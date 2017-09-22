UGA-State: Race for second place in the SEC will be run in Athens

By
Happy Dan and Mrs. Mullen. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The last SEC East team to win the conference title was Florida in 2008, when Tebow was a junior. Take out Georgia’s epic near-miss against Alabama in 2012 and the closest — closest, I say — SEC title tilt over that span was Florida’s 14-point loss to Bama in 2015. Since 2009, the East champ has averaged 3.4 losses; the West champ has averaged 1.1.

The SEC West: Clearly better, right? Uh, yeah. But now we ask: The SEC West without Alabama — still clearly better?

Removing the Tide from any discussion of the West is akin to rating the Experience as a band if you take away Jimi Hendrix. (Though Mitch Mitchell was a mighty fine drummer.) But the second-best Western teams last season were — pick one, or none — Auburn, LSU and Texas A&M, each of which finished 8-5. The teams expected to finish second and third in the West this time were LSU, which just lost to Mississippi State by 30, and Auburn, which couldn’t score a touchdown against Clemson and led Mercer 17-10 with five minutes remaining.

This weekend brings an intriguing East-West game. Georgia, which should win its division, faces Mississippi State, which might finish second in its. With Jacob Eason presumably a non-participant, both quarterbacks will hail from Georgia — Jake Fromm of Houston County, Nick Fitzgerald of Richmond Hill. (Three of the past seven SEC champs have had quarterbacks from this state. None played for Georgia.)

There have been years — 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016 — when the best team from the East mightn’t have finished third in the West. Georgia could be stout enough to finish second in the other division, which might say more about the other division than it does Georgia. Auburn, Texas A&M and Arkansas could be looking for new coaches two months hence. Ole Miss has an interim coach. LSU has Ed Orgeron, who should never be more than an interim coach.

That leaves Mississippi State as the non-Bama bastion of Western continuity, which again says something. In eight seasons under Dan Mullen, the maroon Bulldogs have finished above fourth in their division once. They’ve won 10 games once, and that season concluded with them being routed by Georgia Tech in the Orange Bowl. On paper, Mississippi State is no better than the sixth-best job in the SEC West. (Only Ole Miss is tougher, which is way tougher in the wake of Freeze.)

In its modest way, the Starkville program has become something of a beacon. No, Mullen hasn’t beaten Alabama under Saban — only two current SEC coaches have: Sumlin with Manziel and Malzahn on the Kick Six — but if we ask today, “Who’s the SEC’s second-best coach?”, the State man would get a lot of votes. Because who else is there? McElwain? Gus? Champion of Life Butch Jones?

(You know who might finish third on such a ballot? Derek Mason of Vanderbilt. Seriously.)

For all the SEC’s chest-bumping, this is a one-horse town. No other Power 5 league is so top-heavy. The rest of this conference has made moves and spent fortunes to emulate Saban — three of his former deputies are SEC head coaches — and nobody has gained an inch. Heck, the rest of the conference has lost ground. Alabama is Secretariat in the Belmont, everyone else running 30 lengths behind.

The league’s second- and third-best teams could well be on display in Sanford Stadium on Saturday night. Of the two, Georgia (on talent) would figure to be the bigger threat to Alabama. Really, though, it has been a long time since any SEC program truly threatened the Tide. The biggest and brawniest conference has broken into two divisions, and we don’t mean East/West. We mean Bama/non-Bama.

Newest | Oldest
@eidsonb
@eidsonb

UGA beats a team that went 4-8 last year against what they say is mostly an inferior ACC Schedule and all of sudden they are in contention to do great things.  I see that the media, mostly the AJC and WSB still suffer from UGA Derangement Syndrome.  Oh and lets not forget the Messiah Complex that was Eason and now is Fromm.

Catters
Catters

Geez, Mark, I doubt you could possibly fit in any more left-handed compliments to Miss. State. You've always hated MSU and it shows here, yet again. And how far did your photo dept. have to dig to find that hideous photo of Dan Mullen?  #HailState

dawg fan
dawg fan

@Catters  You don't have to dig too much to find that video of Jeffrey Simmons pounding on a woman lying on the ground.  Hail State!!  It looks like Mullen learned a lot from Chest Pains and is recruiting trash thugs.  It won't make much difference tomorrow cow bell boy.  Beat down coming.   

fortjackson
fortjackson

So the same Ole Miss, who you say is the the worst job in the SEC, that same team that beat UGA 45-14 last year? That Ole Miss is a tougher job than Miss State? That's a joke. 

