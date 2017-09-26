The Braves would love to trade Matt Kemp. Good luck with that

Adventures in outfielding. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Baseball-Reference is a continuing source of higher education, and one of the neatest pages on this voluminous site is “2017 MLB Team Position Performance By Wins Above Replacement.” It will come as no towering surprise that the Atlanta Braves, who are tied with Pittsburgh with the 22nd-best (or eighth-worst) record in the majors, fare well at only a few positions.

They’re No. 4 at first base, which is down from last season’s No. 1. (Blame Freddie Freeman for getting hurt.) They’re — pause for giddy effect —  No. 1 at catcher. (That’s correct: The unassuming two-headed monster of Tyler Flowers and Kurt Suzuki has been baseball’s best at the most difficult position. The Braves were 29th here a year ago.) They’re 14th in center field. (Ender Inciart has had a slightly worse season, WAR-wise, than in 2016.)

Everywhere else they’re below mid-table, and in many spots — 23rd in starting pitching and right field, 24th at third base and in relief pitching, 28th at shortstop — they’re near the bottom. And there’s one place at which they’re the worst. Can you guess?

Left field. And it’s not even close.

The Braves have a minus-1.5 WAR in LF; San Francisco is second-worst at -minus-0.3. Indeed, if you gaze across the positional groupings of all the big-league teams, only two — Cincinnati’s starting pitching and the Giants in center field — are worse than minus-1.5.

On June 1, these fingers typed a little something bearing the headline, “Why the Braves Won’t Trade Matt Kemp.” Part of my rationale, such as it was, had to do with Freddie Freeman being out and the Braves needing Kemp, who was essentially their only source of power. Part of it was the balance the right-handed Kemp afforded the Braves’ lineup. (Both Freeman and Matt Adams bat lefty.) Most of it was due to Kemp having had a pretty good April and May.

His WAR value as of June 1 — 1.3. His WAR value today — minus-1.2. He has gone from pretty good to beyond bad. Using B-Ref WAR as the measure, he has been the fifth-worst non-pitcher in the majors. The four who’ve been worse: Jose Bautista, who’s 36; Albert Pujols, who’s 37 and doesn’t play the field; Denard Span, who’s the reason the Giants have been so awful in center field, and Tommy Joseph, who plays for the Phillies.

If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the Braves don’t owe Kemp ($36.5 million over the next two years, not counting the $3.5 per annum still being paid by the Dodgers) anywhere near as much money as the Angels owe Pujols ($114 million over four). There are bad contracts, and then there are Bad Contracts. But here’s the kick in the pants: As it stands, the Braves are set to pay $29.25 million next season to Kemp and Nick Markakis, corner outfielders whose combined age is 66 and whose combined WAR is minus-0.6.

It’s clear one has to go. Ronald Acuna has to play somewhere. The trick is in getting some other team to cooperate. Most every team has a right fielder better than Markakis. Going by WAR, every team has a better left fielder than Kemp. The Braves would surely have to eat some the $11 million owed Markakis to make him go away. (That, or sweetening a deal with a mid-level prospect, which would hurt worse.) I’m not sure they’ll find any interest in Kemp.

Watching him work, if that’s the proper word, in left field has called to mind the exploits of Greg Luzinski. (Put it this way: Alongside Kemp, Ryan Klesko was Carl Yastrzemski.) In Luiz Gohara’s first big-league start, the Rangers had five extra-base hits — two off Gohara, three more off Matt Wisler — to left field. Will Middlebrooks, who had hit two triples in his MLB life, managed a stand-up triple. Had Elvis Andrus been running, it would have been a stand-up inside-the-park homer.

Kemp did so much running that day in left field that he appeared to be panting. (To be fair, he also hit a home run.) Not to put too fine a point on it, but those stories people wrote about him reporting to Lake Buena Vista in something approximating good shape? Nobody would write such a thing today.

(He’s also starting to get hurt. That’s another bad sign.)

Long story not so short: The Kemp Experiment has run its course. It worked for a little while — the Braves hit like crazy after he arrived last season, Freeman especially seeming to benefit, and his acquisition did get Hector Olivera off the books — but his defense is such that he’s giving away anything he provides with the bat. He’s a ponderous guy who doesn’t walk and who leads the league at grounding into double plays. If he has a future (and it’s unclear that he does), it’s as a DH. The Braves play in the National League.

Contrary to what some believe, the Braves are no fools. They’d love to trade Kemp and Markakis. They’ll be lucky to find a buyer for either. But a team that figures to be much younger next season has no further use for substandard 33-year-old outfielders. Matt Kemp has become as substandard as it gets.

