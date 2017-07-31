The Braves make no deal at the deadline – and that’s just fine

By
| Filed in: ajc-sports.ajc, Atlanta Braves / MLB

Sometimes there’s no deal to be made. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Braves made the obvious trade last week, moving Jaime Garcia to the Twins, who have since re-gifted him to the Yankees. A market for left-handed starting pitchers, even if they’re rentals and nothing special, always exists. Beyond Garcia, this year’s market failed the Braves.

They got nothing for Bartolo Colon because he was so bad he was already gone. They got nothing for R.A. Dickey because they like him and will make him a part of their 2018 rotation. They got nothing for Brandon Phillips because every good team has a solid second baseman. (Maybe they can do a waiver deal.) They got nothing for Matt Adams because he’s a one-position hitter who’s set to be arbitration-eligible. They got nothing for Jim Johnson because he, as he sometimes does, turned terrible.

We mention those guys because they’re the ones the Braves would have liked most to trade. They’re older guys, some on expiring contracts, others without a clear role in this team’s future. Trouble was, they were also guys nobody else wanted. The Braves most wanted by other teams are the guys the Braves refuse to trade.

The season’s first 90 games were a false clue. Going 45-45 was accomplished with minimal contributions from the prospects the Braves have spent three years amassing. It’s heartening that the Braves could hang around .500 so long with what, with a few exceptions, was a roster made up of place-holders, but this team was constructed to get the Braves a half-season closer to the team that will matter, the team that’s still in the process – that word again – of being built.

That the deadline passed Monday with the Braves doing nothing means next to nothing in the grand scheme. It would have been nice if they could have hooked more prospects for Adams or Phillips or Johnson, but – cue Mick and his merry band – you can’t always get what you want.

As for not landing Sonny Gray: I’m sorry, but that had no chance of happening. Gray was always going to fall to a team willing to sell several of its prospects, and the Yankees wound up being that sell. If we go by MLB Pipeline’s rankings, New York traded the No. 4, 8 and 12 prospects from a very good farm system. If the Braves had traded the No. 4, 8 and 12 prospects from an even better chain, here’s who’d be headed to Oakland:

No. 4 Kyle Wright, whom the Braves just drafted fifth overall and who was considered by many the best pitcher in this class. He’s 21.

No. 8 Luiz Gohara, whom the Braves plucked from Seattle in the Mallex Smith deal and who has risen from High-A to Triple-A in the span of four months. He made his first start for Gwinnett on Friday night in Syracuse. (I was on hand.) He yielded no hits through three innings and ended the third with a strikeout on a 97-mile heater. His slider wasn’t biting, though, and he walked five and left in the fifth having thrown 90 pitches. He’s 21.

No. 12 Christian Pache, an international signing in 2015 who has played 92 games above rookie ball. He has shown no power – he hasn’t hit a professional home run – but he can hit for average and really run. Some envision the burgeoning Ronald Acuna and Pache alongside one another in a big-league outfield. Pache is 19.

Such a trade made sense for the Yankees because they’ve got Aaron Judge and Luis Severino and Gary Sanchez and, duh, they’re in first place. When the Braves were 45-45, they were six games back of the second wild card with a 4.8 percent chance of making the playoffs. As of Monday morning, those odds, per FanGraphs, were down to 0.2 percent. Reality has descended, as reality will.

Maybe you’re wondering why the Braves wouldn’t give up three young guys who might or might not make it in the majors – the travails of Dansby Swanson have been a sobering reminder that not every career path is a giddy glide – for a guy (Gray) who has made it, at least when healthy. For the same reason they wouldn’t throw Swanson, then their No. 1 prospect, into a trade for Chris Sale. Having a No. 1 starter is never a bad thing, but the Braves don’t have a team to go with such a pitcher. That team is, or will be, these prospects.

Before the 2015 deadline, John Coppolella made a trade – the Hector Olivera one – that really wasn’t there. He was also new to the job. (Officially, he wasn’t yet the general manager.) His post-Garcia choices at this deadline amounted to two: Sacrifice the future by making a deal no rebuilding team should make, or make no deal at all. He chose the latter. Good for him.

Dispatches from the Empire State (not the building):

Another Brave in the Hall of Fame: John Schuerholz, the architect.

John Schuerholz, Hall of Famer: He changed the Braves — and Atlanta.

Dansby Swanson after his demotion: “Wherever they put me.”

Trade talk:

The Braves at the deadline: Don’t expect much (but you never know).

Moving man: Jaime Garcia, former Brave, is now a former Twin.

