No fun with numbers: Georgia Tech's loss still doesn't add up

He can't believe it, either.

After a few hours, not many of which were spent sleeping, we try again to comprehend the incomprehensible: Tennessee 42, Georgia Tech 41 (2OT). Again we fail.

 Tech outgained Tennessee by 279 yards in regulation. Tech also outgained Tennessee by seven yards in overtime. (The Vols got seven yards via penalty.)
 Tennessee gained 379 yards as a team. Two Tech players – TaQuon Marshall and KirVonte Benson – rushed for 373 yards.
 Tech rushed for 166 more yards than Tennessee managed running and passing.
 Tennessee scored seven points over its first seven possessions. It scored five touchdowns over its final six.
 Tech punted once over its final 12 possessions.
 Of Tech’s 96 plays, two lost yardage. The first came when Marshall flipped a pitch over Qua Searcy’s head, the second when Benson was halted for a yard loss.
 Tech converted 13 of 18 third downs.
 Neither team had a sack.
 Tennessee threw 37 times and managed 221 yards passing. Tech threw 10 times and managed 120. Tech’s yards-per-attempt was 12.0; Tennessee’s was 6.0. (Among the statistical set, YPA is held as a leading indicator.)
 On its final five touchdown drives – including two in overtime – Tennessee faced three third downs. On its final six possessions Tech faced five third downs. It converted four.
 Every play in both overtimes gained yardage – until Tech was blunted on its 2-point conversion.
 Under Paul Johnson, Tech is 54-11 and 9-5 against ranked opponents when it scores 30 or more points.
 Read that again. In nine seasons plus one game, Tech has scored 30 points 11 times and not won. That’s more than once per year. This year just got started.

Fans react to Jackets' loss to Volunteers

From very early this morning: About Georgia Tech, we can only ask: How do you lose THAT game?

TideDawg
TideDawg

Polls are stupid. If # 1 beats #2,in my book, #2 is still #2. If #2 beats #1, then #1 drops to the bottom of the top ten. It's a personal opinion and it's a good thing I don't have any influence on polls. GT did nothing to change their ranking. If anything I would move them, and Tennessee up a notch or two after that game. I'm not going to criticize Tech for the missed field goals. Alabama is the #1 ranked team and they missed two field goals, and neither one was blocked.

TideDawg
TideDawg

First PJ said "We didn't deserve to win".......they did deserve to win. They played an outstanding game. Then PJ says "We should have won".........yes, they should have but didn't. Everyone in the stadium knew who was going to get the ball on that 2 pt. play. Tennessee certainly did. PJ said his players didn't block the right people.......For God's sake PJ, they blocked the right people for 41 points. These are not 5  star recruits, they're 3s and 4s. They played hard and they played great. They don't deserve anything more than "Great job" team. Enough said!!


TOJacket
TOJacket

@TideDawg I'd say great game myself but CPJ is an old...old school coach and he doesn't think any loss can be a great game...and who was going to get the ball on the last play?...it was an "Option" play that never finish because of a poor block...why CPJ said...we didn't execute that time...he is not a huggy kissy coach like Richt and I love that...like my old coaches.

TideDawg
TideDawg

@TOJacket @TideDawg  TO, wouldn't you give the ball to a player that just set a record rushing? That "Option" means the QB only gets rid of the ball if he thinks he can't score. Tennessee was waiting on that play. I don't favor Tn. in any way, I don't like them, and it wouldn't have bothered me if they lost. I respect Tech's players and Ted Roof. Yeah! I understand the old coaches. We weren't even allowed to smile during a game whether winning it or losing it. No, I didn't care for Richt's coaching, but at Miami, he has changed his ways.

TOJacket
TOJacket

@TideDawg @TOJacket I would have run my favorite goal line play of all time...I was a QB till HS...the naked bootleg!! God I love that play.

TideDawg
TideDawg

Maybe it was a triple option. I don't know but two yards from the goal, the DBs don't have far to go to come up and fill the gaps. I think Tn. put all their eggs in one basket and covered that one play. Tech may have scored anyway if the QB had pitched out 1 second sooner. I'm not going to criticize offensive or defensive play calling strategy since it's way past my time.

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@TOJacket @TideDawg Option on the two point try, was just about the only negative rushing attempt the entire game for the Jackets.

TOJacket
TOJacket

This post is to "The Shade"....I am going to be civil today because of your concern yesterday...lets see what happens.

TOJacket
TOJacket

Lets talk football...no mud slinging...these mutts were all ctying on here yesterday to a Tech fan about how myself and OHIO ruin it for all so come on guys...lets talk.

TOJacket
TOJacket

@twelveofthirteen They are a good team...they did with Auburn what we did with Tenn....gave a win away in 2015.

OldBlindDawg
OldBlindDawg

@TOJacket That didn't last long - you had to throw out the "mutts" didn't you..................