Happilyretiredmark
Kemp may be the worst OFer I've ever seen in Atlanta.  Gattis could play there as well and hit more homers playing every day.

Markakis isn't worth what he was paid.  Corner Ofer should hit more homers and for right his arm is pathetic.  Singles hitter that can't steal a base.

Let them both go or trade them for a bag of balls and a fungo

Bob_the_Blogger
The trade for Kemp was Coppy's attempt at turning lemons into lemonade, but now we just have a more expensive lemon. The best approach is to see if he miraculously reports to spring training in much better shape. If he doesn't, then simply cut him. That may sound drastic, but it's a sunk cost.  No GM is dumb enough to take on his contract, or even a third of it.

mgunter
Overweight , overpaid. No discipline in his life. His bat speed is slowed down to th point that he tops balls leading to weak grounders. I think his defense is completely unacceptable , he will let more runs in than he will drive in.

Markakis will hit .280 and drive in bout 75 runs and play good defense.

Not even close to me. If you can't trade Kemp .... release em and eat it.

monty1
"make him go away" sure Markakis will love giving you an interview

whydoyouwannaknow
@monty1 I agree. It's one thing to be dispassionate about the players and speak of them as parts of a greater whole, but damn. Markakis has done nothing but be a solid player. Not outstanding, I'll agree. But "make him go away"?

moboman
Cant help but feel Kemp would be a different player if he dropped 15-20 lbs.  His legs would certainly appreciate it as well.  Might keep him off the DL.  Since hes not tradeable, Braves should demand it in the offseason. 

Berserker
Markakis must be traded. I like Markakis. But, Acuna is coming. There is no other option but to trade Markakis. You can't trade Kemp. Markakis can't bat cleanup. You can't bat Acuna cleanup. Kemp is what we have. Besides, if we have to pay in prospects to give Kemp away, that is just insane. Especially after we had to witness 4 years of Dan Uggla.

#41
Kemp will be tough to trade. Gimpy, getting slower, and seemingly always on the bench/DL = unproductive. And from what I can see, he doesn't stay in playing shape. For a professional playing in the outfield at this level, what's that about? 

ChessMaster
I think the impact of Kemp on Freeman is over played. While I know there are items not captured in statistics, most analysis shows this has minimal impact. Players sometimes slump and other times go on streaks. Giving Kemp credit for Freeman's play is to diminish Freeman.


That said, we don't know of Acuna is ready for the majors. He'll turn 20 in Dec. I'd love to see him come to spring training and earn a roster spot but I don't see a reason to give up Kemp and find out we need him in June due to an injury, or Acuna hitting a slump. 


I'd consider bringing Acuna up and playing him in a rotation with Kemp and Markakis. He could also help keep Ender fresh. Acuna has played all three positions so let him do it next year in SunTrust. Let him play right one day, left the next, then sit a day. If he shows he is ready, Markakis is a free agent after next season. 


The major league season is a long season and players get banged up. They play with injury. Look at how well it has worked using Flowers and Suzuki at catcher. There's nothing wrong with having a fourth outfielder who plays a lot and helps keep the others fresh.


Everyone seems to agree that Kemp and Markakis have little value on the trade market due to their salaries. That means that money is sunk. However, how would it feel to be paying Kemp nearly $40 million and seeing nothing in return?

Doktor13
@ChessMaster "how would it feel to be paying Kemp nearly $40 million and seeing nothing in return?"

Either way... nothing... the very definition of diminished returns...

Berserker
19HR and 64RBI is nothing? Who bats cleanup after Freeman if Kemp is gone? It is easy to say get rid of this guy or that guy, but who takes his spot in the field and in the batting order? They don't have any power hitters other than Freeman. So, who protects Freddie when he comes to bat with men on base? If Markakis is on deck, Freddie either gets walked or strikes out.

monty1
@Berserker let the Adams boys rotate against different righty lefty mach ups 

JeffCriswell
I think the Braves really like Acuna for left field. Kemp's contract makes him hard to move, even if he's been productive at the plate. Let's get the young guys on the field as soon as it makes sense. The real issue is pitching; will the current wave of Sims, Newcomb, Folty, Gohara, and perhaps even Max Fried, have a long lasting impact? Will any of them stick in the rotation, long term? They need the starts. And of course Teheran, despite his inconsistency, has also been a valuable contributor. Are these guys going to get us to the top of the NL East?

ErnestB
If one of the corner outfielders has to go this offseason, it should probably be Markakis.  His one year contract will probably have greater value.  He could also probably move to left field for the receiving team.