The Braves will not trade Ronald Acuna for Sonny Gray, it says here.

Here’s why the Braves traded Jaime Garcia — asset acquisition.

Asking yet again: Should the Braves trade Julio Teheran?

Categories: ajc-sports.ajc, Atlanta Braves / MLB

Reader Comments 0

23 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest
Alisha..
Alisha..

mÿ ċö wörkër's möthër ïn läw ġëts 88 än höür ön thë ïntërnët... shë's bëën läïd öff för föür mönths, thë prëvïöüs mönth hër ïnċömë wäs 17422 wörkïnġ ät hömë för 3 höürs ëäċh däÿ. ċhëċk öüt thïs



, ====http://www.joinmate2.com 

PTC DAWG1
PTC DAWG1

Terrible.....just terrible.....

DawgNole
DawgNole

Swept by MLB's worst team and they make no deals.

It's The Atlanta Way.

Alty Dude
Alty Dude

If they had a chance to trade Albies, Pache, and a pitcher other than Wright.for Gray..I would have done it. Mainly based on what they should have done last year to get Sale...Swanson and any other two prospects. Insert Sale for Colon...we would likely be in the thick of the Wild Card race if not better...and have an Ace for a few years while the other pitching prospects sort it out.

58Supersports
58Supersports

@Alty Dude Not without a good closer, Johnson is junk!

Coppy should have to pay his salary next year out of his own pocket for giving him a 2 year deal. What a waste.

Atlanta_Sports_Fan
Atlanta_Sports_Fan

I did think that the Braves management would do something with Phillips, Johnson, and Markakis, etc.  At this point, I would bring the prospects up and let them have some on the job training!

Dsyelxia
Dsyelxia

I am glad the Braves didn't waste prospects on Sonny Gray but I am perplexed that they were trying to be buyers at all. They are not making the playoffs this year. They need to be selling off some of these older players like Brandon Phillips, Nick Markakis and bad luck charm Sean Rodriguez.

BTC
BTC

Well, now on to football...

brushback69
brushback69

Not surprised by the no action at all.  Not sure Gray would have been the answer to bolster the staff.  

The pressure needs to be off the club, pressing too much IMO.

We all want a winner but the reality and the goal in sight should be to regroup and to finish strong on the final stretch.

The rebuild will take longer than we'd like.  Patience is a virtue...


DawgNole
DawgNole

@brushback69: "Patience is a virtue."

_____________

After 22 years, it's also ignorant.

RashedeHageman
RashedeHageman

The Braves remind me of a nagging case of toenail fungus.  They're never quite bad enough to amputate, but nothing ever seems to work and it goes on that way for years.  And they are an ugly sight to behold until they get better :-)

RashedeHageman
RashedeHageman

I'm glad we didn't dump the baby out with the bath water again!  After dumping Garcia, I was afraid we'd toss out Matt Kemp and Adams and Phillips and anybody else that could hit for a sore-armed young pitching prospect.  Good discipline for once Mr Coppy!  Now let's finish our tanking sub-.500 season and wait 2 or 3 more seasons for these youngsters like Dansby to learn how to play.  I'm gunning for "Playoffs 2021"!!

James Bold
James Bold

"Good for him"???   When does our brilliant front office believe some of these "prospects" will actually turn into major league talent that might one day turn this moribund franchise into a winner?    Or is it all just smoke and mirrors to keep people in the seats at Suntrust?   Myself?  I'm tired of losing...tired of excuses....tired of having no faith that a playoff birth is within the capacity of this team.  

Dsyelxia
Dsyelxia

@James Bold Almost all of the Braves minor league teams have losing records. None of them will make the playoffs.

klsfriend
klsfriend

It's only "good for him" if at least a few of these young guys turn out to be something. If not, he gave away nothing and kept nothing which equals nothing. I'm curious what the timetable is when Braves fans are allowed to expect something more than "building"?

58Supersports
58Supersports

As far as Gary, I wouldn't give Acuna even up...didn't want him, health problems.

58Supersports
58Supersports

The management sent a clear message to their players and fans they're not trying to improve this team for final half of season. It is what it is...if nothing else a closer would have helped. I expect they will pick up a player off waivers, maybe a old one heading for the junk yard for nothing. That's what they like to do.


Mark, again no matter what teams in Atlanta do, ajc is a homer and all is good. Funny!

brushback69
brushback69

@58Supersports

Maybe now they can take a breather and find themselves.  Sims is coming and Acuna should be coming up.  500 ball in jeopardy but lets see what heart they have... 