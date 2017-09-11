Here we go again: Georgia has the chance to do something big

Three months from now, we might recall the doings of Sept. 9 and ask, “Why was that such a big deal?” Notre Dame, which was 4-8 last season, could well wind up 7-5. The trappings of the game – at South Bend, on NBC in prime time with a slew of Georgia fans in attendance – will brand this a Signal Moment in Bulldog annals. In football terms, it probably wasn’t.

In football terms, it was a nice win. In headier times, Georgia would bag two of those a month. This is not – or, more precisely, not yet – such a time. The best win of Mark Richt’s final regular season came against an Auburn team that finished 7-6, which is why that was Richt’s final season. The best wins of Year 1 under Kirby Smart? Either the Georgia Dome opener against North Carolina or the November victory in Athens over an Auburn team with a banged-up quarterback. Both Tar Heels and Tigers would finish 8-5.

The image of Georgia has come to outstrip the reality of Georgia. This program really hasn’t done much for a while. When the Richt era was in its ascendance, his teams would go anywhere and beat anybody. For Smart, winning in South Bend – even at the expense of a team that might get Brian Kelly fired – was all but mandatory if these Bulldogs are to make anything of a season that needs to have something made of it.

Winning at Notre Dame caught our attention. Losing would have had us shaking our heads and saying, “Same old Georgia.” The victory wasn’t pretty. The Bulldogs were flagged for 12 penalties. Jake Fromm, making his first collegiate start, made two turnovers. Rodrigo Blankenship, newly minted scholarship holder, missed a field goal. (He would make up for it.) The Bulldogs led for 12 ½ of the game’s 60 minutes. Their biggest lead was one point.

And yet: They won. A year ago, Georgia let three home games slip – Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech – that were easier to win than to lose. Its three true road victories came at Missouri, South Carolina and Kentucky, all of which finished under .500. The Bulldogs finished 8-5, and in hindsight not one of the eight W’s merited a gold star. Over the fullness of time, this Notre Dame game could get devalued. In the here and now, it was one a coach in Year 2 coming off an unimpressive Year 1 had to have.

We’ve been fooled so many times by early Georgia results – remember the South Carolina and LSU game of 2013, or the Clemson win of 2014? – that we should proceed with caution. (Doesn’t mean we will, but we should.) There was much to like about the performance in South Bend, most of it having to do with defense, The offense remains another matter. Through two games, the Bulldogs rank 97th among FBS teams in total yards.

Small sample size, yes. But the Bulldogs mustered 368 yards against small fry Appalachian State and 326 against Notre Dame. That’s 694 yards in eight quarters against non-SEC defenses. Georgia Tech got 655 in four quarters plus two overtimes against Tennessee. (And lost, but never mind.) Yes, Jacob Eason was hurt on the season’s third series and Georgia has since operated behind a freshman who’s less gifted, arm-wise, but still. You have Nick Chubb and Sony Michel and Terry Godwin. You have more tight ends that any team save the New England Patriots. You’re supposed to have upgraded the O-line. This is the best you can do?

Whispers from Athens have held that Eason, who’s listed as “week to week,” is apt to miss four to six weeks. Someone who knows a lot about athletic injuries suggests the larger window is more realistic. Fromm just proved he could do the game-manager thing on the road in a charged environment. Against better opposition, would that be enough?

That, yet again, is the issue. On this schedule, where’s the better opposition? Tennessee should have lost to Tech and was close to getting embarrassed. Florida looks no different from the past two years, which is not a compliment. Mississippi State hasn’t played anybody. (It gets LSU on Saturday.) Missouri just fired its defensive coordinator. Kentucky led Eastern Kentucky by a point with 11 minutes left. The genius schemes of Gus Malzahn enabled Auburn to amass 117 yards and no touchdowns at Clemson.

Once more, with feeling: Even if Georgia doesn’t appear anything approaching a colossus, what’s to keep it from winning the SEC East? In years past, the answer has been, “Georgia keeps itself from winning the SEC East.” Winning at Notre Dame suggests – but does not prove – that these Bulldogs could be the class of a division that could stand a touch of class.

candlin14
candlin14

Kirby Smart, get a new Offensive Coordinator. Chaney is far to conservative for this team. The two minute drill and play calling before half, was laughable. 2 runs that drain the clock (even though you have two time outs) and one pass for an INT. 