GT71
GT71

Stop the incessant whining.  The only reason MB wrote this piece of flummoxed fluff is to get his word-count up so as to get paid and the only reason the AJC threw it up against the wall was the ads they'd get to surround it.

Just win Saturday and the next Saturday and repeat until December 1st.

The UT game will matter little after the W's to come.

Dawgonnit
Dawgonnit

It's simple Mark when you're playing two teams at once it's hard to win...the Vol plus the Refs. That said it plays into the pyche of the players/ coaches as the game wears on. Then people put the blame on the turnovers and FG misses, I agree with Johnson going for 2 points in 2nd OT, I disagree with him not playing Jordan more and throwing a long pass when he had to come in off the bench. This QB won at VT last year. Now Marshall is an excellent QB but the bottom line is Tennessee won the game. The dropped pass overturned by replay was a more common situation than most realized.  I hope we don't play the Vols again and we don't play in the new stadium unless it's a bowl game, nothing against the stadium. If we stand for academic integrity then we  need to stand for sports integrity. Now I remember why it was 1985   when Ted Roof was a LB that I remember playing the Vols.

Mulk
Mulk

@Dawgonnit The refs had no bearing on the game. And, if you disagree about Jordon's passing, then you obviously have not watched him throw very much.

TOJacket
TOJacket

@Dawgonnit So you wanted to send the guy who has us in OT out of the game on what would be the winning play?...I'd be pi$$ed about that....refs missed some on both sides.

OldBlindDawg
OldBlindDawg

@TOJacket @Dawgonnit I'm guessing Marshall was close to being gassed - the guy carried the team. He looks like a good one for your offense but he is kinda small and might take a real beating if he has to run that many times in every game. 

ads1172
ads1172

It's simple. Two turnovers and 2 missed FGs. Really is that simple.

Brit
Brit

As a Vol fan, I would say get over it......why go for 2 when you didn't have to? Also, we caused the turnovers, and last time I checked, total score not total yards determines the outcome....and yes good fortune also plays a part!

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

Nerds don't understand sports. Wasting your time trying to communicate with them.

SupersizeThatOrder-mutt
SupersizeThatOrder-mutt

@Brit 

We went for 2 to win the game then, instead of having to trade scores again in the 3rd OT.  The Vols did not cause JJ's turnover; he didn't cradle the ball the way he should have, and it slipped out while running.

TOJacket
TOJacket

@Brit How did you guys like that high school offense...and not even a congrats for running all over you guys and taking you to OT...not even a "good game"...Good game brit...you guys had plenty of "fortune"

OldBlindDawg
OldBlindDawg

@Brit Count on them gushing on and on about the yards they gained every time they lose. It's all they have - well that and calculus.


What they don't have is a deep and dependable defense. CPJ needs to recruit better on the defensive side of the ball. 

TOJacket
TOJacket

@OldBlindDawg @Brit Gush and that's all they got?...well I will now remind you we have the Governors trophy...and run this State. No offense fellow poster.

Big Wally
Big Wally

Had to laugh when they said the tide turned on the illegal chop block that stalled a drive.  Tech does that every play, glad they finally called it.

SupersizeThatOrder-mutt
SupersizeThatOrder-mutt

@Big Wally 

It was not called a chop block; it was an illegal block, which covers many things.  And Tech does NOT do that on every play.  Tech cut blocks, which is legal, and if you knew anything at all about football, you would know that.

Mulk
Mulk

@Big Wally Who is "they"? Laughing now about your lack of blocking knowledge.

CoronaGT
CoronaGT

@SupersizeThatOrder-mutt @Big Wally 

Super, it is useless trying to explain the difference between a legal cut block and an illegal chop block to Little Wally - that has been pointed out to him repeatedly, and he clearly doesn't have the intellectual capacity to understand it.

darbyisone
darbyisone

How many football games have ended in very much the same way as the game under discussion.  Fate controls things that Tech fans, TN fans and GA fans cannot explain.  Focus on this fact and do not get into discussions of competitions, schools, coaches, decisions during the game and who is the very best.  

The_Shade
The_Shade

Maybe I am missing something here - I think I heard our not-kicker last night was a walk on.  I thought we had recruited and admitted a top 5 kicker (after the other top 5 kicker decided to go to Alabama).  So do we have a recruited kicker, and if so, how in the world did we allow a walk on to try the most important kick in the game?


Also, the only thing that more sickening than last night's loss is the hatred, animosity, vitriol, and character assassination on these blogs between Tech and Georgia.  No, that's not "good old fashioned hate" and no, it's not good natured kidding between schools.  Please, Tech fans, just ignore it.  Don't try to one-up them every time.  Don't try to "explain" it to them.  Don't try to answer them at all.  It demeans the blog and it reflects poorly our team and our school.  

DawgNole
DawgNole

@The_Shade

You need to direct your condescending scolding to one of your own--the rotten-to-the-core TOJacket, who spends his useless life insulting UGA on UGA blogs.

