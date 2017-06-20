Dwight Howard gone? Yes, and the Hawks’ rebuild has begun

Marc J. Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated and Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical broke the news that the Atlanta Hawks are sending Dwight Howard to Charlotte for Marco Belinelli and Mason Plumlee and an exchange of Round 2 picks. This means the long-awaited (at least by me) Hawks Rebuild has begun in earnest.

Atlanta sending Dwight Howard and #31 to Charlotte for Mike Plumlee, Marco Bellineli and #41, source to The… https://t.co/RHUYmvIu1K — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 21, 2017

Sources: Charlotte is sending Miles Plumlee, Marco Belenelli and 41st pick to Atlanta for Dwight Howard and 31st pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 21, 2017

In theory, clearing Howard’s salary would make affording a max contract for Paul Millsap more affordable, but what’s the point of dumping Howard if you turn around and sink $200 million into a guy who’s even older? (Albeit a better player.) If you’re selling an asset in the attempt to get better later, Step 2 can’t be to splurge. Keep selling.

Not to say I told you so, but I kind of did: I gave the Dwight Experiment little chance of working, and his homecoming is done after 11 1/2 months. And it was just the other day — yesterday, to be precise — that these fingers typed a little something about the Hawks’ need to take a backward step in the effort to move forward. Trading Howard qualifies.

Not to compare every Hawks general manager to Danny Ferry, but this is the sort of thing Ferry did upon arrival. Travis Schlenk’s first move has been a mighty bright one.

Update: Esteemed colleague Chris Vivlamore has confirmed the reports: Howard is gone. Rebuild’s on. And I say, “Hooray.”