Freddie Freeman at third base? It’s happening on the Fourth of July

By
Freddie Freeman, recent cast-off. Sorry. (Curtis Compton/AJC)

I’m on record as believing this to be a Bad Idea. (Note use of upper case.) I’m of the opinion you don’t move your franchise player – even if moving was his idea – to accommodate a guy who was traded straight-up for Juan Yepez not two months ago and who just happened to have a hot few weeks.

I’m of the opinion that the Atlanta Braves are sacrificing defense – really, that’s not an opinion; that’s a fact, Jack – for the sake of one more bat in everyday eight. I’m of the opinion that a team building around young pitching should never skimp on defense. (We recall John Schuerholz adding glove men in Sid Bream, Terry Pendleton, Rafael Belliard and Otis Nixon to the 1991 team, which turned out OK.) I’m of the opinion …

But enough about me. This is about Freddie Freeman. He’s activated for tonight’s tilt, which just happens to be against the best-in-baseball Houston Astros and just happens to fall on the Fourth of July. He was supposed to be playing a rehab game in Gwinnett, but he’s batting third and playing third in another suburban county.

For better or worse (and I fear the latter), the Braves’ best player is playing third base. Opinions are now moot. This is reality, about which more in a bit.

FineSwine
Dawg Nole,  


What a stupid comment.  Have you ever played a single minute/inning of sports in your life?  You think they are trying to lose?  Real easy to win from your keyboard.  I guess you haven't noticed the fact that the Astros have the best record in Baseball. Moron.

58Supersports
If it don't work you can always move him back to 1st. 

Scott Brantley
This is beginning to feel like 1991 all over again! A young (2nd place) team surging towards the all-star break, with an optimistic fan base behind them. Break out the Tomahawks! Ohhh... ohhhhOOO... Ohhh... ohhhhOOO...

DawgNole
@Scott Brantley

Have you taken a look at tonight's game?

Classic ATL display. Get the fanbase excited with a decent road trip, come home to a loud, boisterous, supportive crowd, and reward them by taking a monstrous dump on their heads.

The don't call the city Losersville for nothing.