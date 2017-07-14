Peyton’s jokes reflect a bigger truth: The Falcons have a problem

By
| Filed in: ajc-sports.ajc, Atlanta Falcons / NFL

Hardy har har. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Peyton Manning, famous funnyman, made jokes and did a rather long skit at Wednesday’s ESPYs. The butts of Peyton’s bon mots  were the Atlanta Falcons, last seen being outscored 31-0 at the end of Super Bowl LI. And, not to say I told you so — not about the game’s outcome; I thought the Falcons would win — but I kind of did.

As much as they insist the blown championship won’t carry into the new season, every mention of “Atlanta Falcons” in 2017 (and surely long after) will bear the subtext of that Super collapse. I say again: No team has ever lost a game so big quite so badly. The Leyritz Game? Awful, yes. It was also Game 4 of a series the Braves led 2-1; it was not an elimination game. The blown lead that night was 6-0, which isn’t 28-3.

The Falcons are saying the right things, but what do you expect? For Matt Ryan to throw up his hands and proclaim, “You’re right. I am scarred for life”? I thought it was psychologically shrewd that Dan Quinn coined the phrase: “Embrace the suck.” But just the need to acknowledge the, er, lead-slippage is a reflection of greater reality. A loss like that before a TV audience that big had never, ever happened. It happened, naturally, to an Atlanta team.

The Falcons should still be very good. (Although the loss of Kyle Shanahan will hurt, although they wouldn’t have lost the Super Bowl had he just run the ball, although they wouldn’t have been in the Super Bowl without him.) They might be good enough to overcome The Worst Loss Ever. But the year-after history of Super Bowl losers is wretched — no runner-up has made it back since the Buffalo Bills in January 1994, and all they did was lose for the fourth year running — and what happened in Houston went beyond wretched.

Put it this way: When Peyton Manning, who himself had to get past the tag of a being a big-game loser, is making fun of you, you’re a national punch line. And not just national: As noted, when Barcelona surged from 4-nil down to salvage a two-game UEFA Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain, the Barca midfielder Ivan Rakitic, who’s Croatian, said: “We saw in the Super Bowl what is possible in sport.”

Yeah. We saw, too. Pretty sure Peyton Manning was likewise watching. Jerkface that he is.

Categories: ajc-sports.ajc, Atlanta Falcons / NFL

Reader Comments 0

13 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest
Hell Horsey
Hell Horsey

Crapping the bed in the Superbowl: the gift that just keeps on giving!  Thanks, Falcons!

CARMS
CARMS

You said it correctly.  The Falcons were outscored 31-0.  It wasn't the Falcons blowing it.  The Falcons were outscored.

Archangel
Archangel

@CARMS Blowing it means they had the game in hand and then blew it by being outscored 31-0 in the second half. 

KSU OWLS
KSU OWLS

@CARMS

Seriously? If blowing a 25 point lead in the last 20 minutes of the Super Bowl isn't "blowing it" please provide an example of "blowing it" so we'll all understand.

BetterDog
BetterDog

Unlike Dr. Sheldon Cooper I know the difference.  I have always thought Peyton showed class.  He is one totally greedy sucker but.  When someone gets up and trashes another team like that then Peyton was low class.  It would be one thing to trash talk a team you have to play next week.  But this served no purpose.  End of the day Peyton Manning acted very low class.  I am sure momma and daddy are a little upset at their boy. 

RoyalDawg
RoyalDawg

I hope the last sentence was sarcasm. Manning is the epitome of class, not a "jerk face".

BetterDog
BetterDog

Maybe Peyton does not have a lot of class.  I don't know why he would want to even  say such a thing.  What could he gain from it?

ATLAquarius
ATLAquarius

You want them to crawl up into a ball and start crying? Slow writing season....write after a preseason game perhaps.

ATL89
ATL89

Here's a joke or question for Peyton, was the interception that he threw against the Saints, his hometown and father's old team, in the Superbowl was intentional or not? 

AnsweredTHIS
AnsweredTHIS

RELAX Bradley, they were not supposed to be there anyway! Leave it alone and focus on this year. That game is over.  RELAX.  It is not a problem. Only a problem because the media continues to talk about it. RELAX 

Pub Heaven
Pub Heaven

Uh, really like Peyton. Great QB. Tremendous media skills.

But if the topic is closing the deal, he's speaking from a glass house.

colt07
colt07

@Pub Heaven Peyton has two rings. The Falcons have two of the worst losses (if not THE two worst losses) in Super Bowl history. I think Peyton has the right to say what he wants about this abysmal franchise! We deserve what we get!