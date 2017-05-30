ICYMI: I’m picking the ‘over’ on both Tech and UGA

By

Paul Johnson exults over the latest Bradley prediction. (David Tulis/AP photo)

Sunday’s AJC brought the annual Memorial Day college fooball look-ahead. In case you missed it, lowlights include:

Georgia Tech to go 9-3 and win the ACC Coastal.

Georgia to go 9-3 and not win the SEC East.

Florida State to beat Alabama twice and win the national championship.

Yours truly to be wrong about something if not everything.

About Tech and Georgia: The over/under win totals on those two were set at 6.5 and 8.0, respectively. I pick the over on both, and I’m WAY over on Tech. One reason: I don’t believe either has an especially difficult schedule. (If Georgia loses three home games again this season, Kirby Smart will be coordinating Lane Kiffin’s defense at Florida Atlantic next year.)

Another: Both teams are more talented across the board than they were last year, which the Yellow Jackets won nine regular-season games and the Bulldogs won, er, seven.

Full disclosure: I came close to picking both to win their divisions, but the memory of Georgia’s wild mood swings on offense gave me pause. (As mentioned a time or two, I haven’t been impressed by Jim Chaney. Maybe you haven’t, either.) So I picked Florida, which has, to be fair, gotten pretty good at winning the East.

But enough. Avail yourself of the below polls to tell me how stupid I am.

Categories: ajc-sports.ajc, Georgia Bulldogs / SEC, Georgia Tech / ACC

Reader Comments 0

13 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest
fuzzybee78
fuzzybee78

Well, I don't see us winning at Clemson or At Miami. Can we go 2 for 3 or 1 for 3 against UNC, VT, and UGA at home???

Then there's UT, Pitt home and at Duke toss ups??? Probably 8-4 ....

And I'm almost guaranteed to be wrong!

RBR
RBR

Tech's schedule may not end up as easy as Mark makes it out to be.  I think UNC will be better than advertised (always dangerous under Fedora), Miami a 10 or 11 win team, Duke could be ranked (don't knock Cutty Shark and what's he's done at Duke), UT (will be just as talented as GT), UGA (predicted as a dark horse if Eason can get on track), and Clemson (rolling as always under Swinney). I also think UVA will be much tougher under Mendenhall in season 2 and we never perform well at UVA.  

ToeMeetsLeather
ToeMeetsLeather

Fair enough.


I would certainly be pleased with nine wins and a trip to Charlotte(or has the site changed), all while breaking in a new QB. And if one of the nine happens to be over The Mutts, I certainly wouldn't complain.



bigmacondawg
bigmacondawg

Our schedule sets up for 10-2 or 11-1.  We may have to wait another year for playoffs but I would give us a 30-40% chance this year.

TOJacket
TOJacket

I'll take the dawgs as an Over...rated as usual.

bigmacondawg
bigmacondawg

@TOJacket

Few certainties pre-season.  One however is there will be a sea of red vastly outnumbering the number of Tech fans when we play at our practice field by Coke in Atlanta this year.

AugustaJacket
AugustaJacket

Georgia tech won 8 regular season games last year, not 9.  The 9th win was the bowl win and continued domination of SEC least teams...

GTroller
GTroller

Tech's D will be strong this season.