I would hold onto Kemp, for at least 1/2 season in 2018.  He provided great value at the beginning of this season.  As others have mentioned, Kemp was also part of the reason for the improvement made by Freeman last season.  He is a professional and I'm sure he would start next season in great shape.  Let him build his value back up before looking to trade him, unless there is an AL team willing to take him with most of his salary.  

Techmate
Here's a radical idea:  Pair Ron Washington with Kemp over the winter and have him learn 3rd base. He won't have to run as much, we retain his power, have him lose weight, do more crunches to strengthen his hamstrings, more stretching to keep him from tightening up. Put Camargo in LF (he has the speed and arm); leave Ruiz at 3rd for later innings defense. 


Moving Markakis may be easier. He has been a quiet leader for the Braves and other rebuilding teams would respect that value. Both Kemp and Markakis have been good in the clubhouse and I wish both of them well as their careers near their end. They are good teammates. Slandering either one does not help this re-build. 

Stephen Phillips
@Techmate Kemp does not have the quickness to play the Hot Corner. He would probably get a line drive in the face week 1...

TideDawg
Kemp was great in the first half, but he's old and heavy. That alone wears the body down. He couldn't cut a 162 game schedule or 132 playing time. Too many hamstring injuries. If he got down to 200 lbs.....maybe. The only way the Braves can get rid of him is forcing a team to take him as a "throw in" for that team to get a player they really want. Markakis has value and should go to a team that has playoff potential.

Buschleaguer
@TideDawg Rather than giving up another player to dump Kemp's salary(who do you suggest the Braves include in such a deal?)What players on the current Braves roster would have the value to another team to have them eat $39 million? Freeman, Inciarte, Swanson, Albies  or maybe a prospect like Acuna, Allard, Soroka, or Wright? Coppy should just eat 50 to 75% of Kemp's salary and get another Class A prospect in return.


TideDawg
@Buschleaguer @TideDawg  I think you left out a key part of that deal. The Braves would get player value in return or no deal. This deal with Kemp is still the result of the Cuban superstar abuser that went with the deal. They're still eating that fiasco.They traded misery but each got something from the deal. The Braves are heavy on infielders and pitching prospects. A deal could include both Adams without damaging the team plan.

Buschleaguer
Bradley just love the way you use the nerd tool Sabermetrics to diminish the contributions of veteran players like Markakis and Kemp, SUBSTANDARD 33 year old players.I guess Coppy is having you do his dirty work, justifying dumping both Kemp (roughly $40 million over 2 years) and Markakis ($11 million 1 year) for more Class A pitching prospects and maybe 20 cents on the dollar in salary relief. 

Sure Kemp and Markakis are used to being demeaned by posters on the Blogs , but to have a AJC sportswriter use descriptions such as Substandard regarding their performance in 2017 may be different. An idea for you Mark ,why not switch places with DOB for one day and tell Markakis and Kemp face to face how SUBSTANDARD you think they are? You seem to spend more time in the Press Box or sitting in with Coppy and Hart in their private box, than in the locker room or on the field with the Braves Players. Coppy seems to have a direct line to you when leaking information he wants you to print in the AJC, such as how close Coppy was to getting Chris Sale(Dansby supposedly was the sticking point) of course the story was not printed until 6 months after Sale was traded to the Red Sox and the Colon signing blew up in Coppy's face.Floating a story about Brian Snitker's future as manager of the Braves, you must feel that Snit is as you say it Substandard ( you called for his firing at the end of this season). Coppy is still straddling the Fence, you want Ron Washington in 2018. Mark you appear to be the perfect Tool to provide cover for Coppy and the Braves front office.

Berserker
Trading Kemp would be one of the dumbest things they could do. If you had been paying any attention at all, you would know that last year before Kemp arrived, Freddie Freeman was having a down year. In 395 AB he was batting .284 with 18HR 42RBI. The team was 37-69. After Kemp arrived Freddie in 194AB batted .340 w/16HR 49RBI. The team was 31-24. Why? Because Kemp bats after Freeman. Kemp has enough power to make pitchers think twice about pitching around Freeman with men on base. You can see the same thing this year during the times Kemp is out of the lineup. If the Braves have a better cleanup man that I don't know about, then let's see him. Until then, they would be idiots to trade him.

TideDawg
@Berserker  I can find many reasons to like Kemp number one being his attitude since coming to the Braves. That's good for the young players to see. However, I think Kemp leads the team in double plays hit into. In games he played that means he made more outs than any player on the team with the same number of at bats. His offensive production was not good enough to offset that number. I like him but he has to go.