Fromm, Eason and the Notre Dame moment that awaits UGA

By
The moment of impact. (Curtis Compton/AJC)

This was Kirby Smart after Jake Fromm, freshman backup, steadied and steered Georgia to a 31-10 victory over Appalachian State: “There’s not been a moment that’s too big for Jake Fromm since he was a little kid … He handled the game the way he handled our scrimmages.”

Fromm was pressed into early service because Jacob Eason, last year’s ballyhooed freshman, sprained his left knee while being shoved out of bounds and then shoved again on the Bulldogs’ third series. The first two yielded three-and-outs. The late-hit personal foul against Eason marked Georgia’s initial first down.

The first drive under Fromm moved the Bulldogs across midfield. The next three: Touchdown, touchdown, touchdown. The game – which might have become a teeth-gnashing thing, given App State’s history – was settled with 6:56 remaining in the first half. No moment too big for Jake Fromm, who once led Warner Robins to the Little League World Series.

Playing in Williamsport, Pa., when you’re not yet a teenager? That’s a big deal. Taking the field for your home state’s flagship program in Quarter 1 of Game 1 of your Year 1? Bigger still. Up next: Notre Dame in South Bend. No moment too big for Jake Fromm – at least not yet.

Smart’s postgame prognosis regarding Eason wasn’t terribly revealing: “Sprained knee. We don’t know the extent past that. We’ll know more (Sunday) … We don’t know how long it’ll be.”

There are varying strains of knee sprains. Even the least dire can render an athlete inoperative from two to four weeks. I’m no orthopedist, but it would be remarkable if Eason plays at Notre Dame. That’s the ostensibly bad news, which some Georgia fans – let’s be honest – would take as glad tidings.

Eason arrived from Washington (the state) hailed as the Bulldogs’ next great quarterback. On cue, he played serious minutes in the 2016 opener against North Carolina, started the next week against Nicholls State and delivered the game-winning touchdown at Missouri the week after that. He very nearly beat Tennessee before Joshua Dobbs and Jauan Jennings intervened. The self-described skinny QB appeared on the fastest of tracks.

Then the track got muddy. The more you saw – again, let’s be honest – the more you wondered. Eason was demonstrably talented. (Big arm!) But if he was all that, why were his stats underwhelming? These were his passing yards in the games after Tennessee – 29 at South Carolina, 346 in a home loss to Vanderbilt (!), 146 in the annual loss to Florida, 245 in a narrow victory at Kentucky, 208 in the upset of Auburn, 165 against Louisiana, 139 in the come-from-ahead loss to Georgia Tech, 164 in the Liberty Bowl versus TCU.

Yes, he had Nick Chubb and Sony Michel behind him. Yes, Georgia’s offensive line was awful. Yes, Jim Chaney’s game plans, such as they were, careened from pillar to post. Still, Eason’s numbers – he finished 10th among SEC quarterbacks in completion percentage, 13th (of 15) in passer rating and 14th in yards per attempt. The best you could say was that he’d been pretty good for a freshman.

By season’s end, a gentle backlash had ensued. It was said that Eason had the arm but not the legs and maybe not the moxie. It was posited that his lofty recruiting status was due, at least in part, to the lack of competition in Washington. (Matthew Stafford hailed from Texas, Aaron Murray from Florida. Different stories there.)

When Fromm rushed out to replace the escorted-off Eason on Saturday, there were no groans from the Sanford Stadium gathering. There was, if these ears can be trusted, a veritable buzz. The newest new guy rose to the occasion. (No moment too big.) He completed 10 of 15 passes for 143 yards. Some weren’t the prettiest of throws, but they mostly got where they intended to go. He wasn’t sacked. He wasn’t intercepted. He didn’t fumble.

Granted, Appalachian State is not Notre Dame. A relief appearance in Athens isn’t to be confused with a starting assignment in South Bend. But Saturday night, Smart listed all the things his Bulldogs need to do, and this was included: “We’ve got to be able to throw the ball. Fromm can do that.”

The first half of the season’s first game wasn’t done before all manner of speculation had broken out in the press box, always a hothouse for all manner of speculation. Did Georgia have a Quarterback Controversy? Had Eason started his last game as a Bulldog? Would he transfer to Miami (where Mark Richt, who lured him to Athens, now coaches) at season’s end? Was he, to invoke the name of the luckless Yankee first baseman who took a day off and saw Lou Gehrig make every start for the next 14 years, a latter-day Wally Pipp?

It’s too soon to answer any of the above. On the first Saturday of September, all we knew for sure was that Jake Fromm of Houston County had met an unscheduled moment. As ever, it wasn’t too big.

Reader Comments

almmanduane75
almmanduane75

I'm just glad MB didn't pick us to win at ND.


He hasn't gotten anything right in predictions remotely associated with UGA in years.


Hopefully, he'll refrain from a score Saturday. 

TOJacket
TOJacket

Man I love a good UGA QB controversy!!

