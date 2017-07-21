The Falcons head to camp trying to get past a loss like no other

The agony of defeat. (Curtis Compton/AJC)

The Atlanta Falcons report for training camp this week bearing a historic tag: They came closer to being Super Bowl champs than any team that didn’t win the Super Bowl. They didn’t trail in regulation that star-crossed night in Houston. Indeed, they led by what is now a famous partial score in NFL annals – 28-3.

They report for camp with a roster adjudged by Pro Football Focus as the NFL’s best. They have the reigning MVP, the world’s best receiver and the league’s leading sack man from 2016. They face a softer schedule than last season, when they were 11-5. Had the Falcons held even one point of that bulbous lead in Houston, we’d be asking if this was a nascent dynasty.

Instead we ask: Is the team that couldn’t win after leading by 25 points with 17 minutes and seven seconds remaining scarred for life?

We can’t know the answer – because there’s not one, not yet. The Falcons haven’t played since falling on the wrong side of history. They’ve had their OTAs and minicamps and whatnot, but neither Lady Gaga nor Tom Brady was present for any of that. Mostly what they’ve done is talk about the Super Bowl, mostly to insist they’re Over It. Then we review summer headlines and ask: Really?

Devonta Freeman took to SiriusXM’s NFL Radio to say, “If I would have stayed in the game, I would have got MVP.” (Had Freeman not been in the game to miss a blitz pickup on Dont’a Hightower, his team wouldn’t have lost.) Peyton Manning made jokes – and did a protracted skit – at the Falcons’ expense during the ESPYs. Even Matt Ryan, who in recorded history had never voiced a discouraging word about anyone or anything, told Pete Prisco of CBS Sports that Kyle Shanahan’s play calls were slow to arrive and seemed to take a dig at Dan Quinn’s we-needed-to-stay-aggressive postgame proclamation.

For 5 ½ months, the Falcons have sworn they won’t be affected by what went wrong in NRG Stadium. Yet here we (and they) are, 5 ½ months later, still talking about what went wrong.

Quinn is very smart and relentlessly upbeat – and aggressive; don’t forget aggressive – and he coined a funny slogan: Embrace the Suck. Thing is, his team has no choice. As much as the Falcons will say, “We’ve moved on,” the subtext of every game this season will be, “Can the team that blew the Super Bowl get over blowing the Super Bowl?” If they make the playoffs (and they should), the question will be, “Can they get back to the game they blew?” If they again reach the Super Bowl (and they might), we’ll all wonder, “Will they not blow it this time?”

For all the feckless moments this franchise has known, nothing compares with the night of Feb. 5, 2017. (It wasn’t just the biggest lost lead in Super Bowl history; it was also the biggest in franchise history.) The fourth-quarter collapse against Dallas in January 1981? Awful, but that was a conference semifinal. The blocked punt against the 0-13 Colts in 1986? Egregious, but who outside Atlanta remembers it? Losing to the Lions at Wembley Stadium after leading 21-nil? Jolly bad, but the game ended just after noon EDT. The wasted 17-0 lead in the NFC title tilt against the 49ers? Utterly wretched, but again – not the Super Bowl.

This was the Super Bowl. This was a day when the Falcons did something an Atlanta team has almost never done – hit the biggest stage and flub nary a line. They were Laurence Olivier at the Old Vic, Freddie Mercury at Live Aid. The first draft of a column begun when it seemed the Falcons would win 42-10 had a line about them “performing in a way we never dreamed possible.” They were that good. Until it went that bad.

Put it this way: Peyton Manning didn’t go on cable TV and crack wise about the Falcons losing the NFC title to San Francisco. This was the game bearing Roman numerals. This was the game with Gaga. It drew 111 million viewers in these United States and was seen worldwide. (When Barcelona overhauled a 4-0 deficit to win a two-game UEFA Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain, the Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic said: “We saw in the Super Bowl what is possible in sport.”) It was the crowning moment of Brady’s matchless career, and it wouldn’t have happened if Shanahan, now gone to San Fran, had run the dang ball.

In the history of major U.S. professional team sports, no team has ever lost a game so big in such excruciating fashion. Maybe you’re saying, “That’s not true. There has to be something worse.” My polite challenge to you: Go find it. And don’t give me the Braves in the Leyritz game. (That only tied the World Series.) Don’t give me Greg Norman at Augusta. (He’s not a team.) Don’t give me Bill Buckner. (Game 6.)

Apologies for sounding so gloomy-doomy, but the Falcons convene for camp coming off what I maintain is the single most crushing defeat on record. They might have it within them to become uncrushed. They might be good enough to do as Golden State just did – flub one title and seize the next. But for them to do that, they’ll have to get past the loss for which no precedent exists. Good luck, guys.

GTroller
GTroller

Choke or not.  The better team won that Superbowl.

Falcons played way over their heads last season.  I don't expect much better than .500 this season.

I'd rather watch college football anyway.  More spirit.


GeorgeJetsen
GeorgeJetsen

Last year's SB was the pinnacle of disappointment for a city already known for its sports mediocrity and meltdowns.   I hope the Falcons get back and win a SB soon but history is not on their side. 

BaseballBuff
BaseballBuff

Very good article, Mark. Very depressing, but also very good in that it cuts through all the BS and fluff and hype about the upcoming season. The question should also be "Are Falcon fans scarred for life?" History was in their grasp: A probable  beatdown of Tom Brady and the Patriots with three quarters done in the biggest show in sports, the Super Bowl. It was the mother of all chokes.


The Falcons should be good in 2017, and I really, really hope they are, but this is Atlanta, I have a long memory, and I will not be surprised if they play under .500. 

DawgNole
DawgNole

@BaseballBuff

Ditto!

Been following ATL pro teams closely since their inception in '66, so I can relate to that "long memory" of yours.

The ONLY way the Falcons can truly put this year's SB debacle behind them is to finally win one.

Hard to be optimistic about that happening this year, though, when they've never won one in their entire 51-year history. I mean, look what happened after their only other SB appearance--an 18-year drought.

One step at a time: Winning season, playoff berth, playoff wins, SB berth . . . ???

Long memory indeed--and a loooooooooong road back to the top.

atlfalconno1fan
atlfalconno1fan

this group of hungry young men are over that...look for a year like no other in falcons and Atlanta history!!new stadium new beginnings my expectations are high

chipontheroadagain
chipontheroadagain

Unprecedented Luck and Much Skill will win The Day or perhaps The Night for the Matts Sark,Marq,Q,Bosh...et al ..ie ...Us ATL 

Birds

jcarson
jcarson

Way too much talk about this.  These guys will be hungry.