BobDawg
BobDawg

It does take time to turn the ship... Our D and Special Teams have improved from last year and we need to grow up at QB and on offense....The fan bases are brutal right now across the country. The agents are making the coaches wealthy with all the huge buyouts.... 

BaseballBuff
BaseballBuff

If I see TOJacket or OH:IO or any other troller disrupting a blog, then I'm outta there - like right now. You Dog fans have got to start ignoring them, at which time they will get bored and go away to troll hell or wherever.


CountryFirst
CountryFirst

You are correct that only 2 current SEC coaches, but UGA won at Bama in 2007 when Stafford hit Mikey Henderson on the first play in OT to win!!  26-23...UGA was ranked 22nd and Bama 16 at the time....Go Dawgs!

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

Big Ten Week 4 picks: Conference play gets off to a nail-biting start.

And then there is this

Other games:

No. 10 Ohio State over UNLV

Nebraska over Rutgers

Indiana over Georgia Southern

Bawahwahwahwah

TideDawg
TideDawg

Shake out the East winner if 3 teams tie with 2 division losses. A nightmare thought! I'm tired of hearing that Ga. "should win". I'd much rather hear the media say Ga. is the favorite or the probable winner. There's no "should win" in the East Division......not yet. Maybe that's good press and what some less than savvy football fans get a thrill reading. It would appear, at times, the media is trying to get Kirby out with insane predictions. No team has developed into who they are yet. Ga. struggling with QB problems, Florida has QB problems, and Tennessee just has problems. Not to compare Kirby to Saban, but Saban was in his 3rd season before he turned things around and this is Kirby's 2nd. Kirby has a lot to learn and a lot of things that had to be fixed. Placing a "must win" and "should win" tag on him is unfair, but so goes the life of a head coach. "Should win" because the rest of the division appears weak or because Ga. is better is the question.

TOJacket
TOJacket

@TideDawg Damn I wish Vandy would win the East....now that would be a hoot.

WhyorWhyNot
WhyorWhyNot

@TideDawg Saban turned things around in his 2nd season. He undefeated in the regular season and lost to eventual national-champion Florida in the SEC CG.

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

Hey gtcary want to keep bragging about that UT loss?

Dumb@$$

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

Oklahoma, Clemson, and Penn State all made a mockery of the little ten OSU.

It was the kickers.

OH:IO
OH:IO

Bama and the Coattail Riders

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@OH:IO Ohio State and the Coattail Riders.......Oh snap! The Buckeyes have no Coattails to ride!

Grant1296
Grant1296

It's UNLV week!!!!

Riveting noon snoozer on the regional interest channel!!!

TOJacket
TOJacket

@Grant1296 Yea...the world was enjoying that UGA vs Samford match up too...you're starting to sound like the romper roomers now Grant.

Grant1296
Grant1296

It's fine when your moron sister Techeye says the same thing, right Caryd??

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

Gtcary is so far up his @$$ he hasn't seen daylight in years. Wasting your time.

Clown troll thinks the UT loss is worth bragging about.

Grant1296
Grant1296

Got a big L for such a whooping..

TOJacket
TOJacket

@Grant1296 Kind of like the ole 5 yards away in 2012 huh Grant. Shoulda woulda didn't.

Grant1296
Grant1296

You've never seen me bragging about that game Caryd....

dawg fan
dawg fan

Thanks for regurgitating the same article ESPN wrote earlier this week.  I swear to hear the media tell it we don't even have a head coach.  We're just a Lord of the Flies football team.  Win and its all "talent."  Lose and Kirby can't coach.  To me going on the road and winning at Notre Dame with a true freshman QB was a decent bit of head coaching.  It certainly would have been if a coach who was nicer at press conferences had done it.   

TOJacket
TOJacket

@dawg fan Your Coach tries to talk and act like his old boss...and he is not now or ever will be a Nick Saban....he needs to find himself.

dawg fan
dawg fan

@TOJacket More lies from the lying liar of all liars.  He most certainly does not try to talk and act like his old boss.  Fish Fry tries talk and act like Saban except he's a .500 football coach who never even played the game. 