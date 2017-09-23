About NFL protests, I ask: Mr. President, what are you doing?

By

President Donald J. Trump in Huntsville, Ala. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

ATHENS — You have no idea how I voted in the last Presidential election. You can try to guess, but there’s a good chance you’ll be wrong. I like to think I’ve kept political comment to a minimum over my almost 40 years in this business, and not because I don’t have beliefs. (I do.) But there’s a reason these missives show up in the sports section. I write about sports.

Sometimes, though, sports overflow their banks. Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the National Anthem was one time. I wrote about that. North Carolina’s Bathroom Bill was another. I wrote about that, too. But even those few times when I’ve stepped outside my nominal jurisdiction, I’ve tried not to be partisan. I’m not here to tell you how to vote. You have the same privilege I do. You’re free to exercise it as you choose.

But here I sit in Sanford Stadium, and I’m thinking not about Georgia and Mississippi State and the color and pageantry of college football. I’m wondering what impelled the most powerful man in the world to pick a fight even he cannot win. I’m wondering if the President of the United States of America really wants to be the President of a United States of America.

In the past few hours, our President has ripped Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. Our President then ripped any NFL player – not just Kaepernick, currently unemployed – who doesn’t stand at attention for the National Anthem. Quoth our President: “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He’s fired! He’s fired!’ ”

I realize the flag is a heated issue. My dad was in the first American unit to liberate Dachau. My son-in-law was stationed in Afghanistan. But – sorry to get trite here – the reason Americans go to war is because they believe the American Way is an ideal worth preserving. A pillar of that American Way is the freedom of speech, which carries with it the right to protest. This isn’t an original thought, but if some folks hadn’t started chucking tea into Boston Harbor, our anthem would be, “God Save The Queen.”

Regarding this President, the word “unprecedented” has been invoked so often as to have become as common as “the” and “and.” But this really was new – a sitting American President taking on the most popular American athlete (Curry) and the most popular American sport (pro football). Teddy Roosevelt called being President “a bully pulpit,” and certainly we all pay attention – whether we like it or not – when this President speaks/Tweets, but NBA and NFL players have an even bigger pulpit. We watch their games. We pay to see them perform. We buy their merchandise. We don’t really know them, but we like to think we do.

It’s one thing to goad a North Korean dictator – maybe not a great thing, but a different thing. I cannot for the life of me see the percentage in going after some of the most recognized American citizens for having the courage of their convictions. Maybe you disagree with the Athem protests. That’s your right. But it’s their right to do it. Maybe you wish it weren’t. But, borrowing from John Mellencamp, ain’t that America?

This is how crazy our world has gotten: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who often comes across as a ninny, offered a statement in rebuttal that sounded Rushmore-ready: “The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture.”

And what is our President doing? Playing to his base? We note that the fire-the-kneeling-bums speech was delivered in Huntsville, Ala. At last check, Alabama folks like their college football. Some of those collegians become professionals. One was the NFL MVP in 2015. One plays wideout for the Atlanta Falcons. If either takes a knee before tomorrow’s games – not saying either will, just posing a hypothetical – do they become fire-worthy bums?

This President became President by not caring what anybody who wasn’t a supporter thought of him. In eight months and three days on the job, this President has dared any non-supporter to cast a kind thought his way. Sometimes sports becomes more than sports: Jesse Owens in Berlin, Muhammad Ali before the Supreme Court, Tommie Smith and John Carlos in Mexico City. This President just ensured that this has become such a time.

As LeBron James Tweeted, “He’s now using sports as the platform to try to divide us.” We say again: Our President is supposed to be the President of a United States of America. He seems bent on making it anything but.

Categories: ajc-sports.ajc, Atlanta Braves / MLB, Atlanta Falcons / NFL, Atlanta Hawks / NBA, Georgia Bulldogs / SEC, Georgia Tech / ACC

Reader Comments 0

23 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest
eddiewillers
eddiewillers

I'm glad he spoke up. And if I see a Falcon take a knee, that's it. Not even a Super Bowl will make me tune in.

dawg fan
dawg fan

I've been trying to forget that this lying trash is our President. Thanks Bradley. Doesn't this embarrassing idiot have better things to do than whine about sports?

How's that wall coming?

GTBob
GTBob

We live in crazy times when the president will call someone a son of a b in a speech after a peaceful protest. He likely opened up Pandora’s box with this. The amount of protests will likely go up significantly. We saw it happen tonight in a baseball game for the first time.

vvvv1
vvvv1

 The president's words are supposed to represent a diverse population. It is not his place to speak out against another's political protest against the United States, unless it is rhetoric that causes imminent danger to the entirety of the population i.e. what nationalist rallies like that in Charlottesville. 


Trump's words have helped cultivate an "us/them" mentality. 


The issue he should have addressed here is what would drive an NFL player to make a political statement that would "disrespect" the flag and in turn, the United States. Clearly these players understand the magnitude  of their position and their sport on the American people. 


And for those saying a sports journalist has no place to comment on politics- everyone has a place in politics if they are under the jurisdiction of the United States Constitution 

SupersizeThatOrder-mutt
SupersizeThatOrder-mutt

Although I agree that the players have first amendment rights to say and express things I disagree with, but Trump also says that fans should stay away from the games in which such players participate, and they ARE doing that....IN DROVES.

SouthernHope5
SouthernHope5

This president has torn us apart.  He truly has. I would like to stick to sports...trust me....

Mary
Mary

Do not get me wrong, wish he would keep his mouth shut about certain things. But, do not care to hear a sports "person" athlete, or writer give their political opinion.

BTW, one person, prez or not does not "tear" the greatest country on the planet apart.

Mary
Mary

Stick to sports. You struggle to do that. Not interested in your political blather. We get enough of that from the rest of your paper.

eagleman1990
eagleman1990

I give a damn about Mark's option and he is spot on in this case

alamanac
alamanac

So you are saying the NFL is protected by 1st amendment rights but the president does not have a right to say what he wants. You are wrong, he can win this fight. Like many other Americans I will not support the NFL in any way. If viewership continues to tank the rich owners will fill the crunch. Boycott the league who shows disrespect for those who have given their lives for the freedom to show your disrespect

mgunter
mgunter

Bradley you and th NFL are on th wrong side of this issue! Way more patriotic Americans than not in this country. Regardless of party , Americans stand and respect our flag. NFL will lose more and more fans until they take a stand against these spoiled Atheletes . NFL is tanking like you Schultz and your silly left leaning paper!

FSUNole
FSUNole

Where were you the last 8 years? Obama was the most divisive president of our time. Remember he passed Obamacare without a single GOP vote and didn't care what input they had? Trump is a breathe of fresh air compared to ovomit

AnsweredTHIS
AnsweredTHIS

He was divisive because of the American Care Act? Best you got?

RandyFalcon
RandyFalcon

Mr Bradley. Why does freedom of speech only apply to one side? 

TChris
TChris

What's good for the Goose is good for the Gander...the truth adverse Ring Master went after Sports, so Sports can go after him!

John Reid8784
John Reid8784

Well perhaps if that piece of garbage you call a president would stay out of sports then Bradley could write only about sports then.

GTDano
GTDano

As soon as I saw the title of this one, I came straight to the comments section without reading a word to say "Who cares, Mark?" Why would you think anybody gives a damn what you think about something that has a political bent? You sports guys need to stick to the games.

BigRayS
BigRayS

@AnsweredTHIS I watch NFL football for entertainment and not political statements be it from the right or the left.


Mr. Bradly and readers are you allowed to make political protest while on your companies payroll.  Of course not. So then why are multi-million dollars athletes allowed to protest while at work?


Big Ray