Not using Chubb on short yardage 3rd and 4th down attempts is completely ridiculous. Calling another half back dive after you have done it 3 times prior and actually calling it again AFTER A TIMEOUT is just plain stupid.


Chaney will cost you BIG this season.

DawginLex
DawginLex

I've bashed Jim Chaney but I give him a B+ for Saturday. Scrap the wild dawg and it's an A. Hardman needs to catch the ball

dawg fan
dawg fan

Huh? I feel the opposite. I've defended him and given him the benefit of the doubt but I'm starting to see what everyone has been talking about. Talent is being wasted and we have absolutely no identity on offense, just like last year.

candlin14
candlin14

@DawginLex 

Cmon man, are you serious. Worst offensive play calling I have ever seen. The two minute drill (if you want to call it that) was horrible. You get the ball on your 35 with 2 maybe 3 time outs at the time and he calls two run plays that soak up the clock. Then he tops it off with a pass play. After running the ball twice and draining the clock, what is the point of the 3rd down pass?

BBQ Chaney will be the reason the Bulldogs will lose 3-4 games. UGA finally has a stellar defense, but they have an idiot calling the offensive plays.

tipstotips
tipstotips

Sports physic is a strange thing. Look at the Braves of yesteryear. With all that talent, 1 title and lots of close shaves. The Falcons of last year. This was a game UGA usually loses. The culture has to change. Hopefully, while not a very impressive win, it was a win and not the usual close but no cigar, and it can help change the culture.

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

Comparing anything UGA to Atlanta professional teams is just dumb. Not even remotely related.

dawg fan
dawg fan

Agreed. Mark Richt chokes that game away. Probably lose by a substantial margin too because the D hasn't been this stout since BVG.

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

Enlighten me on how changing the "culture" at UGA has anything to do with the Braves or Falcons?

Didn't think so.

GTBob
GTBob

Georgia is going to win the east. Their main competition appears to be Vandy so they should walk into the SEC east title game with ease. Im not sure beating a team that went 4-8 last year has any influence on that though. UGA will win 9-10 games, make the SEC championship game, and get utterly destroyed. Its not hard to see how this will likely play out.

FlatTire
FlatTire

@GTBob "Its not hard to see how this will likely play out."  The same can be said for Tech

GTBob
GTBob

@FlatTire @GTBob Im not sure that is true. I have watched every second of Tech this year and still have no idea how good we are. Plus, I'm not sure how you can accurately predict the record of a team that won 11 games, followed by 3 games, followed by 9 games. We could literally end up with any record this year. 

FlatTire
FlatTire

@GTBob. if UGA beats FL and Tenn and makes it to the championship then its a step in the right direction; 

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

Here comes GTBlob spouting his passive aggressive nonsense.

1999 Blob

Mulk
Mulk

@GTBob @FlatTire Agree. Of course, you are being practical. No play makers on defense. NONE. Not a lot of confidence in special teams, either. Miss Butker for sure.


I thought that Tech would lose 4 games but that wasn't counting Tennessee.


Clemson, VT, Miami and UGAG will be tough games....

dawg fan
dawg fan

For years and years the Techies and ACC folk spent large amounts of energy downplaying the significance of conference strength but the second the SEC has a little downspell it's all they want to talk about.

These people are what we call a freaking joke.

OH:IO
OH:IO

Good think you finally have an IPF. We know how you don't like to practice in the rain and cold.


Doubt dog in lex and dog is A hole ever wrote a check. 

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

"Good think"???

What's wrong 31-0 you so upset you forgot how to spell and use the English language again?!?!?

Bawahwahwahwah

OH:IO
OH:IO

Place your bets, dogs 


I'll go with dogs underwhelm

FlatTire
FlatTire

@OH:IO I'll go with Ohio St getting into the playoff thanks again to the media only to pad the 2-17 record from teams like UGA, Clemson, FSU, South Carolina AL AUB, Tenn FL LSU to 2-18

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

From ESPN;

Ohio State, Auburn, Notre Dame need to go back to the drawing board.

