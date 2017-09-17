The Falcons again send Rodgers packing and look great doing it

By
Desmond Trufant for six. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

They should have won Super Bowl 51. If they play like this, they’ll have a good shot at winning Super Bowl 52. (And Super Bowl 53 will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Just sayin’.) As fatalistic as the misdoings in Houston in February have left this already-skittish audience, we must face facts: There are times when these Falcons really do look like the NFL’s best team.

Twice this calendar year, they’ve looked the part against Green Bay, which a lot of folks keep tabbing as a Super Bowl team. Twice this calendar year, the Packers and Aaron Rodgers have come to Atlanta and flown home without taking a lead. Once was in the NFC championship, the final game staged in the Georgia Dome. This latest was under the open roof (hoorah!) of MBS on a night commemorated by Arthur Blank and various dignitaries with a ribbon-cutting.

Never mind that this was technically the eighth sporting event held in MBS. (Previous installments: Two NFL exhibitions, two Chick-fil-A Kickoff games and three MLS matches.) As we know, the best way to get trampled is to stand between Blank and a TV camera, and NBC supplied the airtime this night. As we also know, Blank tends to get what he wants.

And, not to get ahead of ourselves, this team could be the one that finally delivers a Lombardi Trophy to this owner and this city. Fourteen regular-season games remain, which means much can and will happen, but the 2017 Falcons just aced their first major test. They beat Green Bay 34-23 and looked great doing it.

The Packers arrived having much the better of these teams’ Week 1 wins, having held Seattle without a touchdown while the Falcons were a dropped pass from losing in Chicago. When the same Bears went to Tampa Bay on Sunday and trailed 26-0 at the half, you thought, “Hmmm.” Then you noted that the Seahawks managed but one touchdown in a 12-9 victory over Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers and you thought, “That sort of suggests that Seattle just can’t score.”

This we know: The Falcons can score. When these teams met in January, they led 24-0 at halftime and 31-nil 69 seconds into the third quarter. This time they led 24-7 after 30 minutes, having outgained Aaron Rodgers and Co. 257 yards to 102.

The lopsided playoff loss to Green Bay in January 2011 still brings dyspepsia, but recent meetings have seen the Falcons managing to slow the great Rodgers. This first half was one of his stinkers – his passer rating after two quarters was 44.9 – and it could have been worse. Late in the half, he was lucky not to have had passes intercepted by Deion Jones and Brian Poole. Later still, one what-the-heck throw-it-up became a Desmond Trufant INT that turned this from a still-competitive game into another blowout.

Here was the Packers’ final series (not counting a kneeldown) of the half: A block in the back on a punt set them back to the 5; offensive interference on tight end Martellus Bennett overrode Randall Cobb’s catch-and-scoot to midfield, and then illegal procedure on Cobb made it second-and-12 at the 3. Then Rodgers threw a pass on which Trufant appeared the intended recipient. In the span of 22 seconds, Green Bay was called for three penalties and threw the ball to the Falcons. Game management!

But wait! It gets better! (Or worse, depending on your slant.) Green Bay took the second-half kickoff. Fifty-four seconds into the quarter, the Falcons led 31-7. Rodgers was slammed by Vic Beasley Jr. as he tried to deliver one of those dinky West Coast passes that can resemble laterals. This was ruled – correctly, per replay – an actual lateral. Trufant did the scoop/score thing. Desmond Trufant, difference-maker.

Oh, and there’s this: Had the Falcons gone for two on the PAT after Trufant’s touchdown and made it, they’d have held a 25-point third-quarter lead for the first time since … er, Feb. 5 in Houston. (Too soon? Sorry.)

It would be easier to name the Falcons who didn’t make major contributions than list all who did. Trufant and Beasley you know. Matt Ryan: 252 yards passing. Julio Jones: 108 yards receiving. Devonta Freeman/Tevin Coleman: Three touchdowns and 126 yards rushing between them. Matt Bryant: Two field goals of 50-plus yards. Keanu Neal: Five solo tackles and two assists. New coordinators Steve Sarkisian and Marquand Manuel: Missions accomplished. Dan Quinn: 3-0 against Mike McCarthy.

Even with all of the above, there was still a throat-in-mouth moment inside the final six minutes. The Packers had sliced the lead from 24 to 11. The Falcons faced third-and-1 inside their territory, the same scenario on which Freeman whiffed on a block and Dont’a Hightower forced the fumble that undid the Falcons in the Super Bowl. Would they again try to throw?

