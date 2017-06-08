The Orlando Sentinel ranks Georgia Tech No. 78 in the land

I’ve picked Georgia Tech to go 9-3 and win the ACC Coastal Division. In the interest of equal time (or something), I note that the Orlando Sentinel, in its annual count-up to college football, ranks the Yellow Jackets the nation’s 78th-best team.

No. 79, FYI, is Western Michigan, which is no longer coached by P.J. Fleck. No. 80 is Oregon State, still coached by Gary Andersen, ex-Wisconsin. No. 81 is Southern Miss. No. 82 is Pittsburgh. There are 130 programs in FBS, which means the Sentinel has placed Tech well below the halfway line.

The Sentinel’s rankings are the work of Matt Murschel, whom I know and like. He has been doing these for a while. He takes them seriously.

The Tech preview was done by Safid Deen, and his comments aren’t as dismissive as the ranking might suggest. Writes Deen: “Tech coach Paul Johnson has to find a new starting quarterback, but his team is a legitimate contender to win the ACC Coastal Division in 2017.”

In sum, I wouldn’t have a conniption over being No. 78. But note that yours truly had Tech in his Top 25.