There’s no way the Hawks match the Knicks’ crazy offer to Hardaway Jr.

| Filed in: ajc-sports.ajc, Atlanta Hawks / NBA

“I can’t believe I got that much, either.” (Curtis Compton/AJC)

Travis Schlenk wants his Atlanta Hawks to have No Bad Contracts. Those same Hawks must decide whether to agree to a Really Bad Contract. The Knicks — need we say more? — are willing to pay Tim Hardaway Jr., sometime starter, $71 million over four years. Hardaway, no fool, accepted the offer.

The Hawks have two days to decide whether to match. I’m guessing they won’t need two seconds. That’s essentially the same contract as was lavished by the previous Hawks regime on Kent Bazemore, and the Bazemore deal surely is the bane of the new general manager’s life.

Put it this way: Jamal Crawford, the 37-year-old sub guard who the Hawks are expected to buy out or trade, would be cheaper than Hardaway. Crawford is due $29.5 million over his remaining two seasons. Here we note that he has also been the NBA’s sixth man of the year three times, most recently in 2016.

The Hawks were guessing Hardaway might get $10 million per annum, give or take, as an offer. He got $17.75 million. USA Today’s For The Win blog describes this as “the first truly bad contract of the 2017 offseason.” What would it say if Mr. No Bad Contracts said yes to this one?

Moot point, I say. Schlenk won’t. Unless he’s crazy, which I don’t believe is the case.

Oh, and regarding Hardaway: As mentioned last week, he’s a useful player but, in the grand NBA scheme, just a guy. 

Oh, and there’s this from the always entertaining New York Daily News:

Categories: ajc-sports.ajc, Atlanta Hawks / NBA

USTradelines.com
hawks are going to match, mark my words. If you look at the offer compared to Steph Curry's it is in line. 17.5 vs 40, 14.5 ppg vs 25.3 ppg.

Tobias10
Please Hawks, go get KCP!!!

MMc109
This may be an economically forced rebuild of the Hawks,  but so be it...I much prefer seeing them start over with drafted players (that Coach Bud and his staff can develop) than destroy the team's future by overpaying to keep free agents...Start new trend Mr. Schlenk, and please stay away from free agency salary matches...as we have seen in the past (from Koncak, Joe Johnson, to Kent Bazemore), overpaying free agents doesn't bring championships to Atlanta. I would also bet that Steph Curry's crazy, new contract means he won't finish his career in a Golden State uniform, they will have to trade him (to rebuild) in a few years, once the talent around him begins to wane...just to get that debt off their books :(

tyger
A Star is borne...

moboman
@tyger Great for THJ!  Not so much for the Knicks...

MaybeMaybeNot
Many, many moons ago there was a big guy named Jon Koncak.  He was offered a monster deal at the time, more money a year than a guy named Michael Jordan was making.  The Detroit Pistons made an initial offer and the Hawks had to decide whether to match or let Koncak walk to a conference rival.  The Hawks decided to sign Koncak.  

JDnightwing
@MaybeMaybeNot  and let's not forget the Hawks actually DRAFTING Jon "Contract"; when Karl Malone, Chris Mullin, Detlef Schrempf, Charles Oakley, A.C. Green AND Joe Dumars were available!!

BTC
I'll sign for a tenth of that