Nope. Unlike Shanahan against New England, Sarkisian called a run — and not just any run. Mohamed Sanu took a direct snap in the Wildcat set and handed the ball to Freeman, who scooted for the first down. Ballgame. Whew.

That “whew” shouldn’t be the takeaway from a most impressive night, but these are the Falcons and they did blow that lead with the whole world watching. The good news: They might just be good enough to return to the game bearing Roman numerals. They might just be good enough to write a happier ending.

TChris
TChris

Always thankful for a "w", but D still needs to go the distance. And let's not overlook that Pack was injury depleted (2 starting linemen out+...?). I too believe we can defy the odds and return to SB...may come down to coaching and conditioning. 


#GO BIRDS!

CardiganBoy
CardiganBoy

The D's inability to stop anybody in Q4 is still a concern.  The Offense stepped up and maintained a few drives to burn clock and keep AR off the field.  Whatta novel idea.


Not to be too much the nay sayer, but I think the NFC South championship goes through Tampa Bay this year.


If not now, when?  


I think it's their time.  

BobDawg
BobDawg

@CardiganBoy It's going through the Benz this year.. Tampa had a ton of time to prepare for their home game.. Let's see what they have after this one.... We should be 5-0 after the next 3... 

TideDawg
TideDawg

@CardiganBoy  Right on Q4 Defense. Right on the novel idea, and it looks like you're right about TB. Any let up in the 4th Qtr. against TB will result in a loss.

GymAnalytics315
GymAnalytics315

I just want to say your articles are so much smoother and easier to read than DOL's.  Nice article.

gotoguy
gotoguy

Nice win for the Falcons though their 2nd half conservative approach kept me up until the finish.


4williec
4williec

@gotoguy Yeah, when what you're doing is working, why stop doing it? We really don't need the added drama. 

ATLAquarius
ATLAquarius

We let alot of teams if not back in then closer than it should have been last year well before the Super Bowl....at a certain point the defense has to go away from the soft zone so early in the second half because it's not working to keep the lead and allow the defense to stay aggressive throughout the game. Great win and great opening to MBS!

GT71
GT71

Nicely written, MB.  Nicely done, Falcons.  Although their habits resemble the feline rather than the avian...and raptors at that.  Remember that cats pounce, make the kill, eat their initial fill and then doze for a while while other critters steal their meat.  Then awake at the last minute to rush out and chase off the hyenas and vultures.

Birds, and especially birds of prey (the raptors), pounce, kill and then fly away with the kill to a safe spot and eat the whole thing.

The Falcons should imitate their 'mascot' and leave their cat-ness behind.

BobDawg
BobDawg

@GT71 Huh? That's your take?? Really? Maybe you need to go back to Oz  Lions and tigers and Bears.. Oh My.... 

Ficklefan
Ficklefan

The "whew" sound was not the only take away, but it was a take away and a very important one to remember and not just glance over. 


Yes. It was a very good victory against a very good team. But, if you are honest about it, in the second half you were thinking -  like thousands and thousands of other Falcons fans at the stadium and watching on TV - Oh no! Could this happen again? And in the first official game in the new stadium? What is wrong with the Second Half Falcons?  What exactly do they do at half time when they have a good lead? 


The Falcons need to develop a true killer instinct - like all championship teams have. They need to learn to put their foot on the gas and keep it there for sixty minutes. If they don't, you - none of us -  will see them in a Super Bowl in 2018. 

TideDawg
TideDawg

When the adrenalin wears off all that's left is skill. The Falcons can't seem to pace themselves. I thought they had enough depth to take care of that deficiency.


FineousMcDirtyBird
FineousMcDirtyBird

Jeez, Mark, it almost seems like you're giving credit to a team that's well built and actively supported by its owner. Usually, you credit teams whose owners couldn't give a damn. By the way, Arthur gets what he wants because he actually works to get what he wants. And what he wants is to win. See Atlanta United. See the Falcons.

Stevepine
Stevepine

Too close at the end. Defensive philosophy is play not,to lose rather than play to win.

GymAnalytics315
GymAnalytics315

@Stevepine They were also gassed (again) and short-handed.  They finally dialed it backed up, thankfully.

EvanT
EvanT

@Stevepine OR, do they STILL not have a secondary who can stay focused for more than 45 minutes?!

Stevepine
Stevepine

It's concerning how the Falcons 4th quarter defensive strategy almost got Green Bay back in the game