winning Championships , not total regular season wins or division titles.

But it is time to end the Cox/Schuerholz /Hart "Braves Way Era".

DawgNole
DawgNole

@DrTruth: ". . . while only showing marginal improvement over THREE YEARS . . . ."

_____________

"Improvement"???

How is LOSING 90 games in each and every one of those three years showing "improvement"?!

Hello?

DrTruth
DrTruth

@Buschleaguer  Depends on how you define "Best NL team".  In terms of wins & losses, no other NL team won more games than the Braves from 2010-2014.  Of course, that also means from 2011-2014 they were managed by Fredi G who is hands down the WORST Fall Baseball manager in the history of MLB.

So given the W/L record over those 5 seasons, there's no doubt the Braves had great major league talent on the field.  Unfortunately, they were never going to win anything -- especially a WS -- with Fredi G at the helm.  I'm sure you remember he managed them into 2 historic Sept collapses during his term...

DrTruth
DrTruth

@DawgNole Hello.  I said MARGINAL improvement.

2015 = 67 W / 95 L

2016 = 68 W / 93 L

2017 = 72 W / 90 L

That's the very definition of marginal improvement.

DeeJay55
DeeJay55

Count me among the rejoicing. A good farm system is great....I pay to see the major league team and it is awful.

Mulk
Mulk

@DeeJay55 Good point. Farm systems are "ranked". Minor league players are "ranked". Most prospects never make it to the big leagues. Even the ones that do never realize their potential. Is there one pitcher in all these trades the Braves have made that will ever win 50 games for the Braves?

Dsyelxia
Dsyelxia

@DeeJay55 A good farm system IS a nice thing to have, but do the Braves have a good one? Do you know how many Braves minor league teams made the post-season? 0.

Only Rome finished with a winning record (74-65).

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@Mulk @DeeJay55 More likely one of the kids the Braves drafted, Soroka, Allard, Anderson , Wright , or Wentz may have the best shot to be a successful MLB pitcher.

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@Dsyelxia @DeeJay55 Unlike the majors ,making the playoffs is not the reason a farm system is ranked good bad or indifferent. If the Braves wanted to win a Class AA championship they could have left Acuna, Albies, Gohara, Sims, and Swanson in Mississippi for the 2017 season to go along with Allard and Soroka.

Wrecker
Wrecker

@Buschleaguer @Dsyelxia @DeeJay55 You are correct and the others are wrong.  Our farm system/prospect ratings went from next to last to first under Coppy.  We are 2-3 years away from ridiculous prosperity at the MLB level.  Why is there no patience?  Look at Houston and KC.  That is what we are trying to do.