The_Shade
The_Shade

@DawgNole @The_Shade Okay, fair is fair.  To the Tech fans on this blog, when you behave badly, trash talk, or try to show your pride in our school and our team by demeaning the other schools, you are only acting insecure and childish.


And if it came across as condescending, please accept my apology.  Sometimes e-mails do not reflect mood.  It was a sincere effort to stop the insults and focus on the team, including the talents and shortcomings of the players and coaching staff.  Thank you for pointing that out to me.  

The_Shade
The_Shade

@DawgNole @The_Shade And I'd still like to know the story on the place kicker.  (See, trying to focus on the issues, not the insults.)

DawgNole
DawgNole

@The_Shade @DawgNole

I don't know you from Adam. If I misinterpreted your intent, then I'm the one who owes you an apology.

I do, on the other hand, know the classless TOJacket all too well, and as you suggest, he and people like him bring shame and embarrassment to your school.

There are plenty of good and bad apples on both sides of this longtime rivalry. I don't believe you'll ever rid the blogs of the bitterness and anger that go hand-in-hand with the intensity of our competition, but hats off to you for making the effort.

TOJacket
TOJacket

@The_Shade It's just kind of a hobby of mine...making these childish rubes look like the losers they are...and understand this Shade...they are losers, just like their mutt team...you are taking this way to serious.

TOJacket
TOJacket

@The_Shade @DawgNole Shade...hang around here or on some other blog and I post and discuss with other dawgs...these losers here throw it and I pick it up and throw it back...nothing personal, just business.

DawgNole
DawgNole

@TOJacket

13-3.

Now tell Shade how it feels to be dominated for decades by a team you call losers?

Go ahead, tell him, spineless hypocrite.

The_Shade
The_Shade

@TOJacket @The_Shade I'm just saying I looked into the blog hoping to find some discussion of the game, and most of the posts are malicious personal attacks and hyperbole.  It's tiring.  Both are great schools, both have storied histories, both have graduated outstanding people, and yes, both have their warts, blunders, and athletes who have made serious blunders and even committed criminal acts.  Great wins and humiliating defeats.  But the blog is to discuss football, and the game last night.  It's hard to find that between all the third grade name calling.  


Maybe the AJC could open a blog for personal attacks and mud-slinging, and another one for football?  


And it's NOT just for fun.  There is nothing wrong with needling someone.  I do it all the time.  This is mean-spirited, and it's below - or SHOULD be below - fans of either team.  I have cheered for Tech since I was 5 years old and I'm almost 69 now - sometimes proud that they were playing well, and sometimes irate at how bad they were.  I know what "Clean old fashioned hate" means, and it's fun.  But it does not include the disrespect that shows up in these columns daily.  Maybe that makes me an old fart or a dinosaur, so be it.  Times change, and rightfully so.  But can't you just stop?  Both sides.  

tipstotips
tipstotips

@The_Shade @TOJacket  Shade, I tried to discuss the game. But gave up. You get dragged in. And yes, I have many friends that are Tech fans. I go to many Tech games. As pointed out, TO makes this place the way it is. He has been on here all day. I mean, who does that?

DawgNole
DawgNole

@tipstotips: "As pointed out, TO makes this place the way it is. He has been on here all day. I mean, who does that?"

You nailed it--the classless TOJacket and his depraved partner, oh:io, have been the ones stinking up the joint for years. 

The lying hypocrite oh:io can't be embarrassing his fellow fans simply because he has none around these parts. But the skin of all the fine GT folks who venture on here has got to be crawling in the face of the garbage spewed daily by the dumb-as-dirt TOJ.

SupersizeThatOrder-mutt
SupersizeThatOrder-mutt

@The_Shade 

The freshman kicker has been injured, apparently badly enough that he was not used last night.  According to Johnson today, he WILL play Saturday.

CoronaGT
CoronaGT

@The_Shade 

Shade, CPJ did sign a top 10 kicker (Joseph Bulovas), but he decommitted in January and signed with Alabama.

CoronaGT
CoronaGT

@DawgNole @tipstotips 

DawgNole, you are one of the few Dawg posters (Quackmeyer is another) who tries to have intelligent discussions about Tech sports on our blogs.  You do defend your two teams against attacks by other bloggers, as well you should - I and other Tech bloggers do the same.  You will not see me throwing needless insults at Dawg fans, but I will respond to insults thrown at my school and fellow Tech fans and graduates.  However, as SuperSize pointed out above, you can't take issue with TO and OH:IO without also acknowledging idiots like dawg fan, twelveofthirteen, bigmacondawg, and Big Wally, who frequently come on Tech blogs and hurl despicable, disgusting, mean-spirited, and unprovoked insults at our school, our fans, our sports programs, our coaches, and our alumni.  There are others, but those are the worst offenders.  You did note above that there are good and bad apples on both sides, but you only named those you consider bad apples on one side.  Often, the 4 Dawg bloggers named above are the ones who cause intelligent discussion to devolve into petty insults.