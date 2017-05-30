ICYMI: I’m picking the ‘over’ on both Tech and UGA

Sunday’s AJC brought the annual Memorial Day college fooball look-ahead. In case you missed it, lowlights include:

— Georgia Tech to go 9-3 and win the ACC Coastal.

— Georgia to go 9-3 and not win the SEC East.

— Florida State to beat Alabama twice and win the national championship.

— Yours truly to be wrong about something if not everything.

About Tech and Georgia: The over/under win totals on those two were set at 6.5 and 8.0, respectively. I pick the over on both, and I’m WAY over on Tech. One reason: I don’t believe either has an especially difficult schedule. (If Georgia loses three home games again this season, Kirby Smart will be coordinating Lane Kiffin’s defense at Florida Atlantic next year.)

Another: Both teams are more talented across the board than they were last year, which the Yellow Jackets won nine regular-season games and the Bulldogs won, er, seven.

Full disclosure: I came close to picking both to win their divisions, but the memory of Georgia’s wild mood swings on offense gave me pause. (As mentioned a time or two, I haven’t been impressed by Jim Chaney. Maybe you haven’t, either.) So I picked Florida, which has, to be fair, gotten pretty good at winning the East.

But enough. Avail yourself of the below polls to tell me how stupid I am.