JKToole
JKToole

@TOJacket Controversy? Whether to draw your husband's bath or clean his shower? After, iron some shirts or call one of your girlfriends if you're that desperate for attention and someone to talk to.

If Eason is hurt, Fromm will start.

Scroach
Scroach

"Eason has the better arm.   Fromm is the better quarterback."

CrackerBox
CrackerBox

The kid played well but he had a few throws that would of been picks in SEC country.  

Big Wally
Big Wally

@CrackerBox True, he didn't have a lot of steam on the deep passes.  However, on the short and intermediate passes he is much more accurate than Eason is.

JKToole
JKToole

@Big Wally @CrackerBox Oh stop. Fromm's thrown 15 collegiate passes. Our quarterback needs to be able to hand the ball off, present a deep threat and hit the tight ends - in that order.

I'm glad Jake Fromm is there, however, I'd rather have Eason starting in S. Bend.

lighteredknot
lighteredknot

Did not know that GA was the flagship program in the state.  Why don't you just move AJC and WSB over to Athens.  I will donate a case of moisture wipes to Bradley and Schultz to go. Never pulled for ND, but hope they pancake GA to a big  W.

Big Wally
Big Wally

@lighteredknot Ummmm, and your a Techy posting on a Dawg article.  Stay on your own blog dim wit.

BaseballBuff
BaseballBuff

Jake Fromm came in yesterday after Jacob Eason's injury and played like a champ, better than Eason has in any of the 13 or so games he has appeared in. Prior to getting hurt, Eason had led UGA to two consecutive three-and-outs against Appalachian State and was working on his third.


I am hoping that Fromm gets to start against Notre Dame next week. Eason has yet to show consistent accuracy downfield, good touch on short passes, that he can consistently throw spirals, or that he has any ability at all to read defenses. I was concerned late last season, because I had not seen even occasional flashes of brilliance from this supposed rising young star who was simply trying to find his footing in big-time college football.


This Georgia Bulldog fan has not bought into the Eason hype. Eason played high-school football in Washington, against what I suspect was competition far inferior to what Fromm faced playing for Houston County here in Georgia. I fear that Eason is a glorified street-football QB, a hot dog who wants his receivers to go long every play, so he can heave it as far as he can and bask in the glory if someone manages to haul one of his cannon shots in.  In his defense, maybe Eason just needs more time and experience to develop. But in the here and now, with a huge game coming up, the Dogs appear to have a better QB than him on the team


ShovelPlease
ShovelPlease

Good gracious, a 2d teamer comes in and does all right against a Div II team.  If fans think that UGA can beat ND without its first string, they're delusional.  (Which may sum up many UGA fans.)

Big Wally
Big Wally

@TOJacket @ShovelPlease First, the 2nd teamer is a true Freshman, second, App. State is Div. I, (FBS), same as Techy, and third, this is an article about UGA, not techy.


Go watch Star Wars or Star Trek there dumb arse, I trust you know a lot more about those shows than you do football.

dawg fan
dawg fan

Yes because Notre Dame won 4 games last year and beat Temple. We definitely need our starting QB against such a juggernaut.

Boy you are dumb.

dawg fan
dawg fan

I can't believe there are people out there stupid enough to get impressed by some big stats against Temple. Seriously, Temple.

Wow.

FlatTire
FlatTire

Yea I'm concerned that I witnessed the same vanilla play calling that led us to losses over joke teams like tech and vandy and an o-line that looked like they haven't improved over last season that is about to go play a program whose coach is going to put it all on the table because he is on the hot seat

Big Wally
Big Wally

@TOJacket @dawg fan You were just saying the other day that Notre Dame is awful (presumably because they were last year).  Make up your mind please, Ohio.

WDE
WDE

T.O what's up big guy..good luck tomorrow vs the Vols...let's see how your new QB does and then compare notes.

TOJacket
TOJacket

@WDE Thanks WDE...I think we might see more than 1...look forward to hearing from ya ...you been laying low.

Big Wally
Big Wally

TO is to Ohio as Norman Bates was to his mother.

TOJacket
TOJacket

@Big Wally You are to 12/13 what Ziegfried was to Roy...Baaahahahahahaha!!!

4williec
4williec

High school football is serious business in Warner Robins...Fromm has likely faced about as top level competition as a freshman can be expected to have faced. I can only imagine the cram course on plays he will be expected to absorb in a week...plus his regular school load. 

Dawggy
Dawggy

O-line is still terrible. Play calling still terrible, and Kirby brags on it. While Kirby's former boss moves on from the I-formation, pro set offense, Kirby and Chaney are stuck in 90's. 

Big Wally
Big Wally

@OH:IO @Dawggy So Floridah State was going to show the SEC something!


bwhahahahahahaha.


I think you and the ACC need the tissue there TO.

TOJacket
TOJacket

@Dawggy Word...this season is going to be "Groundhog Day 2"

WDE
WDE

That did sux , hope it's not too bad