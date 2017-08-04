ESPN rates Hawks the NBA’s worst team. That’s not a bad thing

“Tanking is fun, Tony.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Kevin Pelton of ESPN Insider this week graded the 30 NBA teams’ offseasons: He assigned the Atlanta Hawks a D-plus, which wasn’t even the worst in the East. (The Bulls and Pacers and Knicks got a big fat F, the latter in no small part for lavishing $71 million on ex-Hawk Tim Hardaway Jr.) He then projected every team’s record for the season. This time the Hawks were the league’s worst — at 27.0 wins, just down from the Kings’ 27.4.

And here’s where I say, “Good.” Sort of.

Not good in the sense that going 27-55 is, you know, excellent. But good in that the Hawks are tanking. If you’re tanking, the idea, duh, is not to win. The more you lose, the better your chances of getting the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft. If you get the No. 1 pick, you might land the superstar the Hawks have conspicuously lacked. If you have a superstar, you’ve got the beginnings of a chance not just to be so-so, which the Hawks had become, but really good and maybe even great.

Bradley’s Rule (also Mike Ehrmantraut’s): No half-measures. If you’re going to tank, do the Full Monty. Rip off that Band-aid. And here I’ll stop with the cliche-y imagery.

Caveat: I’m not sure, with the Knicks and Bulls looking awful and the Nets still reeling from trading away all their lottery picks and the Magic no great shakes, the Hawks will even be the fourth-worst team in the East, and I have to admit the Mike Budenholzer Effect troubles me. He’s a good enough coach that he might bleed 35 wins out of this unassuming-to-say-the-least roster, which would, in a pretzel-logic way, be grounds for firing. If you’re tanking, tank.

Then I check ESPN’s projected Hawks starting five, and I think, “Maybe this is beyond even bright Bud.” Here’s your five: Dennis Schroder, Taurean Prince, Kent Bazemore, Dewayne Dedmon and Ersan Ilyasova. The latter three are essentially backups; the first two are young. That’s a really bad lineup. Which is, I say again, the idea. If the Hawks land Michael Porter next June, nobody will care how awful the 2017-2018 season was. Because — let’s face it — almost nobody’s going to be watching.

ATL89
ATL89

The NBA needs a new CBA, it makes no sense a team, who has a good coach, can't build a team because of any player that is worth anything wants a max contract, and you can't keep descent players to build a team.

DawgDadII
DawgDadII

Intentional tanking is flat-out unsportsmanlike and should not be condoned or tolerated, certainly not lauded and championed. The strategy is a growing epidemic and blemish on professional sports.

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

Why bother playing 82 games especially the 41 at home? Tank City almost as fun as the Braves rebuild, and the Falcons 4th Quarter collapse in the Super Bowl. Well there is always college football, maybe Georgia State can bring a winner to the refurbished TED this year.

4thWarden
4thWarden

"Hoping" to land a superstar in a draft is never my ideal idea, but if you are gonna tank, do it right I guess....

Hell Horsey
Hell Horsey

"almost nobody’s going to be watching"

Just another day in Loserville.