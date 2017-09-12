16.7 percent of Georgia Tech’s schedule has changed. We assess

Paul Johnson after Jacksonville State. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

We stipulate that any sporting event pales alongside the concerns of Real Life, and lately Real Life has brought hurricanes and evacuations and floods and wind damage and power outages and gas shortages and human hardship untold. Not long ago, these fingers typed an assertion that, “In the South, college football is life itself.” That was hyperbole expended to make a point. As we’ve again been reminded, only life itself is life itself.

That said, this space is generally reserved for sports discussions, and Georgia Tech is among the teams we discuss. Due to weather-related havoc, the Yellow Jackets have seen one-sixth of their schedule rearranged. Tech’s game at Central Florida on Saturday has been canceled. The road game at Miami slated for Oct. 12 has been moved to Oct. 14.

Neither change would seem to do a disservice to the Jackets. They opened their season on Labor Day night against Tennessee and played Jacksonville State five days later. The hangover was palpable at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, even against an FCS opponent. Now Tech gets two weeks to prepare for Pittsburgh and the season’s first ACC test. It won’t leave town until the Miami game, which is a month away.

More to the point, Tech gets to avoid what would have been a difficult game on a Saturday night in Orlando. UCF is picked to finish second in the American East behind South Florida, which is ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press poll. (That’s one spot ahead of, er, Tennessee.) The Knights are coached by Scott Frost, once Nebraska’s quarterback and more recently Oregon’s offensive coordinator. Tech knows something about UCF: George O’Leary, who once coached here, also coached there; Todd Stansbury, who played here and is now the Tech athletic director, was the Knights’ AD.

Oh, and Georgia fans have reason to shudder at the mention of UCF: The Knights of O’Leary beat them 10-6 in the Liberty Bowl on New Year’s Eve 2010 to close Mark Richt’s worst season.

In a week-by-week assessment of Tech’s season, I struggled more with Central Florida than any other game. In the end, I picked the Jackets – by a field goal in overtime. We say again: This was never going to be anything less than a tough road game against an impassioned opponent that figured to score a lot of points. What could have been a galling loss is now an off-week. In the grand scheme, that’s a win.

(Oh, and I wouldn’t worry about the absence of an actual win costing the Jackets a bowl bid. Even if the Jackets go 5-6, esteemed colleague Ken Sugiura reports that they could seek a waiver to make them postseason-eligible. And let’s face it: If Tech goes 5-6 a year after finishing 9-4, it has bigger issues than some crummy bowl.)

As for Miami: Delaying the game by two days wouldn’t seem a big deal, but it could be. As scheduled, Jackets-Canes was set for Thursday night. Even fan bases that don’t often get energized – the U’s qualifies – tend to be pumped for a midweek game. And Tech will travel to Dade County coming off a bye, whereas Miami will face Florida State on Oct. 7 in another rearranged-by-weather game. Richt’s latest team was slated to have that Saturday off.

It could be that these alterations make no significant difference, that Tech will finish 6-5 as opposed to 7-5. (I had them going 8-4 and beating Tennessee, which they should have. But they didn’t.) Still, it’s worth mentioning that a coach who works around here has groused for a decade about never getting a scheduling break from anyone or anything. That coach’s team might just have gotten two.

35 comments
PaulinNH
PaulinNH

I hate to see a game not being played but you have to look out for safety above all else. 

GT has lucked out on the schedule this year - UNC does not have their traditional off week before facing Tech - Swofford must have been on vacation when the ACC was putting together the schedule.

ShovelPlease
ShovelPlease

Anything is better than a Thursday night game.  Leave that night to Toledo and Northern Michigan.  

FlatTire
FlatTire

Or Ohio state vs Unlv or Rutgers or Maryland or Illinois

dawg fan
dawg fan

Bradley mentions a game that happened over 6 years ago to pander to you idiots by taking a shot at Georgia and you still think he is pro-Georgia?

Tech fans are the dumbest idiots on college football.

TOJacket
TOJacket

So he graduated from an SEC school and you don't think he's a little favorable to UGA. Keep talking...that is proof positive you're not very bright.

Getthetruth
Getthetruth

@dawg fan I am well beyond worrying about whether Bradley is or is not pro-Georgia.  What I am not beyond is getting tired of childlike blogger references ("dumbest idiots" and "joke"). 


UGA had a good win on Saturday and GT had a really tough loss on Labor Day. Both teams show some promise, but the rest of the season, including the last regular game of the season will demonstrate how much promise.  Can we leave it at that?  

TOJacket
TOJacket

It's a great day to be a Jacket!!

dawg fan
dawg fan

1-1 with a big moral victory over an SEC team. When is the parade?

Georgia Tech=JOKE.

TOJacket
TOJacket

I'll wait for the next UGA let down.

Voltaire?
Voltaire?

Let's just win out and let the chips fall where they may!

TOJacket
TOJacket

"Even against an FCS opponent"....you forgot the No. 5 FCS team.

FreddieBlassie
FreddieBlassie

Paul Johnson grouses!!!??? 


That's surprising, Mark. It's a derned scoop, I tell ya'

LOGS1973
LOGS1973

Your assessment (as usual)of GT is weak Bradley.

Tech didn't want to avoid a game at mighty UCF. They

were ready to lay 45 points on them in Orlando.

Go back to your world of dog delusion..

GT71
GT71

Agreed.  GT got a break.  UCF is exactly the kind of team Tech has trouble with- excuse me, MORE trouble.  A night game in early September in Orlando, a 'little guy' looking to bounce an ACC opponent, an offense that throws the ball - on purpose.  Trouble, trouble, trouble.

TOJacket
TOJacket

Yea. It's the SEC we don't have trouble with.

Peachs
Peachs

Tech lives a different rhythm than SEC Georgia. Playing good football is more important than clever schedules to pad the appearance.  Lets see how good ND is by years end, don't think they are near as good a Tennessee, which I got beating Georgia unless that quarterback improves. 

Ga. gets their breaks on purpose, Tech goes head on into the wind and every once in a while gets a break, but always is improving as in the ACC.

tipstotips
tipstotips

@Peachs  Oh good, we get to make this article about UGA. Awesome.  Dude, they play in November. Try to focus on something else for a change. As if that is possible for a tech fan.

SupersizeThatOrder-mutt
SupersizeThatOrder-mutt

@tipstotips 

Except for the fact that you TROLL on the Tech blogs on a regular basis.  Why are you on here to begin with?  The answer is obvious:  YOU ARE HERE TO TROLL,  Enough said.

TOJacket
TOJacket

Dude...we run this State

TOJacket
TOJacket

That's what I do and you were crying the blues Just a few days ago about me being a troll.

TOJacket
TOJacket

What's humorous is not having won anything in 11 years.

Voltaire?
Voltaire?

I am a little optimistic about T.D. Roof and Antwan Owens after the game Saturday. I'm glad to see Owens at DT instead of DE.

TOJacket
TOJacket

Did the dawgs get a trophy for moving to 13th?

Grant1296
Grant1296

You TROLL as much, or more than anyone Ordermutt...

I know it's difficult, but quit making yourself look as dumb as your stupid posts suggest...