Ohio State fans need only to point to an opposing quarterback planting a crimson-and-cream flag at midfield in the Horseshoe.

Bawahwahwahwah

dawg fan
dawg fan

I wish the media would STFU about Auburn. What have the barners done since that fluke 2013 season? Jack freaking squat and this year will be no different. Overrated and overhyped.

Mulk
Mulk

@dawg fan I couldn't tell if the article was hopeful or afraid for UGAG? Speaking of over hyped..... 

AllanBC
AllanBC

The weak SEC east race will come down to the winner of Georgia and Tenenssee. Florida's offense is terrible and south carolina will fold quickly with muschamp, as always.

757Dawg
757Dawg

  Stop it, Bradley! The defense is fast and nasty, buuut, still looks like a CMR team to me:  undisciplined (12 flags) and we still can't run between the tackles when we NEED to during second half gut check moments (3rd and 2;  4th and 1)!  The turnaround for this program won't begin and we'll never be a serious SEC power until we dominate our series (notice I said ‘series’.I stopped calling our game against them a ‘rivalry’ when Spurrier was there) against the lizards down in Fla.  Oh, by the way, they've beaten us three in a row, with NO QB and I believe we were ranked higher than them.

  Look at our schedule this year, no LSU, no Bama, and yet we'll find a way to lose to Vandy, Kentucky, or some school that we used to schedule for homecoming when I was growing up.  The state of Georgia provides more players to the SEC than any other state in the country (yep, not Fla, not Texas, and Alabama doesn't even come close) yet we can't even win the SEC East even when the lizards have not been a power since Urban Meyer left!  So, once again, stop it, Bradley!  PLEASE KIRBY PROVE ME WRONG!  

r/Jealous of Roll Tide! 

Mulk
Mulk

@757Dawg Florida sends a lot of high school players to teams other than the SEC.....I wonder if your source has those numbers?

ShovelPlease
ShovelPlease

"When the Richt era was in its ascendance, his teams would go anywhere and beat anybody"  Richt had some good, and maybe even great, teams but that statement simply isn't true.  I can't recall any great road win against a nonconference opponent. 



dawg fan
dawg fan

Yeah, that's a bit of an overstatement. We had a good road record early under Richt but lost most of the big ones. Ever since we fired him his accomplishments have been greatly exaggerated by those seeking to undermine Kirby.

The great road warrior Mark Richt lost in South Bend last year.

dawg fan
dawg fan

It is absolutely painful to watch our offense. There are so many good things and then we run the stupid wildcat for a 2 yard loss. Lose all momentum. Punt. We can't seem to get anything going. Please ban Chaney from calling the wildcat Kirby. It is the dumbest play in football.

dawg fan
dawg fan

I can't say I disagree. They still don't seem to trust our offensive line. That is the root of all of our problems in my opinion.

FlatTire
FlatTire

@dawg fan and that is the reason I picked us to lose.  We should have won by 3 TD's with better play calling


I thought after our OC's press conference earlier this year we were going to see different play calling but the App St game told me that was a joke and is the reason I picked us to lose which again we barely won.


We are going to play a much better defense sometime this year which will lead to our defense being on the field too long cause of our unimaginative, vanilla, predictable play calling; and that is going to cost us a win


be thankful the ND defense wasn't any good

FlatTire
FlatTire

@dawg fan nah; go back and look at our OC's numbers over the years and you will understand why he was hired from Pitt; not somewhere like USC Ohio St FL etc etc


we have a problem 


Im really hoping after all the recent negative articles and comments about the play calling will cause our OC to make a change for the better

FlatTire
FlatTire

@tipstotips. umm pretty sure he and other coaches dont take advice from all the radio opinion shows out there either right?  I guess all the multiple articles already about the play calling either right?

Sailor Ripley
Sailor Ripley

@dawg fan Chaney is the biggest problem with our offense. Nauta had 1 rec the whole game, Blazevich 0, Payne 0, Michel 1, Chubb 0. Chaney forced Fromm to stand in the pocket and try to throw 10+ yards way too many times which was too much to ask I think of a Freshman on the road.


There is just too much talent being wasted on the offense. And yeah, trying and failing 3 times with the WildDawg is just stupid.